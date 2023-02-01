ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

No. 4 Alabama posts historic 57-point rout of Vanderbilt

 2 days ago

Brandon Miller scored a game-high 22 points and Nimari Burnett added 16 as fourth-ranked Alabama cruised to a historic 101-44 victory over visiting Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Miller went 8-for-15 from the field, including a scorching 6 of 13 from 3-point range, to go along with a game-high eight rebounds as the Crimson Tide registered the largest margin of victory over an SEC opponent in program history.

Alabama’s 57-point win eclipsed the 53-point win it posted in an 83-30 victory over Ole Miss on Feb. 15, 1947.

Burnett shot a 5 of 8 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc, to go along with four rebounds in Alabama’s 10th win in its past 11 games. Rylan Griffen added 12 points and seven rebounds, with Noah Gurley scoring 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting. Charles Bediako added 10 points and three rebounds.

The Crimson Tide (19-3, 9-0) shot a red-hot 59 percent from the field (36-for-61), including a scorching 19 of 41 (46.3 percent) from 3-point range.

Alabama scored 27 points off Vanderbilt’s 16 turnovers, while the Commodores scored just six off the Crimson Tide’s 12 turnovers.

Vanderbilt (10-12, 3-6), which has dropped three straight games, was led by Paul Lewis’ 10 points, while Liam Robbins chipped in nine points and seven rebounds. Ezra Manjon added eight points.

The Commodores shot 16 of 64 (25 percent) from the field, making only three of their 30 shots from beyond the arc (10 percent).

Alabama jumped out to a 21-5 advantage in the first 9:44 and never looked back. The Crimson Tide suffocated the Commodores offensively to take a 43-15 halftime lead.

The Crimson Tide scored 18 points off Vanderbilt’s 10 first-half turnovers, while the Commodores didn’t score a single point off Alabama’s six miscues.

Burnett, who had didn’t score in the three previous games since returning from a broken wrist that cost him six weeks, scored 11 points in seven minutes of playing time in the first half.

Miller added nine in the first 20 minutes for Alabama, which shot 15 of 26 (57.7 percent) from the field — 10 of 19 (52.6 percent) from beyond the arc — before the break.

Comments / 0

 

