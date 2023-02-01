ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Take 5 Evening” game were:

03-05-14-18-33

(three, five, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-three)

