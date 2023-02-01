ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Idaho Cash” game were:

03-04-16-20-27

(three, four, sixteen, twenty, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $167,800

