ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Cleveland Heights community frustrated by postal issues

By Kevin Freeman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuFIi_0kYDbHFS00

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Postal problems continue to frustrate residents in one Northeast Ohio community.

The situation appears to be so bad that the Cleveland Heights City Council passed a resolution demanding the United State Postal Service fix its staffing shortages and deliver mail to residents.

People who live in certain neighborhoods in Cleveland Heights say, in recent months, they have sometimes gone weeks without getting mail.

Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed ‘vulgar’

Cindy Evans lives on Greyton Road in Cleveland Heights. She and many of her neighbors have been frustrated because over the past few months, they haven’t received their mail.

Coincidentally, when we turned on her street around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, we spotted a mail truck.

“It’s frustrating because, you know, you’re supposed to get mail on a daily basis, except Sundays, and also you’re looking for important documents during a certain time, like maybe your tax documents and your bills,” Evans said.

“The residents were calling, saying, ‘Hey councilwoman Russell, do you know why we’re not getting our mail? It has been three weeks,’ and I was like ‘Are you kidding?'” said councilmember Davida Russell.

Russell says she’s been flooded with phone calls since Christmas. Earlier this month, she proposed a resolution, which was approved, that demands the U.S. Postal Service address staffing shortages that have impacted parts of the city.

‘He coulda died’: Why did an ambulance take nearly 1 hour?

“I have too many residents that are complaining that they are not getting their mail and in Cleveland Heights, we have almost 35,000 adults, but 8,500 of them are seniors that need their prescription drugs. They need their bills. Everyone has not gone paperless yet,” said the councilwoman.

“I remember a neighbor telling me she was really upset because she, for Christmas, she never received a gift card that a relative had sent her,” said Evans.

Councilwoman Russell says council members were told the postal service is short-staffed.

“We have like 41 routes here in Cleveland Heights, and on any given day, we have six routes with no carriers,” Russell said.

The U.S. Postal Service sent FOX 8 this brief statement, saying, “The Postal Service will review the concerns raised by the Cleveland Heights City Council and respond directly to them.”

“It’s a lot better, but there’s still days where we’re not getting our mail,” said Evans.

“I admire the postal workers who are on the job, who are working those 12 and 14 hour a day…people robbing you, stealing your key. We still hold blessings over you, but we know that you need help and we’re trying to help you get some help,” said Russell.

Councilwoman Russell admits that things have improved since the resolution was passed.

The Postal Service sent FOX 8 a news release Tuesday, saying they are holding hiring workshops several days during the month of February.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnet5

Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Council president: Cleveland will crack down on neglectful landlords

Since 2021, the tenants at 12500 Shaker Boulevard and 12701 Shaker Boulevard, buildings owned by a real estate company based in New York, have been calling for improvements to their deteriorating apartments. According to one tenant, Chimene Anderson, at least ten apartments in one of the buildings have been without...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit

After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

86K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy