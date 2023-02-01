ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Harvard Crimson

Harvard Kicks Off Search for Dean of School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

Harvard kicked off the search for the next dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Thursday. By Joey Huang. The search for the next dean of Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences has officially kicked off, Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean and University President-elect Claudine Gay announced in an email to SEAS affiliates Thursday afternoon.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Ramen Shop WakuWaku Walks Into Harvard Square

WakuWaku Ramen opened a new store in Harvard Square this week at 33 Brattle St. By Santiago A. Saldivar. WakuWaku Ramen & Sake celebrated its grand opening yesterday in an event featuring live music from a DJ and futuristic decor. Located on 33 Brattle St., the Harvard Square location launched...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

The following announcement was provided by Boston College High School:

The following students have been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:. James O’Connor (Class of 2023) Isaac Compolongo (Class of 2024) The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston schools closing Friday, warming centers opening for cold emergency

BOSTON — Warming centers will be open in Boston on Friday but schools will be closed as record-setting cold is settling into Massachusetts. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency ahead of the extreme cold weather that is forecasted. Boston Public Schools officials announced Thursday that schools will be closed because of the expected conditions.
BOSTON, MA
matadornetwork.com

9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites

If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
BOSTON, MA
spoonuniversity.com

This May Be The Best Hot Chocolate In Boston

It doesn't come as a surprise that Boston can get frigidly cold in the winter. As the temperature plummets to nearly zero degrees, with wind chills making it feel like it's in the negatives, it's only fitting to warm up over a comforting cup of hot chocolate as snow gradually blankets every inch of the city. That said, L.A. Burdick may just serve the best hot chocolate in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

To All Those Involved in the Comaroff Walkouts

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
HARVARD, MA
matadornetwork.com

For Italian Food, Sushi, and More, These 9 Boston Restaurants Will Surprise and Delight

On a visit to Boston, in the heart of New England, you might be expecting clam chowder and fried fish. At Boston restaurants there’s lots of that going around, but there are also acclaimed restaurants all over the city. From rustic Italian dishes to fresh oysters, sushi, and even refined French food, you could spend your entire Boston trip eating your way through the city at Boston restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for a classy dining room or a lively setting with beers on tap and locals in every seat, you’ll find many Boston restaurants to love. Before you eat, check out Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood for even more treats, and of course don’t miss out on the city’s legendary Irish bars.
wgbh.org

City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy

A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Ayele Shakur

Ayele Shakur started a new role as President of the Redstone Family Foundation. She will work closely with media executive Shari Redstone of Paramount Global and the Redstone family to deepen the impact of their foundation. The mission of the Redstone Family Foundation is to combat racism and antisemitism primarily...
BOSTON, MA
94.3 WCYY

New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America

One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate

The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
BOSTON, MA

