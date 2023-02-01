Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten PathBR RogersBoston, MA
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Kicks Off Search for Dean of School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
Harvard kicked off the search for the next dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Thursday. By Joey Huang. The search for the next dean of Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences has officially kicked off, Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean and University President-elect Claudine Gay announced in an email to SEAS affiliates Thursday afternoon.
Harvard Crimson
Ramen Shop WakuWaku Walks Into Harvard Square
WakuWaku Ramen opened a new store in Harvard Square this week at 33 Brattle St. By Santiago A. Saldivar. WakuWaku Ramen & Sake celebrated its grand opening yesterday in an event featuring live music from a DJ and futuristic decor. Located on 33 Brattle St., the Harvard Square location launched...
Watertown News
The following announcement was provided by Boston College High School:
The following students have been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:. James O’Connor (Class of 2023) Isaac Compolongo (Class of 2024) The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to...
Gorgeous City Views Await You in This $2.2M Boston Condo in Massachusetts
We all know that living in Boston costs an arm and a leg (take that back, both arms and both legs). It's no easy financial feat, and most of us would consider ourselves lucky to snag a somewhat ok place for a non-exorbitant price. But take a step back for...
WCVB
Boston schools closing Friday, warming centers opening for cold emergency
BOSTON — Warming centers will be open in Boston on Friday but schools will be closed as record-setting cold is settling into Massachusetts. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency ahead of the extreme cold weather that is forecasted. Boston Public Schools officials announced Thursday that schools will be closed because of the expected conditions.
matadornetwork.com
9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites
If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
spoonuniversity.com
This May Be The Best Hot Chocolate In Boston
It doesn't come as a surprise that Boston can get frigidly cold in the winter. As the temperature plummets to nearly zero degrees, with wind chills making it feel like it's in the negatives, it's only fitting to warm up over a comforting cup of hot chocolate as snow gradually blankets every inch of the city. That said, L.A. Burdick may just serve the best hot chocolate in Boston.
Starbucks on Boylston Street closing Feb. 5, 8 months after unionizing
Starbucks says employees at the Boylston Street store will move to other locations in the Boston area. The Starbucks at 443 Boylston St. in Boston will permanently close Feb. 5. — approximately eight months after workers voted to unionize. Starbucks said in a statement Wednesday that the store is...
Harvard Crimson
‘These Are Smart Mice’: Some Harvard Quincy Residents Plagued by Rodents and Excrement Since Fall
Some rooms in the New Quincy residence hall of Quincy House have seen a rodent infestation going back to at least November 2022. By Sami E. Turner. When Harvard Quincy House resident Mia A. Colman ’23-’24 returned to campus for the spring semester, she was surprised to find her bedding in a plastic bag.
Harvard Crimson
To All Those Involved in the Comaroff Walkouts
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
matadornetwork.com
For Italian Food, Sushi, and More, These 9 Boston Restaurants Will Surprise and Delight
On a visit to Boston, in the heart of New England, you might be expecting clam chowder and fried fish. At Boston restaurants there’s lots of that going around, but there are also acclaimed restaurants all over the city. From rustic Italian dishes to fresh oysters, sushi, and even refined French food, you could spend your entire Boston trip eating your way through the city at Boston restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for a classy dining room or a lively setting with beers on tap and locals in every seat, you’ll find many Boston restaurants to love. Before you eat, check out Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood for even more treats, and of course don’t miss out on the city’s legendary Irish bars.
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Ayele Shakur
Ayele Shakur started a new role as President of the Redstone Family Foundation. She will work closely with media executive Shari Redstone of Paramount Global and the Redstone family to deepen the impact of their foundation. The mission of the Redstone Family Foundation is to combat racism and antisemitism primarily...
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
cambridgeday.com
Why an exiled Chinese billionaire has protesters outside the home of a Cambridge schoolteacher
Why an exiled Chinese billionaire has protesters outside the home of a Cambridge schoolteacher. Third-grade teacher Isabelle Despins has endured months of protests outside her home from a far-right group that originated online. The protests began Nov. 20, when four Chinese nationals set up lawn chairs in front of Despins’...
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
WCVB
Boston arcade joint for grown-ups is popular with tourists, business workers alike
BOSTON — A downtown Boston bar is popular with visitors and local professionals for its blend of video game nostalgia and modern nightlife. You might ask, "Is Versus a bar, a club or an arcade?" In fact, that's what Rob Mariano, also known as Boston Rob, asked during an...
Harvard Crimson
A Reckoning on Cambridge Police: City Grapples with Police Killing of Sayed Faisal
Sayed Faisal's death by police has thrown Cambridge into an uproar, leading to protests across the city, confrontations with city officials at public meetings, and the storming of City Hall. Some have charged that his death was an incident of police brutality, racism, and Islamophobia. On the afternoon of Jan....
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
nbcboston.com
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate
The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
Comments / 0