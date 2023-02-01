On a visit to Boston, in the heart of New England, you might be expecting clam chowder and fried fish. At Boston restaurants there’s lots of that going around, but there are also acclaimed restaurants all over the city. From rustic Italian dishes to fresh oysters, sushi, and even refined French food, you could spend your entire Boston trip eating your way through the city at Boston restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for a classy dining room or a lively setting with beers on tap and locals in every seat, you’ll find many Boston restaurants to love. Before you eat, check out Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood for even more treats, and of course don’t miss out on the city’s legendary Irish bars.

