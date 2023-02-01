Read full article on original website
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas Adds New Board Member from Shreveport-Bossier
Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Arkansas (RMHCA) is excited to announce the addition of Roy Griggs, President & CEO of Griggs Enterprises of Shreveport, LA and a McDonald’s Owner/Operator, to the organization’s Board of Directors. Along with three new Little Rock members, Griggs brings a unique perspective...
PROCEEDINGS OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF BOSSIER CITY STATE OF LOUISIANA TAKEN AT A SPECIAL MEETING
The City Council of the City of Bossier City, State of Louisiana, met in Special session in Council Chambers, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, Louisiana, February 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Invocation was given by Council Member Jeffery Darby. Pledge of Allegiance led by Council Member Don Williams. Roll Call...
SPRING GARDENING WORKSHOP TO BE OFFERED FEBRUARY 14 AT BOSSIER PARISH LIBRARIES HISTORY CENTER
On soil will be offered on February 14, 2023, at the Bossier Parish Libraries History. Center in Bossier City, Louisiana. Horticulture specialist Mark Wilson from the LSU. AgCenter will present information to help gardeners prepare their gardens for spring. and improve soil health to improve production. There is no charge...
Yearlong research opportunity at LSU Health Shreveport opens for area high school seniors
SMART program prepares students for careers in medicine, biomedical fields. Shreveport, La. – Enrollment for the 2023-2024 Bobbie Cates Hicks Science and Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program is now open and runs through Feb. 28. SMART provides a yearlong research experience with investigators at LSU Health Shreveport for 10 to 12 academically advanced high school seniors who have a career interest in medicine, biomedical research or biomedical engineering. SMART is a partnership among BRF; LSU Health Shreveport; and the Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parish school boards. BRF has provided funding and program coordination for SMART since its inception in 1997.
Three More Bossier Schools Receive Purple Star Designations
Bossier Parish is now home to eight Purple Star Schools, the most of any school district in Louisiana, which demonstrates the highest level of support to our military community. Today, three more schools – Apollo, Legacy and Elm Grove Middle – were surprised with banners signifying their official state designation...
Willis-Knighton Opens WK Northwood Medical Plaza in Blanchard
Willis-Knighton Health System opens its latest suburban health clinic in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with the addition of WK Northwood Medical Plaza, 5621 North Market, just north of I-49 in Shreveport. The medical plaza is the latest in a new healthcare model by Willis-Knighton that combines WK Quick Care with WK Physician Network clinics and diagnostic X-ray services that can be ordered by any Willis-Knighton physician.
Bossier Elementary Deemed “Louisiana Comeback Campus”
Bossier Elementary rolled out the welcome mat for Louisiana’s top educator; Louisiana Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley, who visited the school bearing good news. Bossier Elementary was named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by LDOEs and Dr. Brumley went by to personally congratulate Principal Dr. Norcha Lacy...
Barbara Sue Babers
Barbara Sue Babers (Bobo) was born on October 23, 1948 in Sarasota, FL. She passed away on October 28, 2022. Sue grew up in Mississippi and Louisiana. She attended college at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA. After graduation, she moved to Bossier City to begin her career as a teacher at Airline High School, where she taught for 28 years.
Bossier parish police jury discuss athletic fields at South Bossier Park
Groundbreaking has been scheduled Monday, Feb. 6 for four additional athletic. fields at South Bossier Park, signaling the start of future expansion plans to keep. up with usage at what has become one of the parish’s most popular recreational. facilities. Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier told police...
LSU Health Shreveport Welcomes Dr. Kelly Pagidas as Associate Dean of Medical Education
Kelly Pagidas, MD, MA, FACOG, FRCSC, begins her tenure at LSU Health Shreveport as the Associate Dean of Medical Education in the School of Medicine as well as a Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Pagidas comes to LSUHS from the Burnette School of Medicine, Texas Christian...
Rosalie Squires Recchia
Rosalie Squires Recchia was born on March 12, 1930 in Fillmore, Illinois and went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 28, 2023 at the age of 92 in Shreveport, Louisiana. As a young woman, Rosalie served in the Marine Corp in the Intelligence field in Washington, DC. She met Philip Recchia, also a Marine, and they married May 19, 1951 in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Rosalie and Philip enjoyed 61 wonderful years of marriage until Philip’s death in 2013.
CORK XVII: A Red River Revel Wine Event returns April 1, 2023
CORK XVII: A Red River Revel Wine Event is scheduled for April 1, 2023, from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM. at the upper pavilion of Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport, Louisiana. The annual fundraising event showcases over 90 wines, delectable bites from local restauranteurs, live music, raffle items benefiting the Red River Revel, and a special pop-up package store by Thrifty Liquor.
Employee of local company arrested for internal theft
An employee of Magnolia Plumbing was arrested today for stealing money from the company, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. Brad Peccio, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested on Tuesday, January 31, after an investigation determined he initiated a scheme to steal from his employer, resulting in the loss of over $7,700.
Winter weather and flooding possible
Bossier Parish is not in a winter weather warning but a winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of Northeast Texas and Northern Louisiana (near and north of the I-20 corridor) through 9 a.m. on Wednesday February 1, 2023, with freezing rain a possibility. Ground temps are warm and the NWS anticipates temperatures at or near freezing Tuesday night. Ice accumulations could range from 0.01″ to 0.1″ on elevated surfaces.
High school boys basketball: Airline rallies past Shreve in OT; Bossier, PCA get district victories
The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Providence Class Academy Knights won district games Friday night. In District 1-5A, Airline rallied from a 12-point deficit with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter to defeat Captain Shreve 61-58 in overtime at Airline. It was the Vikings’ third straight game to go down...
High school soccer: Playoffs begin Friday
Six parish teams play first-round matches in the LHSAA state playoffs Friday. The Bossier boys and Parkway girls are at home. In Division III, No. 2 seed Bossier (19-2-2) faces No. 31 Livingston Collegiate (4-9-2) at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. In Division II, No. 8 Parkway (12-7-2) plays No....
High school soccer: Eight parish teams make playoffs
Four boys and four girls Bossier Parish teams have qualified for the playoffs. Bossier (19-2-2) is the No. 2 seed in Division III boys. The Bearkats will host No. 31 Livingston Collegiate in the first round Friday at 6 p.m. Bossier reached the semifinals last season. In Division I boys,...
High school boys basketball: PCA runs record to 22-4 with victory
PCA (22-4) resumes play in MAIS District 5-3A Tuesday at Franklin Academy.
Middle school boys basketball: Cope, Elm Grove, Haughton sweep opponents
Cope, Elm Grove and Haughton swept their opponents in district games Monday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Rusheon 40-19 at Cope, Elm Grove defeated Benton at Elm Grove and Haughton edged Greenacres 32-28 at Haughton. In seventh-grade games, Cope slipped past Rusheon 31-25, Elm Grove defeated Benton 31-26 and Haughton...
High school basketball: Plain Dealing sweeps North Webster
Carnez Hillmon scored 29 points and Tyrese Kimble 21 to lead the Plain Dealing Lions past North Webster 61-56 in a non-district boys game Thursday night in Springhill. Plain Dealing also won the girls game 39-35. Hillmon scored 19 in the second half as the Lions held off the Knights....
