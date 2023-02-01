Rosalie Squires Recchia was born on March 12, 1930 in Fillmore, Illinois and went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 28, 2023 at the age of 92 in Shreveport, Louisiana. As a young woman, Rosalie served in the Marine Corp in the Intelligence field in Washington, DC. She met Philip Recchia, also a Marine, and they married May 19, 1951 in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Rosalie and Philip enjoyed 61 wonderful years of marriage until Philip’s death in 2013.

