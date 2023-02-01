ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

wspa.com

Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson University bake sale controversy

Clemson University bake sale controversy
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Pickens County Unified Development Standards Ordinance

Pickens County Unified Development Standards Ordinance
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting

Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Vandalism Leads To Sewer Overflow in Greenville County

Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to Day 9 of Murdaugh Trial. Clemson University bake sale controversy was started to criticize Affirmative Action. Getting Answers: Unsafe intersection at Welcome Elementary School. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Brookley Cromer details concerns from parents regarding safety at an intersection near Welcome Elementary...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to Day 9 of Murdaugh Trial

Clemson University bake sale controversy was started to criticize Affirmative Action. Brookley Cromer details concerns from parents regarding safety at an intersection near Welcome Elementary School. Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Another suspect is in custody this afternoon in connection to a shooting...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson

College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Person shot and killed after stabbing K9 in Spartanburg, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed that agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. According to deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a house along South Carolina Avenue at around 3:10 p.m. Thursday to find a suspect with outstanding warrants.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxins

Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxins
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly house fire in Anderson

College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire. Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson. Updated: 4 hours ago.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to overnight landfill fire in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to an early morning landfill fire in Anderson County on Thursday, according to Homeland City Fire Department. The department said crews were dispatched to the fire located at a landfill at the Enterprise Material Handling Facility around 3 a.m. The fire...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Oconee Co. deputies searching for two missing teens

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teen girls who were last seen Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Jaley Kimbrell and 13-year-old Alyssa Nicole Wheeler left a house on Shiloh Road and were last seen at 3 a.m. by a family member.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
gsabizwire.com

Rhiannon Poore, CEO of Forge Search, Elected to United Way of Greenville County Board of Directors

Greenville, South Carolina – January 28, 2023 Rhiannon Poore, CEO and founder of Forge Search, a Greenville-based professional recruiting firm focused on recruiting for accounting & finance, marketing & sales, and HR and operations, has been elected to the board of directors for the United Way of Greenville County. Founded in 1922, the United Way of Greenville County seeks to "mobilize people and resources to improve lives, strengthen the community and advance equity for the benefit of all." Programs include the 2-1-1 Resource Line which helps connect people with community resources like food, shelter, employment, and transportation, the Opportunity Center which offers financial counseling, income tax assistance, and access to loans, and the IMAP, an interactive map of services in the community. The board of directors provides governance, monitors policies and programs, and establishes strategic purpose and direction for the organization. New board members include leaders from AMECO, Kiona Technologies, ITW Hartness, and the United Community Bank.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman Missing for One Year

The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. Clemson PACT Study. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

