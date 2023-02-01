Read full article on original website
Related
wspa.com
Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/. Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting Spartanburg. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/. First Responder Friday: Spartanburg County 911.
FOX Carolina
Clemson University bake sale controversy
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Unified Development Standards Ordinance
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
WYFF4.com
Man escapes from ambulance in Greer, wearing hospital gown, no shoes, deputies say
GREER, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are asking for help finding a man who escaped from an ambulance. Carrie Weimer, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said search and rescue teams are actively searching for the man with K9 units near the intersection of J. Verne Smith Parkway and Highway 14 in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody in connection to nails, screws being left on road in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said they have arrested one person in connection to the screws and nails that have been found on the roads in the area. According to police, they are still investigating the incident. If anyone has information or has suffered car damage...
Final beam set in place on new Spartanburg County Courthouse
Spartanburg County leaders celebrated the final beam being placed onto the new county courthouse on Thursday.
FOX Carolina
Vandalism Leads To Sewer Overflow in Greenville County
Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to Day 9 of Murdaugh Trial. Clemson University bake sale controversy was started to criticize Affirmative Action. Getting Answers: Unsafe intersection at Welcome Elementary School. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Brookley Cromer details concerns from parents regarding safety at an intersection near Welcome Elementary...
Greenville Co. man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of secretly filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
FOX Carolina
Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to Day 9 of Murdaugh Trial
Clemson University bake sale controversy was started to criticize Affirmative Action. Brookley Cromer details concerns from parents regarding safety at an intersection near Welcome Elementary School. Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Another suspect is in custody this afternoon in connection to a shooting...
FOX Carolina
Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson
College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire.
FOX Carolina
Person shot and killed after stabbing K9 in Spartanburg, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed that agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. According to deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a house along South Carolina Avenue at around 3:10 p.m. Thursday to find a suspect with outstanding warrants.
FOX Carolina
Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxins
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
FOX Carolina
Deadly house fire in Anderson
College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire. Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson. Updated: 4 hours ago.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to overnight landfill fire in Anderson
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to an early morning landfill fire in Anderson County on Thursday, according to Homeland City Fire Department. The department said crews were dispatched to the fire located at a landfill at the Enterprise Material Handling Facility around 3 a.m. The fire...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. deputies searching for two missing teens
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teen girls who were last seen Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Jaley Kimbrell and 13-year-old Alyssa Nicole Wheeler left a house on Shiloh Road and were last seen at 3 a.m. by a family member.
Coroner: Woman dies while in custody
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that they responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Tuesday in regard to an in-custody death.
gsabizwire.com
Rhiannon Poore, CEO of Forge Search, Elected to United Way of Greenville County Board of Directors
Greenville, South Carolina – January 28, 2023 Rhiannon Poore, CEO and founder of Forge Search, a Greenville-based professional recruiting firm focused on recruiting for accounting & finance, marketing & sales, and HR and operations, has been elected to the board of directors for the United Way of Greenville County. Founded in 1922, the United Way of Greenville County seeks to "mobilize people and resources to improve lives, strengthen the community and advance equity for the benefit of all." Programs include the 2-1-1 Resource Line which helps connect people with community resources like food, shelter, employment, and transportation, the Opportunity Center which offers financial counseling, income tax assistance, and access to loans, and the IMAP, an interactive map of services in the community. The board of directors provides governance, monitors policies and programs, and establishes strategic purpose and direction for the organization. New board members include leaders from AMECO, Kiona Technologies, ITW Hartness, and the United Community Bank.
Woman dies in Anderson Co. house fire, 2 others injured
A woman died during a house fire late Wednesday evening in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Woman Missing for One Year
The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. Clemson PACT Study. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
Comments / 0