Exclusive | Students write letter to Provost Cudd, Dean Blee urging Pitt to keep English Language Institute open

Pitt News
Alumni Network ensures Pitt experience doesn’t end with graduation
Pitt’s traditions and special events are hallmarks of a great college experience, but this connection to the University doesn’t have to end with graduation. It’s commonly known among Pitt students that Lantern Night and Homecoming welcome alumni back to campus, but the Pitt Alumni Network offers many more annual trips and events to keep the Pitt spirit alive long after graduation.
Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment
Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism
A reading of a Dr. Seuss book at an elementary school in Ohio ended when a student pointed out the book was, in part, an allegory to racism. The post Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism appeared first on NewsOne.
Get your kid the heck out of traditional public schools: Journalist exposes teachers hiding CRT
Accuracy in Media president Adam Guillette exposes what's happening in America's public schools regarding critical race theory on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
'I Was a Teacher, I Abandoned Being "Woke" For My Students' Sake'
Instead of teaching my students that the system is rigged against people of color, I told then they were architects of their own destiny.
College student drops out, slams 'force-fed indoctrination': 'College industrial complex' is selling a big lie
PragerU personality CJ Pearson said he left the University of Alabama with only three semesters remaining in order to help fight the "woke" agenda on campuses across America.
Elite universities aren’t hotbeds of ‘wokery’: our research shows they’re rife with racism and classism | Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
In both the US and the UK, students described being told that they were beneficiaries of affirmative action, write authors Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
L.A. Weekly
10 Easiest College Classes You Can Take
The thought of college can be daunting for many young adults. But fear not! There are plenty of courses out there that are a breeze to complete. Here are some of the ten easiest college classes that won’t stress you out too much. 1. Public Speaking – Public speaking...
Colleges only getting worse by 'manifesting authoritarianism' with 'word policing', professor warns
Colleges and universities are manifesting authoritarianism with the recent trend of banning words and firing teachers, according to Professor William Jacobson.
I was president of New College, and here’s what I think | Column
Recent news accounts of actions intended to alter the mission of New College of Florida immediately reminded me of the description of the college’s mission I often shared when speaking to local service and business groups, alumni associations and other civic organizations. Tongue only partly in cheek, I stated that “the mission of New College is to be cheerfully subversive of the least attractive features of the surrounding society.” Consequently, the core principles promoting this mission are: rational argument based upon true premises; the appeal to publicly available evidence when making a claim; openness to alternative viewpoints — including the possibility you might be wrong; and respect for those who may view things differently when matters are intrinsically complex.
Yale Daily News
YCC holds referendum on Yale Corp democratization
In the early hours of Monday morning, banners appeared across campus in support of a Yale College Council referendum calling for the democratization of the Yale Corporation’s elections process. The banners, which read “Democratize Yale Corp. Vote Yes,” were placed at Payne Whitney Gymnasium, Phelps Hall and on a...
MSNBC
The AP’s African American History course still has a lot to teach students
The College Board’s announcement Wednesday of a revised curriculum for its new AP African American Studies course, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected the initial curriculum, has partisans aflutter. Conservatives celebrated the changes — including the removal of topics like Movement for Black Lives, scholars associated with critical race theory and the Black queer experience — as a victory for DeSantis in the culture wars. Liberals denounced the curriculum, the first of its kind, as a “watering down” of necessary truths and an erasure of the Black experience.
Black College Professor Develops Online Program That Helps Students Drastically Improve Reading, Cultural Awareness
Meet Dr. Chike Akua, the creator of Reading Revolution Online, a web-based reading support program that helps children build reading skills, confidence and cultural identity development in less than 15 minutes a day, equipping them for success in school and in life. With these brief, daily lessons, children learn about...
Here are the key changes the College Board is making to its AP African American studies course
The College Board on Wednesday announced major changes to its Advanced Placement (AP)) African American studies course after objections from the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), drawing sharp criticism from advocates and civil rights groups who said the alterations removed key material. The College Board has said the changes were already in progress, […]
Pitt News
Letter from the editor | The Pitt News releases newsroom diversity, equity and inclusion plans
A few years ago, The Pitt News published a story on the stunningly low number of Black students at Pitt. According to University data, Black students represented just 5.26% of the undergraduate student body in 2019, a statistic Black student leaders called “embarrassing.”. The same leaders argued that the...
Pitt News
Opinion | Young professionals, take an acting class
I’m a theater kid. Have been all my life. And theater kids get a lot of flak, for good reason –– we’re loud, we’re dramatic and we terrorize restaurants with piss-poor flash mobs of numbers from Grease. However, when the curtain falls and the theater kid stows away their character shoes for good, they will have a leg up in the job market.
Pitt News
‘Meeting through eating’: New student-launched web app builds connections through food
Bishal Dasgupta, an MBA student at Pitt, arrived to the U.S. from Kolkata, India, in the fall of 2022 looking for ways to connect with the community. He discovered Potluck, an online platform where users can connect with each other and meet up to have a meal. The day Dasgupta...
Pitt News
Video: Alumni offer advice to graduating seniors
With graduation a few months away, Pitt Alumni share advice for seniors getting ready to take on life after college.
Academic Freedom Group Decries Black Professor’s ‘Racist’ Firing
An association dedicated to defending “academic freedom” in higher education condemned a public university this week for dismissing a Black professor who reported he was a target of systemic racial discrimination—and claims he was fired in retaliation.In a blistering assessment released Monday, the American Association of University Professors found that Indiana University Northwest unjustly terminated Mark McPhail without “adequate cause” and did not give him due process before the firing.“The [Indiana University Northwest] administration’s summary actions to suspend Professor McPhail from service, drastically reduce his salary, and, subsequently, dismiss him from his tenured appointment were effected [SIC] in violation of...
College Board appeases conservative furor over AP African American studies curriculum
On Wednesday, the body tasked with overseeing the nation's Advanced Placement curriculum published its finalized educational framework for its new African American studies program, initially outlined in August. In a press release trumpeting the more than 200-page document, the College Board — which also runs educational programs such as the Scholastic Aptitude Test — heralded the course as an "unflinching encounter with the facts and evidence of African American history and culture" while acknowledging that the curriculum differed from the initial framework offered at the start of the school year with an "an overall reduction in the breadth of the course." Among...
