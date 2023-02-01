Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Unit 5 board approves 2023-24 budget cuts
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An elementary school is on the chopping block on a recent Unit 5 budget recommendation. According to budget recommendations from Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle, Carlock Elementary School could be closed in the 2024-25 school year. The school closer is one of many recommended budget cuts...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington school board member plans to resign, board president says
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - District 87 School Board member Fitzgerald Samedy, sentenced Tuesday for a repeat drunken driving conviction, plans to resign his elected post, the board’s president tells 25 News. Samedy stated his intentions last weekend to Board President Mark Wylie said Superintendent David Mouser. Samedy pleaded...
wglt.org
Unit 5's budget cuts plan includes sports, music, larger class sizes and the closure of Carlock Elementary School
Budget cuts at Unit 5 would touch almost every part of the student experience – from sports to music to class sizes, plus the closure of an entire school – if voters reject the school district’s tax referendum again April 4, according to a cost-cutting plan being considered this week.
fordcountychronicle.com
House Bill 4412 to ‘tie the hands’ of counties in siting wind, solar facilities
PAXTON — The Ford County Board’s vice chairman, Cindy Ihrke of rural Roberts, said that House Bill 4412, signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, is “definitely going to tie the hands” of county boards when it comes to the siting of commercial wind- or solar-energy projects.
wjol.com
State Farm Planning To Make Cuts
State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
wglt.org
District 87 school board president says Fitzgerald Samedy intends to resign
District 87 school board president Mark Wylie told WGLT late Tuesday that Fitzgerald Samedy "indicated (over the weekend) his desire to resign his position from the Board of Education. We will finalize that process in the coming days and begin the process to fill the position. We wish him well."
wglt.org
Retiring union leader John Penn’s parting wisdom for the labor movement
A labor legend who shaped working life for decades of McLean County residents is finally taking some time off. John Penn retired this week from his job as vice president and Midwest regional manager for the Laborers International (LiUNA). He’s served in union leadership roles for nearly 50 years, including as business manager for Bloomington Laborers Local 362. He was also the chair of the McLean County Democrats during much of that time.
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal
MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
wglt.org
Irving Elementary School in Bloomington to start nurse academy
Bloomington’s District 87 is launching a new program this spring to tackle staffing and diversity issues in nursing. The Mini Nurse Academy is an after-school program designed to teach 20 Irving Elementary students the ins and outs of being a nurse. The program will last four weeks with students — in grades 3-6 — learning everything from how to perform CPR to the dangers of vaping, and what classes to take in high school for success in the field.
wglt.org
State Farm IT outsourcing will lead to 451 layoffs; many will be offered jobs at HCLTech
State Farm will be laying off 451 employees in Bloomington next month, part of the insurer's IT outsourcing plan, the company told state officials. Many of the employees will be offered jobs at the company taking over that IT work, called HCLTech. The Bloomington-based insurer's plans were disclosed in the...
Central Illinois Proud
READ: Rivian’s email announcing layoffs
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The following email was sent to all employees Wednesday morning (February 1, 2023) from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe:. Team changes are among the hardest decisions we have to make as an organization. Today I’m deeply sorry to announce we are reducing our workforce by 6%, impacting roles across the company. Those impacted will be receiving a meeting invite from their managers within 30 minutes with details on next steps. While this doesn’t impact manufacturing jobs in Normal, teams across the company will be losing passionate collaborators—teammates who stretched themselves daily and have given their all to help us execute on our mission.
25newsnow.com
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
25newsnow.com
Amazon to open in North Pekin next week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the nation’s largest online retailers - Amazon - will open a fulfillment center in North Pekin on Feb. 9, creating more than 200 jobs, according to local economic development leaders. The fulfillment center serves as a distributor for packages coming in and...
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
wglt.org
Homebuilders need more flexibility and diversity in Bloomington-Normal projects
Homebuilders in Bloomington-Normal are playing catch up in meeting the growth of the last decade, the more recent expansion of the labor market, and projected future growth. Data show they need to increase the pace, in spite of higher interest rates, and build a variety of housing. Patrick Hoban, CEO...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington school board member to get treatment in veterans court for repeat DUI
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Bloomington School District 87 school board member is being given a chance to avoid jail through a veterans program after a repeat drunken driving conviction. A judge on Tuesday sentenced Fitzgerald Samedy, 36, to 2 1/2-years on probation with McLean County’s Veterans Treatment Court....
25newsnow.com
From Peoria High to Assistant Chief: Tony Cummings promoted within Peoria Fire Department
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Assistant Chief Tony Cummings is dropping the title of “battalion” in exchange for a higher role within the Peoria Fire Department. Chief Cummings began his career with the department on May 22, 2000. During his career, he has worked the ranks of Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief of EMS and the Division Chief of Operations. Tony is a 23-year Paramedic for the Peoria community and has served as an instructor to other paramedics and EMT’s on the fire department and other agencies.
starvedrock.media
Route 17 Bridge Closing for Repairs March 20-Nov. 3
There are only so many options to get across the Illinois River, and one of them won't be available for about eight months this year. The Illinois Department of Transportation tells WLPO that the Route 17 bridge at Lacon will be closed for repair and rehab from March 20 until about November 3.
Central Illinois Proud
Small movement made in Rossi case
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, there was some movement in the case of Aaron Rossi, the former CEO of Reditus Labs in Pekin, and Dr. James Davies, his ex-business partner. A thumb drive reportedly containing evidence that would prove Davies’ case against Rossi is subject to crime fraud deception. The thumb drive is said to contain information about Dr. Gerard Paul’s partnership with Rossi at Pal Health.
25newsnow.com
Federal judge finds probable cause for accused Planned Parenthood arsonist
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The trial will continue for the man accused of setting a Molotov cocktail in the Planned Parenthood clinic on Knoxville Avenue. Federal Judge Josh Hawley of Peoria found probable cause that Tyler Massengill, 32 of Chillicothe, started the fire that lead to more than a million dollars in damages to the clinic.
