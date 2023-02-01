Rhema Dozier has 'big moment' to help Holt girls basketball gain edge in CAAC Blue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLT — Rhema Dozier takes pride in being a lockdown defender. The Holt junior guard showed that ability on Tuesday.

But Dozier also displayed her offensive capabilities. Her play on both ends of the court helped the Holt girls basketball team gain an edge in the CAAC Blue race with a 55-53 victory over Division 1 No. 8-ranked DeWitt.

Dozier had a game-high 21 points, which included hitting a big late jumper with just under 90 seconds to play, to help lift the Rams (13-2, 5-0) in a matchup of CAAC Blue unbeatens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boFP2_0kYDZffA00

"We've been waiting for her to be able to have a game like that all year," Holt coach Tori Brooks said. "We know that she's one of the top defensive players in the area and for her to be able to get into a rhythm like that (offensively) and be able to hit a couple outside shots, it just opens up everything for her. I think it's a big moment for her."

Dozier's big moment helped the Rams, who are receiving votes just outside the top 10 in Division 1 in the Associated Press rankings, to their seventh straight victory. And in addition to its significance in the CAAC Blue, Tuesday's victory over DeWitt (13-2, 4-1) gives a boost to Holt's Michigan Power Rating number. The MPR, which factors in winning percentage, opponents' winning percentage and opponents' opponents' winning percentage, helps determine the top seeds for district play. .

"I think this is good," Dozier said. "It helps with our record. It boosts our confidence to know that any team we come up against we know we can beat them."

Bailey Hosford added 13 points and Janae Tyler scored 10 for Holt.

Sophomore Madi Uyl had 16 points to lead DeWitt, which has just two losses this season by a combined five points to the Rams and unbeaten Haslett. Tara Kurncz added 10 points for the Panthers.

Holt led by nine points entering the final quarter and held on as DeWitt made its push. The Panthers got within one a few different times in the late stages, but Holt prevailed thanks to big plays from Dozier and Bailey Hosford.

Hosford was clutch, hitting 3 of 4 free throws in the final 30 seconds with each of her trips to the line coming with DeWitt within one point.

"We definitely needed that (win)," Brooks said. "We talked about all week that we have to win at home. We know our last league game of the year is at their place. At least now if we can keep up the momentum, we know we at least are going to have a share of first, which is huge."

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Rhema Dozier has 'big moment' to help Holt girls basketball gain edge in CAAC Blue

