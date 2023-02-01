Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s been 20 years since Syracuse men’s basketball won the NCAA championship, and we want to relive the joy of the 2002-03 season. If you, a family member, friend or neighbor have video footage or photos from that season, syracuse.com | The Post-Standard would love to take a look and use it for news coverage later this spring.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO