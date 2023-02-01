Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Jordan-Elbridge girls basketball knocks off Cato-Meridian, celebrates coach’s 100th win (96 photos)
Jordan-Elbridge coach Leslie Ahern was expecting to celebrate her seniors on Thursday night against Cato-Meridian. Turns out, the evening was more than just a Senior Night spotlight.
CNY girls basketball team ranked No. 1 in state taken down by ‘hometown rival’ for first loss of season
West Canada Valley girls basketball has spent nearly every week of the 2022-23 season at the top of the Class D state rankings.
High school roundup: Cortland-Homer ice hockey edges CBA/J-D in ‘statement win’
The Cortland-Homer boys ice hockey team topped Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt, 6-5, in a Section III Division II contest on Thursday.
Jamesville-DeWitt cheer wants to ‘keep chasing titles’ after grabbing SCAC Empire crown
When Alanna Jones took over the reins of the Jamesville-DeWitt cheerleading program in 2019, one of her main goals was to expose her teams to competitive competitions and build the program from the ground up. The Red Rams won their first-ever sectional title a year ago. On Wednesday, J-D added...
Skaneateles girls basketball senior scores 1,000th-career point with ‘flashy’ step-back 3 (video)
Skaneateles girls basketball senior Maddy Ramsgard knocked down a step-back 3-pointer during the second quarter of a 61-24 victory over Syracuse Academy of Science on Tuesday night.
Section III basketball coaches say open playoffs is good thing
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last week, it was announced that the Section III boys and girls basketball playoffs would be open tournaments. Area coaches think that’s a good thing.
Well-traveled Utica Academy of Science boys basketball beats Syracuse Academy of Science (34 photos)
The Utica Academy of Science boys basketball team hasn’t faced a Section III opponent in over a month. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Poll results: Who are the best all-around players in Section III girls basketball?
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked readers who they believed the best overall large school and small school girls basketball players are this season. The results are in and Liverpool’s Nevaeh Wingate and Utica Notre Dame’s Ella Trinkaus were voted as the best overall players in the section this season.
No more Syracuse Spark games as new box lacrosse league ends season early. Is a reboot coming?
Syracuse, N.Y. - The Professional Box Lacrosse Association announced this week its remaining games across the league have been called off, bringing a sudden end to the Syracuse Sparklemuffins’ first season of competition. But lacrosse fans don’t have to fret. The PBLA is looking to come back for the...
Baldwinsville boys hockey edges West Genesee with controversial call in final 10 seconds
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville boys hockey had not beaten rival West Genesee since 2015, a span of 13 games. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
What video do you have from the 2003 Syracuse basketball championship season? We want to see it
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s been 20 years since Syracuse men’s basketball won the NCAA championship, and we want to relive the joy of the 2002-03 season. If you, a family member, friend or neighbor have video footage or photos from that season, syracuse.com | The Post-Standard would love to take a look and use it for news coverage later this spring.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at No. 13 Virginia Tech
Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 78-64 loss to No. 13 Virginia Tech on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball at No. 13 Virginia Tech by The Post-Standard on Scribd.
A former Baldwinsville hockey player catches fire, and 85 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Joe Glamos wouldn’t be the hottest scorer in the SUNYAC today without having learned to play hockey in Syracuse.
When Syracuse honors Gerry McNamara’s No. 3 jersey, what number will Judah Mintz wear? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse has retired the No. 44 – in football. But what about basketball? Could some player eventually don the number that is so closely associated with Orange legends Derrick Coleman and John Wallace?
CNY cross country, track and field coach retires after 50 years with same program
A Central New York cross country and track coach is retiring after more than 50 years with the same program. Jim Lawton, who coached runners at Jamesville-DeWitt since 1971, decided the 2022 girls cross country season would be his last.
Syracuse’s next WNBA player: Dyaisha Fair outgrew Buffalo, but not the coach who’s a ‘mom away from home’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dyaisha Fair and her roommates just couldn’t get warm. They put on their winter coats, but that wasn’t enough. The heat to their dorm room at the University of Buffalo had gone out, and maintenance wasn’t going to be there until the morning.
Jim Boeheim talks transfer portal and building rosters during his TK99 radio show
Syracuse, N.Y. – As Jim Boeheim surveys the ACC men’s basketball landscape, a significant development has occurred to him. “It’s still underrated a little bit,” he said, “but the tremendous influence of the transfer portal guys in our league is really unbelievable.”
10 Section III teams having surprising winter seasons
Syracuse, N.Y. — The postseason is nearing for high school sports in Section III, and there have been a handful of teams that have opened some eyes this season. Plenty of teams have proven they are contenders, and some are the usual suspects, but others have come as a surprise this season.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on Benny Williams: ‘He hasn’t played the way he would like to’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim indicated that Benny Williams’ absence from SU’s game against Virginia was a matter of frustration and that he looked normal when he returned to the team’s practice on Wednesday. Boeheim provided the information on Williams’ during an...
Syracuse men’s lacrosse opens 2023 season vs. Vermont (5 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Are you ready for some lacrosse?. The opening faceoff for the 2023 season comes Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome as the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team hosts the Vermont Catamounts.
