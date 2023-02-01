ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, MI

Red Dock Cafe on Kalamazoo River under new ownership

By Michele DeSelms
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

DOUGLAS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Red Dock Café has been a staple of the Saugatuck and Douglas area for 25 years.

When the popular bar opens this summer, it will be under new ownership.

Lauren Stanton and her husband, John Sharar, bought Red Dock from longtime owner Tony Amato. The new owners don’t plan to make any major changes, saying loyal customers can expect the quirky spot along the Kalamazoo River to remain the same.

Red Dock Cafe on the Kalamazoo Lake in Douglas on Jan. 30, 2023.
It will be a busy summer for the couple, who also own and operate Retro Boat Rentals across the river.

For a conversation with Lauren Stanton , watch the video in the player above.

