DOTD announces potential for ice to accumulate on bridges north of Interstate 20, urges motorists to use extreme caution

Read full article on original website
Related
At Least 9 Semi-Trucks Wreck During Brutal Winter Storms
A massive 21-vehicle pileup that included nine semi-trucks on Colorado’s I-70 has forced the major stretch of road to shut down. According to authorities, the ongoing winter storms were a significant factor in the wrecks. Per reports from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the accident affected nine semi-trucks and...
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm To Dump Snow From Southern Plains To Midwest And Northeast
A winter storm is developing in the Southwest right now. This storm will impact the Southern Plains, Midwest and Northeast through midweek. Significant snowfall and gusty winds will hamper travel along the path of the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
natureworldnews.com
US Storm Alert: Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Threatens Central and Southern Regions [NWS]
A multi-hazard winter storm is threatening central and southern US region, according to a storm alert of the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather forecast suggests a storm system moving through the Four Corners region could develop into a large-scale winter storm by midweek. Several weather threats like heavy snow,...
'Epic' ice storm leaves more than 370,000 without power and is blamed for at least 8 deaths
The severe ice storm sweeping the South is expected to finally dissipate Thursday, but not before leaving chaos in its wake, with at least 8 people suspected to have died due to the storm and more than 370,000 utility customers still without power. "The epic ice storm across a portion...
natureworldnews.com
Southern U.S Latest Updates: Dangerous Ice Storms Left Six Casualties, Widespread Travel Disruptions, Power Outages
A relentless ice storm unloaded in the Southern United States that caused six casualties, multiple road accidents, significant travel disruptions and widespread power outages. Staying updated with the weather forecasts is essential, especially if you live in the affected areas. Ice storm: Power outages, slower commutes. From tornado outbreaks and...
Slow-Moving Winter Storm Expected to Wreak Havoc on Southern States
"Parts of the south are bracing themselves for an onslaught of wet wintry weather that will last for most of the workweek.Arctic air is forecasted to settle over areas stretching from the Southern Plains up through Tennessee and Kentucky and will be coupled with freezing rain, sleet, and potential snow in some locations.Travel during the next four days could become dangerous as the potential for tree damage and downed power lines due to heavy ice increases. Roads are also expected to be slicked with ice.In 2021, an extreme winter storm forced mass electricity outages across the state of Texas impacting...
Driving Alerts Issued Nationwide as Ice Storm Warnings Strengthen
Until Wednesday, those in the Southern Plains and mid-South will likely be in hibernation. Ice storm warnings alerted residents across several U.S. states that a wave of cold arctic weather could bring power outages, dangerous driving conditions, and large amounts of sleet to unsuspecting areas such as Memphis, western Kentucky, and central Texas. That said, it comes as no surprise that over 1,000 flights have been canceled in relation to the storms thus far.
natureworldnews.com
High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast
High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
natureworldnews.com
Snow Squalls Threaten Northeast Travelers; Whiteout Conditions, Travel Disruptions Expected
Snow squalls are threatening travelers in the Northeast US as an Arctic cold front brings colder air into the region, according to US weather forecasts. The winter weather hazard is expected to bring heavy snow and strong-blowing chill winds. Disruption to road and air travel is likely as the forecasts...
Ice storm expected to cause power outages across southern US
Officials in four states have issued warnings about an ice storm that’s expected to cut power and screw up travel for millions of Americans over the next few days.
Comments / 0