At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
cwbchicago.com
After Uptown shooting left bystander injured, 2 men are charged with possessing one gun. But nobody’s charged with shooting him.
Chicago — On a sunny Saturday afternoon last August, a shootout between a pedestrian and a drive-by gunman left a 59-year-old bystander shot near the Argyle Red Line station. So far, no one has been charged with shooting the man. But two people have now been charged with possessing...
Trio of perfume thieves leads police on high-speed chase to Chicago: prosecutors
Three suspects were arrested in Chicago this week for allegedly stealing more than $1,600 in perfume and other items from a west suburban Walgreens and leading police on a high-speed chase.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Dan Ryan Expressway
CHICAGO - An Aurora man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Giovanni Adams, 32, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash where someone was injured and killed. One person was killed and...
Two state troopers injured while trying to stop suspected carjackers near Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile suspect was in custody late Tuesday after a car believed to be stolen in a carjacking hit an Illinois State trooper, and then led police in a chase.At 5:15 p.m., troopers from the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street.State troopers saw a black BMW that had been reported carjacked and stolen around 4 p.m.A state trooper tried to pull over the BMW, but it fled – only to be blocked by traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue, near the Dan Ryan Expressway.Video showed officers surrounding the BMW with guns drawn. A trooper was on the hood of the BMW when it sped off.The BMW clipped a car – and the trooper fell hard to the ground.A second trooper was also hurt diving out of the car's way. Both are expected to recover.The suspects then sped onto the Dan Ryan, with troopers in hot pursuit.Eventually, the driver crashed into a tree near 47th and Federal streets. Chicago Police responded and apprehended one juvenile passenger.Two suspects remained at large late Tuesday.
fox32chicago.com
Skokie mechanic says device can stop car thefts — here's how
SKOKIE, Ill. - As Kia and Hyundai thefts continue to spike, one local auto shop is looking for ways to deter thieves. In the last two weeks, Sigler's Auto Center on Lincoln Avenue in Skokie has started installing RFID push-button kits for customers. "It just upgrades the system so it...
Mail Stolen From Condo Building in Greektown While Thieves Leave Packages Behind
After arriving at a Greektown condo building in a U-Haul truck, masked thieves were in and out in less than two minutes, ransacking the mail room in the theft. “They didn’t steal all the Amazon boxes or packages,” resident Jeremy Cabral said. “They came in and stole the...
NBC Chicago
2 in Custody After Stolen Vehicle Rams Police Cars in NW Indiana, Leads Officers on Chase
Two suspects are in custody and two remain at-large after police say a stolen vehicle rammed a patrol vehicle and led officers on a multi-state chase Monday afternoon. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an officer observed a Honda SUV traveling at a high rate of speed in suburban Gary on Monday afternoon.
Glenview man charged after attempted kidnapping of girl at school bus stop, police say
A Glenview man has been charged after police said he tried to kidnap a student after she got off her school bus Monday.
St. John Police Officer Faces Charges For Shooting Into Car Driven By Off-Duty Cop
The police chief in St. John, Indiana announced Wednesday afternoon that one of his officers faces criminal charges for shooting into a car driven by an off-duty officer. “I’ve been advised by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office that Officer Philip J. Fabian will be charged with Count 1 – Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony, and Count II – Criminal Mischief, a Class A Misdemeanor,” said St. John Police Chief Steven Flores.
Customer Stabs Chicago Spa Employee During Altercation: Police
A woman remained in critical condition Thursday after she on Wednesday was stabbed by a customer at a spa on Chicago's southwest side, according to authorities. The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of S. Archer Ave. in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood, officials said. According...
Man charged in Monday's home invasion of 80-year-old, warrant issued for his accomplice: CPD
Criminal charges are being filed following Monday’s Chicago home invasion and beating during which an 80-year-old homeowner shot a man. 51-year-old Mansfield Wallace faces three separate felony charges.
Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
Stolen Land Rover slams into CPD squad car in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car slammed into a police car in the Austin neighborhood.It happened at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, in the 200 block of South Central Avenue. Police say officers were trying to stop a stolen 2019 Land Rover when it hit an unoccupied squad car.No one was hurt. Police do not have anyone in custody.
cwbchicago.com
15-year-old is charged with carjacking woman in Lakeview parking garage
Chicago — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a Lakeview parking garage on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police. He is charged with vehicular hijacking. The carjacking occurred on the top floor of a garage attached to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2844 North Broadway, around...
Thieves caught pulling up in U-Haul, going through mail in West Loop building entryway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance captured two robbers getting out of a U-Haul truck outside of a West Loop building, going in, and rifling through the mail.A resident of the building has a good idea of what the crooks were after.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, parking in the West Loop can be difficult – and especially at 1 a.m. Yet when that U-Haul truck stopped and parked in a loading zone, the driver and passenger got out quickly for a huge steal."It does stand out like sore, sick thumb at 1:18 in the morning - a U-Haul truck," said Jeremy...
cwbchicago.com
Downtown robber is ‘disabling’ victims with strikes to the head, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a robber who has “disabled” two people by hitting them in the head from behind before taking their valuables downtown. He struck twice in three days, police said, once in the Gold Coast and another time in River North. In a community alert...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County sheriff warns of new phone scam that appears legitimate
COOK COUNTY - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new phone scam that seems legitimate, but isn't. According to Sheriff Tom Dart, a caller who identifies themselves as the sheriff's office tells victims they must pay a large fine for missing court, or they'll go to jail.
2 Charged in Chicago Home Invasion After 80-Year-Old Man Shot One of the Intruders
Two people were charged in connection with a home invasion near O'Hare International Airport, in which an 80-year-old man shot one of the intruders who forced their way into his home. Police said the pair, a man and a woman, were arrested Monday in the 7400 block of West Talcott,...
NBC Chicago
