Champaign, IL

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: A Spark off the Bench

 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 177 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s win over Nebraska Tuesday night at State Farm Center. The Illini get big time performances from its three freshmen in Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris stepping up playing key roles in the victory. Despite shooting just 17 percent from beyond the arc, the Illini get a spark in the second half defensively, finishing the game on a 24-6 run the final 12 minutes to pull out the win.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/A-Spark-off-the-Bench-e1u9vhh

WCIA

