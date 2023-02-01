Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
FBI looking for missing Las Vegas woman; last contact was in Mexico
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help finding a Las Vegas woman last seen Jan. 12. Zailey Unidad Flores, 21, was last heard from when she made contact with a family member and claimed she was in Mexico. She is known...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police shoot pit bull to stop attack on small dog, owner
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pit bull was shot and killed by a North Las Vegas Police officer as it was attacking another dog, according to the department. On Feb. 1 a North Las Vegas detective and city park employee responded to a call at 9 a.m. in Seastrand Park that a German shepherd and pitbull were running free and terrorizing people, according to authorities.
Fox5 KVVU
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
On the outskirts of Henderson, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. TONIGHT AT 10: Students, teachers and experts explain how ChatGPT is impacting learning. Updated: 16 hours ago. Artificial Intelligence seems to be a topic everyone is talking about and its...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada National Guard gets 2 late-model helicopters
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada National Guard has acquired two late-model Lakota UH-72B model helicopters. While the helicopters will be stationed in North Las Vegas, the National Guard says they will be servicing the entire state. The Nevada Army Guard was one of nine states to receive...
Fox5 KVVU
Reports say 2022 was good for Nevada casinos, Las Vegas tourism
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The year 2022 was good for gambling and tourism in Nevada, where winnings at casinos statewide set calendar year records and Las Vegas visitor tallies nearly reached levels before the coronavirus pandemic. “Las Vegas enjoyed a robust recovery trajectory across core tourism indicators in 2022,”...
Fox5 KVVU
Judge denies city of North Las Vegas’ removal from lawsuit in overdose death of firefighter’s wife
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A judge ruled the City of North Las Vegas can be held responsible in the lawsuit filed on behalf of the family of Tiffany Slatsky. The 25-year-old died of an overdose three years ago. Her husband, a then North Las Vegas firefighter, was criminally convicted...
Fox5 KVVU
Charges dropped against Las Vegas woman accused in shooting in Historic Westside
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman who was arrested and charged after police responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment in the Historic Westside has had her case dismissed, records show. Ronda Gibson, 52, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with two counts of battery with...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church hit by catalytic converter thieves, says anti-theft device was installed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Catalytic converter thieves have been a real pain for CCLV Church off Bonanza near Pecos roads. “We have unfortunately been hit eight times over the last three years,” said Pastor Elvin Hayes Jr. The church hoped installing some wire cable cages around catalytic converters...
Fox5 KVVU
Man threatened mass shooting at Las Vegas synagogue, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a local synagogue while he believed “the Jews and police were after him” was arrested by police Monday. Michael Sanchez, 37, is being held in jail on $20,000 bond on a...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman held without bond after accused of killing mother
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman accused of murdering her own mother in October appeared in court Monday and was ordered to be held without bond awaiting her next hearing. Hend Bustami, 28, was arrested after she allegedly dialed 911 and said “I think I killed my...
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts opening shop with drive-thru in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts is set to open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley later this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Donuts will open at 10267 W. Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 16. The company says the new eatery will feature a drive-thru.
Fox5 KVVU
Man suspected of fiery DUI crash on Las Vegas Strip allegedly fell asleep at wheel, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of driving while intoxicated which led to a fiery crash and dramatic footage has his next day in court scheduled. Alexander Dawkins, 34, faces charges of DUI - first, failure to maintain lanes/improper lane change and lack of proof of insurance. He has since been granted bail and ordered to stay out of trouble.
Fox5 KVVU
$150,000 three-bedroom home? Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
Fox5 KVVU
New police substation approved for Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new police substation has been approved for downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a new partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and the Fremont Street Experience (FSE) for a police substation.
Fox5 KVVU
Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
Fox5 KVVU
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix plans for 10-year run
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula One plans to stick around Las Vegas for the long run. According to a resolution as part of the Clark County Commission’s Feb. 7 meeting, the board looks to recognize the Las Vegas Grand Prix as an annual event for 10 years, set for the weekend prior to Thanksgiving every year from 2023 to 2032.
Fox5 KVVU
Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.
Fox5 KVVU
Casino tailored to Latino community to make debut in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas hotel and casino that underwent a renovation to become tailored to the Latino community will debut next week. According to a news release, Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino and the newly-rebranded Hotel Jefe will officially debut to the public on Monday, Feb. 6.
Fox5 KVVU
Cars, items lost at airport up for grabs during Clark County surplus auction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County announced on Thursday that its agency along with other participating government agencies will host online surplus auctions later this month. According to a news release, vehicles, equipment and other miscellaneous items will be available as part of the winter government surplus auction. The...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter will let you put ex’s name in cat’s litter box for Valentine’s Day
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Not quite feeling the romance this Valentine’s Day? A Las Vegas shelter has a solution for you. According to the Animal Foundation, those hoping to “celebrate” Valentine’s Day in a more passive-aggressive way can do so by making a little donation to the shelter.
