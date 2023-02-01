ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police shoot pit bull to stop attack on small dog, owner

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pit bull was shot and killed by a North Las Vegas Police officer as it was attacking another dog, according to the department. On Feb. 1 a North Las Vegas detective and city park employee responded to a call at 9 a.m. in Seastrand Park that a German shepherd and pitbull were running free and terrorizing people, according to authorities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson

On the outskirts of Henderson, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. TONIGHT AT 10: Students, teachers and experts explain how ChatGPT is impacting learning. Updated: 16 hours ago. Artificial Intelligence seems to be a topic everyone is talking about and its...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada National Guard gets 2 late-model helicopters

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada National Guard has acquired two late-model Lakota UH-72B model helicopters. While the helicopters will be stationed in North Las Vegas, the National Guard says they will be servicing the entire state. The Nevada Army Guard was one of nine states to receive...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Reports say 2022 was good for Nevada casinos, Las Vegas tourism

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The year 2022 was good for gambling and tourism in Nevada, where winnings at casinos statewide set calendar year records and Las Vegas visitor tallies nearly reached levels before the coronavirus pandemic. “Las Vegas enjoyed a robust recovery trajectory across core tourism indicators in 2022,”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts opening shop with drive-thru in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts is set to open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley later this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Donuts will open at 10267 W. Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 16. The company says the new eatery will feature a drive-thru.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

$150,000 three-bedroom home? Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix plans for 10-year run

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula One plans to stick around Las Vegas for the long run. According to a resolution as part of the Clark County Commission’s Feb. 7 meeting, the board looks to recognize the Las Vegas Grand Prix as an annual event for 10 years, set for the weekend prior to Thanksgiving every year from 2023 to 2032.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.
LAS VEGAS, NV

