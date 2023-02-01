ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

All-girls flag football team from Hawaii set for big stage

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
Island Empire, an all-girls flag football team, will play at halftime of the 2023 East-West Shrine Game on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The opportunity arose for Island Empire when they became the first all-girls team from Hawaii to win the Flag Football Life national championship in Tampa, Fla. last year. From there, the team won a regional competition to represent the Arizona Cardinals at the upcoming NFL Pro Bowl Games. In addition to Thursday, theyâ€™ll also play on Friday and Saturday as part of the Pro Bowl games festivities.

Island Empire was one of just six teams nationally selected to have the opportunity to play on Thursday. The hope for Island Empire is to have some of its players compete for the junior U.S. national team. High school flag football is not a sanctioned sport in Hawaii, but it is in seven different states.

â€œThey havenâ€™t played that long together,â€� head coach Ed Cera told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. â€œWe just put this team together like maybe a year or year and a half ago and now weâ€™re in a league that weâ€™re just playing against boys.

â€œSmall island, small island girls. We represent and do what we can to represent our state.â€�

â€œI think everything is exciting. Just going out there and playing and getting the opportunity,â€� added Hayden Kaahanui-Cera, one of the teamâ€™s players. â€œThe NFL is a big league and Iâ€™ve watched it on TV and so getting the opportunity to know people and go out there is really exciting.

â€œItâ€™s really exciting because weâ€™re know as just a small island in the middle of the pacific and I think going out there really shows that weâ€™re not just some small islands. Weâ€™re big and well known.â€�

The Island Empire roster is below:

Hayden Kaahanui-Cera

Chloe Sercena

Maeva Koong

Jennalee Baliba

Kapri Friel-Lacar

Jyzelle Gorion

Lilyanah-Tiare Tavale

Kealohilani Akana

Halaâ€™i Pacarro

Maddison Kaahanui-Kapu

Maile Fratus

