El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Paso police investigate deadly stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night. Crime Against Persons responded to Las Palmas Medical Center, police said. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown, police added. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

cbs4local.com

KVIA

Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Child seriously injured at Guillen Middle School in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesman for El Paso fire says a child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday. An El Paso Independent School District spokesperson described it as an accident that happened during a physical education class. According to officials, campus staff quickly attended to the student and contacted emergency medical personnel and the student's guardian.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Interviews for El Paso Police Chief to be completed this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It has been two weeks since El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen died and an interim police chief has yet to be named. The City of El Paso says that interviews of applicants for interim police chief continue and are expected to be completed this week. The City of El […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces, Sunland Park teachers receive national recognition

Curriculum Associates (CA) has named Laura Bryant of Central Elementary School in Las Cruces and Rita Chavira of Desert View Elementary in Sunland Park to its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exceptional K-8 teachers from around the country, CA said in a news release.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Middle school student suffers potentially critical injuries during PE class

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A middle school student was taken to the hospital with potentially critical injuries after an accident during a PE class Tuesday afternoon, sources confirm. El Paso fire reported that a minor was transported from Guillen Middle School, 900 S. Cotton, to a local hospital with potentially critical injuries. El Paso […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KTSM

Riverside Middle School placed on lockout Wednesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Riverside Middle School was placed on a secure lockout Wednesday morning after administration received a report of a student who previously made a threat to another student. According to dispatch, EPPD was notified immediately, and officers conducted a search of the school. Officers confirmed the student in question was not […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dead following motorcycle crash in El Paso's Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department confirmed one person died following a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley. The unidentified person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday night. The injured person died, police stated Thursday afternoon. Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Vehicle fire reported on North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Soccoro police and fire are responding to a vehicle fire Thursday evening. Drivers are asked to avoid North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard between north loop Drive and Gateway Boulevard East. Horizon Boulevard could be used as an alternate route. No injuries are reported at this...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

City council members respond to dog attack in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 continues to press for answers regarding El Paso police and Animal Services' response time to a dog attack in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least two people were...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

5 migrants detained after car chase in El Paso's Lower Valley

Five migrants were detained Wednesday morning after a car chase in the lower valley. The vehicle chase started around 6 a.m. in downtown El Paso along El Paso Drive, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS officials said the vehicle drove to Baywood Road and Joshua Court, where the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person injured in northeast motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash reported in northeast El Paso Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, according to El Paso fire dispatcher. The crash happened on US-54 southbound near Transmountain Road, closing the left lane and shoulder. Our crew saw a...
EL PASO, TX

