Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
El Paso police investigate deadly stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night. Crime Against Persons responded to Las Palmas Medical Center, police said. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown, police added. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to...
El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
cbs4local.com
EPPD: Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
KVIA
Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
KVIA
Child seriously injured at Guillen Middle School in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesman for El Paso fire says a child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday. An El Paso Independent School District spokesperson described it as an accident that happened during a physical education class. According to officials, campus staff quickly attended to the student and contacted emergency medical personnel and the student's guardian.
Interviews for El Paso Police Chief to be completed this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It has been two weeks since El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen died and an interim police chief has yet to be named. The City of El Paso says that interviews of applicants for interim police chief continue and are expected to be completed this week. The City of El […]
KFOX 14
Some Las Cruces parents call for school year calendar change at town hall meeting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Las Cruces Public Schools hosted its first-ever town hall meeting to discuss the calendar for the upcoming school year. About 25 parents along with members of the Las Cruces National Education Association attended the meeting at Las Cruces Public School Administrative building Thursday night.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces, Sunland Park teachers receive national recognition
Curriculum Associates (CA) has named Laura Bryant of Central Elementary School in Las Cruces and Rita Chavira of Desert View Elementary in Sunland Park to its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exceptional K-8 teachers from around the country, CA said in a news release.
Middle school student suffers potentially critical injuries during PE class
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A middle school student was taken to the hospital with potentially critical injuries after an accident during a PE class Tuesday afternoon, sources confirm. El Paso fire reported that a minor was transported from Guillen Middle School, 900 S. Cotton, to a local hospital with potentially critical injuries. El Paso […]
One dead after stabbing, location of incident remains unknown
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police say one person has died after being stabbed Thursday. Police say the Crimes Against Persons unit responded to Las Palmas Medical Center near UTEP where the victim was taken. Police says officers are still trying to determine where the stabbing took place. It is not known if the victim The post One dead after stabbing, location of incident remains unknown appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Elderly woman, 11-year-old injured after separate dog attacks in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two separate animal bite incidents were reported in far east El Paso officials this week the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said. The first incident happened on Monday around 4:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Oil Mill Drive in Tornillo. During the investigation,...
Riverside Middle School placed on lockout Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Riverside Middle School was placed on a secure lockout Wednesday morning after administration received a report of a student who previously made a threat to another student. According to dispatch, EPPD was notified immediately, and officers conducted a search of the school. Officers confirmed the student in question was not […]
cbs4local.com
Far east El Paso home where dog attack happened has had total of 8 citations issued
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services is sharing more details about the incident where dogs attacked at least two people over the weekend in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Drive. Police said that at least...
cbs4local.com
1 person dead following motorcycle crash in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department confirmed one person died following a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley. The unidentified person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday night. The injured person died, police stated Thursday afternoon. Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins...
KFOX 14
Vehicle fire reported on North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Soccoro police and fire are responding to a vehicle fire Thursday evening. Drivers are asked to avoid North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard between north loop Drive and Gateway Boulevard East. Horizon Boulevard could be used as an alternate route. No injuries are reported at this...
KFOX 14
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president expected in court
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association, Ron Martin, is expected in court Friday morning for his arraignment. An arraignment is the first step of the criminal court process where Martin will be formally charged and get the opportunity to enter his plea.
cbs4local.com
City council members respond to dog attack in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 continues to press for answers regarding El Paso police and Animal Services' response time to a dog attack in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least two people were...
KFOX 14
5 migrants detained after car chase in El Paso's Lower Valley
Five migrants were detained Wednesday morning after a car chase in the lower valley. The vehicle chase started around 6 a.m. in downtown El Paso along El Paso Drive, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS officials said the vehicle drove to Baywood Road and Joshua Court, where the...
KVIA
Two dog attacks in two days in El Paso; woman seriously injured, child treated at scene
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people were injured in two separate dog attacks in as many days, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The first attack happened Monday around 4:15 p.m. at the 200 block of Oil Mill in Tornillo. Officials say a pit bull and bulldog attacked an elderly female, biting her several times on her face, legs and arms.
KFOX 14
1 person injured in northeast motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash reported in northeast El Paso Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, according to El Paso fire dispatcher. The crash happened on US-54 southbound near Transmountain Road, closing the left lane and shoulder. Our crew saw a...
