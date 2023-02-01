ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

sasportsstar.com

Hendon Hooker is the Future for the Cowboys

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Since the Cowboys lost in the Divisional; round to the San Francisco 49ers, we have been dissecting what...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

As Bears OC Luke Getsy grows, he must take QB Justin Fields with him

MOBILE, Ala. — Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy considered himself a mastermind years ago, long before any NFL team thought about hiring him. After a nice run as Akron’s quarterback and a training-camp stint with the 49ers, -Division II West Virginia Wesleyan signed him to be their offensive coordinator for about $30,000. Getsy practically strutted into the job.
CHICAGO, IL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for February 2nd, 2023 | Presented by Hula Bowl

Broncos signed OT Isiaiah Prince to a futures contract. Texans interview Patriots TE Coach Nick Caley for their OC vacancy. Eagles designated P Arryn Siposs to return from I/R. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]

