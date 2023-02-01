Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
UMD Bulldogs softball team warms up for season opener Friday
The UMD Bulldogs will be stepping up to the plate soon to get their 2023 season started. “We have a lot of juniors, like ten of us. I think the upperclassmen are like more leaders to like guide the younger class. I think that’ll be helpful for the future,” says junior shortstop Kiana Bender.
WDIO-TV
Hermantown wins big over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Future Class A foes Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Hermantown boy’s hockey faced off on Thursday. The Lumberjacks playing their final season in AA before becoming a conteder for the Class A title. The Lumberjacks went into the Thursday’s game unbeaten in their last four games visiting Hermantown as they went hunting...
WDIO-TV
Duluth East, Denfeld both pick up wins on home ice
The Duluth East boy’s hockey team extended their win streak to five games on Tuesday, while Duluth Denfeld snapped a five game skid. The Greyhounds hosted Centennial where they won by the final score of 7-4. Caden Cole and Cole Christian each scored a goal in the first period.
WDIO-TV
Christian tallies 100th point helping Duluth East earn 6th straight win over Superior
Cole Christian tallied his 100th career point Wednesday helping the Duluth East boy’s hockey team to a 4-0 shutout win over Superior at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. Christian scored the Greyhounds’ first two goals in the first period, the second being the milestone point, then added an assist off a Grant Winkler goal in the second period. Statton Mass scored East’s final goal in the third period.
WDIO-TV
Duluth East celebrates Schubitzke, Svobodny on National Signing Day
Wednesday marked National Signing Day for college football. Duluth East celebrated hosting an afternoon signing ceremony. Carter Svobodny officially committed to the University of Mary Marauders football team, while Brady Schubitzke put pen to paper to join the University of Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils. “My whole life I was always watching...
WDIO-TV
New Superior City FC hires Otto Berti as first head coach
Superior’s newest soccer club the Superior City FC has hired Otto Berti as their first-ever head coach. The announcement was made Thursday. Berti is a familiar face to the Northland soccer community. He served as an assistant coach for Duluth FC last year and has been involved with the...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Colten
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Taking the Duluth Polar Plunge
The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for the Special Olympics. For 25 years the, people have jumped into freezing cold lakes to raise money for this cause. It goes towards the year-round athletic and health based services for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities in Minnesota. Ahead of this...
WDIO-TV
Halvor Lines launches truck driving school to help get more drivers on the road
The workforce shortage is impacting everyone. And a change in federal law now says you can’t drive a truck without going to school first. That’s why Halvor Lines, which is headquartered in Superior, has started their own truck driving school. It’s called Halvor Gold CDL Training. About 350 people have graduated so far, since it began in 2020.
WDIO-TV
Family dog and 12-year-old girl save Duluth Heights home from fire damage
A barking dog woke up a girl on Wednesday night, and then she saw flames in the garage. Around 10pm, the Duluth Fire Department responded to the 4100 block of Chambersburg Ave in the Duluth Heights neighborhood. The family of four was asleep at the time of the fire. A...
northernnewsnow.com
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Snow Removal Safety Explainer
We’ve had over 78 inches of snow this year, now that is quite a lot. And if you’ve peeked outside your window, it seems to keep piling up everywhere. Well, the city of Duluth has taken to social media to address the problem. They have released a snow removal safety video of sorts. It is a video full of tips, and knowledge on what the city is doing to combat the large amounts of snow.
kdal610.com
Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
WDIO-TV
Report: Duluth Police releases 2022 traffic stop data
Duluth is learning more about all the traffic and subject stops that the Police Department conducted throughout the last year, with DPD releasing their 2022 Stop Data Report. Stop Data Reporting is information entered by officers during a traffic stop, subject stop, or suspicious activity. Officers are required to complete a stop data form, with multiple mandatory fields. The subject’s race and gender are two fields to be filled out, with Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa emphasizing that “this information comes from the officer’s perceived perception of the subject’s race and gender. Race and gender information during a stop is not associated to an individual’s police department record unless they are arrested, a victim, or a suspect in a crime.”
WDIO-TV
Community Action Duluth offers free tax filing services
Community Action Duluth is offering free tax filing services for certain northland residents this season. If you or your family makes less than $58,000 dollars a year, you can get your taxes done for free by IRS certified volunteers. They are offering both in-person and online services. They will offer walk-in clinics every Tuesday and Thursday starting at 4:30pm and on Saturday mornings starting at 9:00am. Tax filers are encouraged to swing by Community Action Duluth and pick up a packet to fill out prior to their clinic visit in order to shorten their wait time. The organization also has links to free tax filing software posted on their website.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
979weve.com
County Tax Forfeit Property Auction Underway
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The first St. Louis County tax forfeited property auction for 2023 is now open online. There are more than 55 properties throughout the county including several homes in Duluth, cabins and undeveloped land. A list of the properties and information on each is available online...
