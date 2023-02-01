Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty, twenty-six; White Balls: eight, twenty-three) (two, three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. 07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
'We’re just doing our jobs': Nebraska coaches scour for ability, secure massive 2023 class
LINCOLN — Marcus Satterfield was in the Denver area late last month making the rounds on prospects for the 2024 class when he decided to take a detour. Aurora Regis Jesuit High School wasn’t on his list that day, but the Nebraska offensive coordinator was passing by. So he made an impromptu call to the football coach about a quick visit. Before Satterfield and the Huskers knew it, they were learning about an athletic defensive back with a 10.6-second 100-yard dash time who had somehow fallen between the recruiting cracks.
North Platte Telegraph
Where Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class ranks
While Nebraska isn't bringing in the same haul of recruits on Wednesday as it did during December's Early Signing Day, the Huskers have officially announced (via Twitter) the addition of 10 athletes, including two walk-ons. The result has been a rise in Nebraska's rankings across the four major recruiting services.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Matt Rhule has quickly mastered the transfer portal — at just the right time
LINCOLN — Another offseason banner? Of course. Nebraska usually wins the offseason. But don’t call this a dynasty. There were a couple exciting additions and transfers last year. But the 2022 season still felt like a long shot. In this off-season, his first at Nebraska, Husker coach Matt...
North Platte Telegraph
Golden Spike Tower gets 2nd-largest Nebraska Tourism grant statewide
Three North Platte organizations lead west central Nebraska tourism groups or attractions receiving a combined $110,172 in new grants from Nebraska Tourism, the state government’s tourism promotion agency. The Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center’s $45,782 award not only led the region but was also the second-largest grant among...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lands Signing Day commitment from cornerback D’Andre Barnes
Even after a jam-packed early signing period, there was still room for Nebraska football to squeeze in more commitments. Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit cornerback D’Andre Barnes became the final addition to Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class as he announced his commitment to the Huskers on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Going the extra mile (literally) is the new standard under Nebraska coach Matt Rhule
It’s not easy to work at Nebraska as its head football coach. Ask any one of Matt Rhule’s recent predecessors — Scott Frost. Mike Riley. Bo Pelini. Bill Callahan. For each and every move, the spotlight always beams bright. The standards are astronomically high. Everything, for better...
North Platte Telegraph
Five quick hits from Matt Rhule's Signing Day press conference
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with media for 30 minutes on Signing Day. 1. The get-to-know-you period inside Nebraska football has just begun. Rhule joked that one way he can learn the names of his players is to see the names on the backs of their t-shirts. Rhule has asked players, when they come up to him in the hallway, to introduce themselves for the first couple weeks.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Matt Rhule talks Zavier Betts', Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's return to Nebraska
Zavier Betts sent his new head coach a Happy Birthday note this week. Matt Rhule appreciated the gesture as he gets to know the Bellevue West grad, who rejoined the team after taking a year off from the sport. Betts came into Rhule’s orbit via Jeff Nixon, who coached with...
North Platte Telegraph
Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Nebraska Capitol
LINCOLN — Proponents and opponents were given three hours each Wednesday to argue over State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill aimed at outlawing abortions in Nebraska after an ultrasound detects fetal cardiac activity. Hundreds in an overflow crowd waited hours to testify for two or three minutes to the...
North Platte Telegraph
Before lengthy hearing, Nebraska voter ID requirements amended to include notary's stamp on early ballots
Last November, nearly two-thirds of Nebraskans told their state lawmakers they wanted voters to be required to show a photo ID before casting a ballot. During a marathon hearing on Wednesday, the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee heard testimony for and against provisions for enacting a voter ID law introduced by sponsors of the ballot initiative.
North Platte Telegraph
10 states mull cross-border rules to tackle teacher shortage
DENVER (AP) — Every Colorado school district, like many across the country, began 2023 understaffed. That's caused classes to be crammed together, school bus routes to shrink, Spanish language courses to get cut from curriculums, and field trips to be nixed. This has prompted lawmakers in Colorado and other...
North Platte Telegraph
Virginia group sends postcards critical of proposal to amend term limits
LINCOLN — The ink is barely dry on a proposal to extend state legislative term limits from two four-year terms to three, but a Virginia group is already attacking the idea. The group, called Liberty Initiative Fund, recently mailed hundreds of postcards to constituents of state senators who are supporting a proposed constitutional amendment to extend term limits.
North Platte Telegraph
New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade
LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the...
North Platte Telegraph
College Board releases framework of new AP course denounced by DeSantis
The Florida College Board released the framework of a new AP course on African American Studies that Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier denounced for imposing a "political agenda." CNN's Leyla Santiago explains. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Black history AP class rejected in Florida catching on elsewhere. Today, the College Board released curriculum...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says
LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, an Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative...
North Platte Telegraph
Winter storm in Texas grounds flights, causes wrecks on roads
These videos were captured from around the friendship state as winter weather takes its toll. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man gets life sentence for Lincoln man's murder in drug robbery gone wrong
A 27-year-old Omaha man received a life sentence Monday for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in February 2021 in a failed attempt to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana. Deontae Rush, who was found guilty at trial of the first-degree murder of James Shekie, is expected to appeal.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha police officers kill active shooter at west Omaha Target
Omaha police officers fatally shot a gunman at a west Omaha Target store midday Tuesday. Multiple 911 calls alerted police at 11:59 a.m. about an active shooting at the superstore, located at 17810 West Center Road. The gunman, armed with an AR-15 rifle, fired at least six shots, according to...
North Platte Telegraph
LPD requests special prosecutor for second look at GOP headquarters break-in
Nearly seven months after party officials reported a burglary at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters, the Lincoln Police Department is seeking a special prosecutor to take a second look at its investigation into the break-in. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday confirmed that LPD had made the request for...
