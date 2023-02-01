Woman killed in Akron fire identified

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One victim was killed and several people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Fleming Drive and had it under control by 6:10 p.m.

According to investigators, one adult died in the fire and three people were hospitalized.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 20-year-old Arika Rogers. Her cause of death was determined as smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Red Cross is working with five adults and two children who were displaced by the fire, investigators say.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.