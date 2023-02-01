ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Woman killed in Akron fire identified

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATioB_0kYDWjaN00

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One victim was killed and several people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Fleming Drive and had it under control by 6:10 p.m.

NE Ohio doctor admits to illegally prescribing opioids, sex acts with patients during office visits

According to investigators, one adult died in the fire and three people were hospitalized.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 20-year-old Arika Rogers. Her cause of death was determined as smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Red Cross is working with five adults and two children who were displaced by the fire, investigators say.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 6

Jackie Fordwright
4d ago

I watched the fire from a neighbor's balcony. I was devastated. Praying for the lost life. As well as the ones that made it out.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle-Telegram

Man wanted for series of violent crimes arrested in Lorain

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a Lorain man wanted by the Lorain Police Department for a series of alleged crimes against an ex-girlfriend. Randy Palos, 42, was arrested on East 33rd Street in Lorain on Thursday, the U.S. Marshal's Service announced. Task force members arrested him without incident and he was booked into the Lorain County Jail.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect strikes Akron home with gunfire after shooting at man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who shot at a 22-year-old man and struck an occupied home with gunfire during a shooting, according to a news release. Police say a 22-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect shot at him while exiting a residence in...
AKRON, OH
WTOV 9

One person dead in Carroll County house fire

Carroll County, OH — Authorities are investigating a house fire that has left one person dead. The call came in at just before 6am Sunday morning to the home on Memorial Road in North East Kensington, according to the Carroll County sheriff's office. Three people were in the home at the time of the blaze -- with one male victim not making it out in time. An autopsy is set to take place at the beginning of the week and the state fire marshal is looking into exactly how the fire started.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies, 2 dogs injured in Canton house fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from a burning home late Wednesday evening. The fire began around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 7th St. NW. A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames. When firefighters arrived on the scene, fire was coming from...
CANTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

87K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy