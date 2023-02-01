Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft
Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
Cowboys DL Review: Move Micah & Sign Hankins?
The Dallas Cowboys defensive line was one of the team's better units, with Micah Parsons again the star of the show.
2023 NFL Draft: Projecting all 31 first-round picks
Tom Brady retired and there's a chance another titanic move could come of Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers weighs dropping the curtain or embracing relocation. The 2023 NFL Draft features multiple quarterback prospects viewed as potential franchise fixtures, but only a handful of teams are in position to add Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud or Kentucky's Will Levis.
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Mark Evans II, AR-Pine Bluff
The Las Vegas Raiders can add the best HBCU offensive lineman in this year’s NFL Draft, Arkansas-Pine Bluff tackle Mark Evans II.
2022 Giants Position Review: Tight Ends
The Giants found a solid long-term answer at tight end in Daniel Bellinger, but the position still needs some more depth.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Recap Day 1
The first day of Senior Bowl practices has come to an end and if it's any indication of what's to come, then we are in for a treat. Many prospects are proving themselves against some of the most talented college football players in the country and are making a case for their NFL Draft stock to rise.
2023 NFL draft order: Updated 1st-round picks after Sean Payton trade
After weeks of rumors about where he might land, Sean Payton finally has his next head coaching job in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints have agreed to trade Payton’s rights to the Denver Broncos, getting a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and a second-rounder in 2024 in return for Payton and a third-round pick next year.
