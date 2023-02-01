Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
EW.com
James Gunn says Doom Patrol and Titans cancellations came before his DC reign
HBO Max announced this week that the current fourth seasons of Doom Patrol and Titans will be their last — but James Gunn has assured fans that he had nothing to do with it. The news that both shows are getting the ax may not have come as a big surprise to many viewers who've been watching their most recent episodes, given that their storylines have felt like they're building to some sort of climactic finale.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis
After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
EW.com
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Suicide Squad’ developer vows to never work for DC again if James Gunn upholds controversial casting strategy
After a long wait, yesterday James Gunn unveiled his and co-leader Peter Safran’s plans for a connected DC Comics vision across film, television, and gaming in the coming years. A few of the projects were familiar, some were surprising, and one aspect of the envisioned continuity is a sore spot with many of the genre’s best actors.
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
ComicBook
Dave Bautista Wants To Be James Gunn's Lex Luthor (Exclusive)
The DC Universe now rests in James Gunn's hands. Alongside Peter Safran, the Guardians of the Galaxy director was announced as the co-head of the freshly-minted DC Studios this past fall. While nothing tangible has come from Gunn's DC Universe yet, he has not been shy about teasing what he has in store for comic book movie fans. Beyond potential storylines and characters that he's planning on adapting, Gunn has alluded to the talent that he plans on tasking with bringing this rebooted cinematic universe to life, specifically hinting that he will "probably" work with his Guardians of the Galaxy cast at his "other job."
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
‘The Batman Part II’ Sets 2025 Release Date as Part of Newly Branded ‘DC Elseworlds’ Projects
Robert Pattinson’s Batman return is set as Warner Bros. has announced Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will open in theaters on Oct. 3, 2025. Additional information, including a plot synopsis, remains under wraps for now. James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed “The Batman Part II” release date during a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. While Gunn and Safran are developing a new DC Universe, which includes the 2025 theatrical release “Superman: Legacy,” Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will remain a standalone property and fall under the newly branded “DC Elseworlds” category. Gunn announced that...
James Gunn Corrects False Information About Henry Cavill’s Firing, And Now We Feel Worse For The Former Superman
When Henry Cavill lost out on Superman, there were reasons given that James Gunn says are wrong. Now he is setting the record straight.
James Gunn Updates The Status Of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, And More In The Rebooting DC Universe
James Gunn has provided a few updates about where Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and more stand in the DC Universe.
IGN
James Gunn Says Henry Cavill Wasn’t Fired, ‘Just Not Hired’
Update 2/1/2023: DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has weighed in further on Henry Cavill's short-lived return as Superman late last year, saying the actor was "d**ked around by DC. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn reiterated at a press event that Cavill wasn't fired, just not hired, but added...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn doubles down on ‘The Suicide Squad’ character returning to the DCU
Even though we’re still close to two years away from seeing James Gunn and Peter Safran’s revamped DCU make its debut on screens small and big, the DC Studios co-head’s slate reveal yesterday has still given fans plenty to chew on in the interim. We know that...
Pennyworth Is The Latest DC Property To Get The Axe At HBO Max
And the heads keep rolling at HBO Max. After a number of ignominious cancelations at the streaming service, including the axing of "Doom Patrol" and "Titans," another comic book-based series has fallen by the wayside. "Pennyworth," which tells the backstory of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), the erstwhile butler and father figure-to-be for Bruce Wayne, has been met with cancellation after three seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
netflixjunkie.com
From Vecna to Homelander, Fans Predict the New Joker for James Gunn’s DC Universe and Batman Movie
With the history of superheroes in the entire universe, villains have their own supremacy. Without a worthy villain, superheroes cannot exist. While talking about villains, how can we forget one of the wildest villains from the DC Universe: Joker? Well, with James Gunn announcing his plan for the upcoming DC projects, he revealed he would tell the story of Batman as well. And with Batman, Joker also comes along. Fans are eager to know about the appearance of Joker as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn obliterates the SnyderVerse with scathing comments as DC fans realize a disturbing fact about Ezra Miller’s Flash
James Gunn might find redemption at the end of his new venture yet, but the Guardians of the Galaxy director has little sympathy for the SnyderVerse and the haywire mess it made out of everything. Even now, the new DCU bosses are doing everything to mitigate the damage of the disconnected cinematic universe through the introduction of things such as the Elseworlds timeline, but that’s hardly going to stop the man from showing his displeasure at every opportune moment.
ComicBook
DCU Fan Art Turns Wolfgang Novogratz Into James Gunn’s Superman
James Gunn and Peter Safran didn't hold back with their announcement of the first few projects on their DC Studios slate. It was officially announced that a new Batman movie that will feature Bruce and Damien Wayne as Robin called The Brave and the Bold is in development as well as Superman: Legacy and a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Superman: Legacy will feature a new actor in the role as the film will follow a much younger Superman than Henry Cavill's. Fans have been wondering who could play the role and have even put out a bunch of names like Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), David Corenswet (Pearl) and an unknown actor named Wolfgang Novogratz (The Half of It). One artist has designed a new piece of fan art that shows Novogratz as the Man of Steel and it's something special.
wegotthiscovered.com
Inspired fan-casting offers the perfect way to get Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck back in James Gunn’s DCU
For better or for worse, a whole new chapter of the DCU will be getting underway in 2025 when James Gunn and Peter Safran’s ‘Gods and Monsters’ arc kicks off. Of course, the path that lead to this moment wasn’t without its collateral damage, with Henry Cavill being infamously ousted from his role as Superman mere months after teasing a return to the character in Black Adam’s post-credits scene. The titular hero of that film, played by Dwayne Johnson, was also given the boot.
Comments / 0