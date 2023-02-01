ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sad to see.' Trabel injury takes steam out of matchup between 2 of state's top players

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
SHELBYVILLE — This was not how it was supposed to end for one of the best high school basketball players in the state. Not at the end of the East Central bench Tuesday night, in tears, with a right ankle wrapped in ice.

That is not how Josie Trabel's opponent wanted to see it end for her, either.

“It’s sad to see, especially in her last game,” said Columbus East senior Saige Stahl. “She’s the star of their team. So for them not to have her out there really hurts. I hope she gets better and gets ready for college.”

The injury came with 6:47 left in the Class 4A Sectional 14 first-round game, which Columbus East won 60-50 over East Central to move into Friday’s semifinal against host Shelbyville. Trabel, a 6-foot Wofford commit averaging 20.8 points and 10.1 rebounds, came down in heap near the baseline in front of the Columbus East bench.

East Central trailed by nine points at the time and Trabel, shadowed all night by Jenna Guse in Columbus East’s box-and-one defense, had been limited to eight points. But she felt a comeback coming.

“I truly felt that we were going to make a comeback and then I went down,” said Trabel, who said she feared the ankle injury was worse than a severe sprain. “And then everything was kind of a blur. And then you just do what you can, cheer your teammates on and they started to come back a little bit.”

The game, billed as a matchup of two of the state’s top players and potential Indiana All-Stars in Trabel and Stahl, a 6-1 Indiana State recruit averaging 26.3 points, appeared to be over when Trabel was carried off the floor to the end of the bench.

But it wasn’t.

East Central (15-11) continued to push, cutting Columbus East’s lead to 49-46. But Stahl found Maeleigh Roberts in the corner for her fourth 3-pointer with 2:58 left to put the Olympians ahead by six points. East Central would get within four points on two more occasions, but Columbus East (10-13) made its free throws to put the game away.

Stahl led a balanced Columbus East attack with 16 points. Leah Bachmann added 15 points, Roberts had 14 and Guse 13. The Olympians defeated East Central for the second time this season and avenged a loss in last year’s sectional championship.

Columbus East has not won three games in a row this season, a feat they will have to accomplish this week to win a sectional championship.

“Earlier this year (Trabel) had 34 points on us and last year in the sectional championship she had 34,” Columbus East coach Danny Brown said. “Jenna Guse did a heck of a job on her so we just kept her on her. It was unfortunate she got hurt. She’s a great player and hopefully her and Saige are both on the Indiana All-Stars team.”

Stahl will get a chance to play again Friday night in the sectional semifinal against Shelbyville (14-8). For Trabel, her high school career ended with tears in the hallway at Bill Garrett Memorial Gymnasium and hugs from family, friends and teammates.

“She’s always been really consistent across her career,” East Central coach Kevin Moore said of Trabel, who helped her teams to three sectional titles. “She certainly put our program on a different level. We always had a lot of program success prior to her getting there, but she catapulted us into a state-level team. She’ll have a great college career and she deserves that because she works really hard.”

Laney Baker scored almost double her average, finishing with 24 points to lead East Central.

Franklin 48, Columbus North 45

In the early first-round game at Shelbyville, Franklin won a tough 48-45 battle against Columbus North. The Grizzly Cubs (16-5) defeated Columbus North (14-9) by 37 points in early November, but could never shake the Bull Dogs on Tuesday.

“It was the kind of game I thought it was going to be,” Franklin coach Mike Armstrong said. “You knew they were going to be prepared and have something.”

Franklin, which only had a 35-point blowout of Martinsville for a game in the past 10 days, looked rusty. The Grizzly Cubs, normally an excellent shooting team, were just 6-for-15 from the free-throw line.

But Scarlett Kimbrell, following a rebound on a missed front-end of a 1-and-1, finally knocked two free throws down with 9.5 second left to put Franklin ahead, 48-45. Columbus North’s Hadassah Hurt, who led the team with 14 points, missed off the front of the rim from 25 feet on the Bull Dogs’ attempt to send the game to overtime.

Franklin could then finally take a breath, avoiding the first-round upset. The Grizzly Cubs, who reached the state finals last year with a much different team and a different coach, will play Whiteland (12-10) in the first semifinal Friday.

“We got beat in the first game of the Johnson County tournament and we got beat in the first game of our own tournament,” Armstrong said. “So we really needed to win a first game in a tournament setting. I thought it was going to be a tight game, but maybe not down to the final second.”

Kimbrell led Franklin with 14 points. Kyndell Jochim added 11 points and Brooklyn York had 10.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

