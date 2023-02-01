The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. When we began circulating the petition for removing the Witherspoon statue last summer, one of the more valuable criticisms we heard was that changing iconography should be, at best, only auxiliary to structural changes that make the University more inclusive or the world more equitable. The University’s second principle on renaming also makes this point. We recognize that what we’re campaigning for doesn’t have the same direct significance as adequate funding for the programs of the Carl A. Fields Center for Equality and Cultural Understanding, for example. Yet, we saw removing the statue as an important and reasonable recommendation to help the University’s physical iconography catch up to the Princeton & Slavery Project website in displaying a more nuanced perspective of the University’s history.

