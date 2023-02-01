Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead Outside Her HomeMorristown MinuteSayreville, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Related
Daily Princetonian
University announces salary increase for most employees
Six months after inflation in the United States hit a four-decade high, the University announced a 2.5 percent midyear salary increase for most faculty, academic professionals and staff on Jan. 31. The salary increase, effective Feb. 1, does not apply to unionized workers working in the dining halls. The raise,...
Daily Princetonian
5 key takeaways from Eisgruber’s State of the University Letter
On Jan. 31, President Eisgruber released his seventh annual State of the University letter, focusing on the lessons learned from COVID-19, the changing priorities of the University, and the dangers of technology. He discussed some high points of University life over the past 18 months — the end of COVID-19...
Daily Princetonian
Princeton unintentionally sends out information about over 200 students’ housing accommodations
Students who requested housing accommodations for the 2023-24 academic year instead received a 134 page email with all 206 email drafts granting housing accommodations. Each email draft included the approved student’s first name and the type of room they were granted based on their accommodation request. Information in the...
Daily Princetonian
Executive Vice President Treby Williams ’84 to depart, third recent admin departure
Executive Vice President Treby Williams ’84 announced her resignation on Tuesday, Jan. 31. She will leave her current position on June 30. Before retiring from the University, she will serve as senior advisor to President Christopher Eisgruber ’83 for one more year. According to the University press release,...
muhsciderpress.com
MuHS Student Receives Full Ride to Princeton University
Amanda Hugas, a senior at MuHS, received the QuestBridge Scholarship. The QuestBridge Scholarship is a scholarship directed to students attend college on the financial end. Amanda heard about this scholarship her junior year but didn’t think she would apply. Her senior year she decided to apply. By doing so,...
trentondaily.com
Thomas Edison State University Military Student Receives NAIMES Award
Thomas Edison State University students continually make a difference in Trenton and beyond. As such, when TESU students are recognized for their achievements, it is a cause for celebration for the entire community!. SSgt. Leo Gilbert Bunting, a Thomas Edison State University Bachelor of Science degree program student, is the...
Daily Princetonian
Remembering Witherspoon, rejecting the status quo
The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. When we began circulating the petition for removing the Witherspoon statue last summer, one of the more valuable criticisms we heard was that changing iconography should be, at best, only auxiliary to structural changes that make the University more inclusive or the world more equitable. The University’s second principle on renaming also makes this point. We recognize that what we’re campaigning for doesn’t have the same direct significance as adequate funding for the programs of the Carl A. Fields Center for Equality and Cultural Understanding, for example. Yet, we saw removing the statue as an important and reasonable recommendation to help the University’s physical iconography catch up to the Princeton & Slavery Project website in displaying a more nuanced perspective of the University’s history.
foreigndesknews.com
Princeton University English Department to Host ‘Blatantly’ Antisemitic Speaker for Memorial Lecture
Mohammed el-Kurd, a controversial pro-Palestinian activist whom Jewish groups have accused of “blatant” antisemitism, will speak at Princeton University on Feb. 8, according to announcement by the university’s Department of English. Currently a columnist for the left-wing magazine The Nation, the 24-year-old el-Kurd has trafficked in antisemitic...
Daily Princetonian
Rather than skip meals, let's have them delivered
During my time at Princeton, I’ve realized that unhealthy eating habits plague the student population. Whether it’s skipping meals or inconsistent eating schedules, Princeton students see proper nutrition as secondary, as they may feel too busy to prioritize eating. Some students are simply forced to skip meals due to class or extracurricular commitments.
Unions say Chris Christie's labor legacy playing out in Rutgers University contract talks
These sorts of strikes are spreading at other major universities across the country.
Daily Princetonian
At SPIA event, friends reflect on the life and legacy of Maura Coursey
Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
Fake student controversy in New Brunswick spurs more questions
Parent Yeni Mendez is furious that her daughter’s safety was put at risk after 29-year-old Hyejeong Shin — a 2019 graduate of Rutgers University, according to a campus spokesperson — was able to submit a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick board of education and enroll as a high school student; Shin attended school for four days before she was unmasked by background checks last week. Students shared TikTok videos of Shin in classes as the scandal became viral on social media.
Daily Princetonian
Staff Picks: Men's Basketball vs. Cornell, Columbia
Coming off a tough 87–65 loss to Yale (14–6 overall, 4–3 Ivy League), the Princeton men’s basketball team (14–6, 5–2) currently sits atop the league, tied with Cornell (15–5, 5–2). This weekend, the Tigers will look to keep their first-place standing after matchups against the Cornell Big Red on Friday, Feb. 3 and the Columbia Lions (6–16, 1–6) on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Jadwin Gymnasium.
Former Student Sues Rutgers Prep School, Former Coaches & Teachers
Laffey, Bucci & Kent, a personal injury firm based in Philadelphia, filed a lawsuit on January 24 against Rutgers Preparatory School, the school’s former teachers and assistant coaches Matthew J. Rennie and Ranait Griff, and others in connection with the sexual abuse of a former student, who was then a minor.
Daily Princetonian
An ode to the return trip
The routine goes like this. By 10:30 p.m., I arrive in the Midtown area — the 34th Street-Herald Square station is closest and most convenient if I’m coming from downtown, like I usually am. I turn onto 6th Avenue, walk down two blocks, then make a left onto 32nd Street. On Friday nights, this block of 32nd Street — the backbone of Manhattan’s K-Town district — is a frothing, swirling mess of gorgeous young adults dressed in their best night-out clothes. Platinum-blonde hair, the thump-thump-thump of the latest K-pop track, and heavy eye glitter pass by; as always, I can’t help but marvel at this display of glamor, beauty, and nouveau riche excess.
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
tapinto.net
Press Release: Office of Senator Diegnan and Assemblymen Stanley and Karabinchak - ANCHOR Program
(EDISON, NJ) On February 4th, Middlesex County’s homeowners and tenants who are. eligible to receive a rebate of up to $1,500 have the opportunity to get assistance from. the New Jersey Treasury with the new property tax relief program. Assemblymen Rob Karabinchak, Sterley Stanley, and Senator Patrick Diegnan have.
Mayor McCartney's Response to West Orange Library Temporary Closure & Move
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Some residents of the township have been posting complaints on Facebook about the library closing while movers transport the books to its new location. Mayor Susan McCCartney explained, "The timing of the announcement is very unfortunate, because the Library Board meets the last Thursday of each month. At the January 26 Library Board of Trustees meeting, I had the honor of swearing-in the 2023 Library Board members." She continued, "It was quite bittersweet, because right after the Oath of Office, we had to draft a letter on the Library's temporary closing in order to pack and move to 10 Rooney Circle." McCartney assured residents that services will still be available during the transition while the Library at 46 Mt. Pleasant Avenue is temporarily close to accommodate the construction of the approved affordable older adult units. She referred residents to the letter that the library issued about offering digital services and reminding residents that can use nearby libraries where West Orange has a reciprocal arrangement. McCartney concluded, "I hope you will share the same respect I am showing the Library Board."
Community News
Mercer County voters’ ballots rejected following Nov. 8 election morass
A number of voters in Robbinsville Township, and maybe all of Mercer County, have been informed that their ballots were rejected in the November general election. The report of disenfranchised voters is just the latest issue with the Nov. 8 election in Mercer County, where voters could not use voting machines at every polling place in the county as a result of a printing problem with the ballot.
Comments / 0