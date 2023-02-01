ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Boone, Crockett set for Freedom Hall matchup

Daniel Boone and David Crockett have met in football at East Tennessee State’s Memorial Stadium and Memorial Center. On Friday night, the Pioneers and Trailblazers basketball teams will meet in ETSU’s basketball venue, Johnson City’s Freedom Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Making a mark in the field of sport physiology and performance

The Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education (CESSCE) at East Tennessee State University has achieved quite a bit of success lately in its numerous research, educational and service endeavors. The center, part of the Clemmer College at ETSU, aims to conduct and share cutting-edge research, provide service...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU gets defensive on football signing day

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s football team went heavy on defense on national signing day. The Bucs signed eight players on Wednesday and, counting the early signing period in December, have 17 new players in their latest recruiting class. Twelve of them play defense.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Eight student athletes sign N-L-I at Dobyns-Bennett HS

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — SOCCER Grayson Hammond – Milligan University WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Riley Brandon – UVA-WiseDakota Vaiese – MaryvilleRachel Falin – Milligan University MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Xander DeVault – Mount Vernon Nazarene University BASEBALL Tanner Kilgore – Carson Newman FOOTBALL Hayden Russell – Carson NewmanJake Carson – Centre CollegeChris Harris – Wingate
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs can end home skid with second win over Terriers

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State is about to get another chance to win a home game and Bucs men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver is hoping for better results than his team has managed lately. The Bucs, who play host to Southern Conference foe Wofford on Wednesday at...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Unicoi County shuts down Elizabethton for Upper Lakes win

ERWIN — Unicoi County was able to withstand Elizabethton’s fast start and roll to a 60-36 victory in Upper Lakes Conference action Tuesday night at the Devils Den. Grant Hensley led the Blue Devils with 16 points and Eli Johnson was right behind with 15. Jackson Simmons barely missed double digits with nine points.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonnie Peters Galloway

Jonnie Peters Galloway, 76, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on January 29, 2023. She was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School, and proud band member! Jonnie was preceded in death by her parents Norma and Orville Peters, husband Vernon Galloway, and sister-in-law Anne Dunn Peters. She is survived by son TJ Galloway, daughter-in-law Liz Mynatt Galloway, and three beloved grandsons, Tyler, Timothy, and Baker; brother Tommy Peters, niece Erin Peters Metz, and nephew Michael Peters. No services are planned at this time.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brenda Lois Wilcox Burdge

KINGSPORT - Brenda Lois Wilcox Burdge, age 77, went to her heavenly home Sunday, January 29th at Brookdale Kingsport after a well fought battle with cancer. Brenda was born May 18, 1945 to the late James and Martha Wilcox in Kingsport, Tennessee. Brenda grew up in Gate City, Virginia with her sisters Sandra and LoRita and her brother Rocky. Brenda married Jay Burdge in 1967 and they moved to Kingsport to live and raise their family. After she raised her children, Shawn and Tiffany, Brenda’s greatest joy was becoming a Mimi. She was a fierce supporter of her grandchildren and spent many days cheering loudly from sidelines.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure

ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Tri-Pride to host rollout party in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Pride organization is hosting a rollout party next month ahead of its annual festival. The rollout party will take place Thursday, February 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Down Home in Johnson City. The event includes performances by Tyler Hughes,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards

KINGSPORT — The Model City is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport (www.servekingsport.com) and answer a short...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Juanita L. Townsend

DUFFIELD, VA - Juanita L. Townsend, age 76 of Duffield, Virginia passed away while in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The family will receive friends Friday, February 3, 2023, from 12 to 2 PM at...
DUFFIELD, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bays Mountain wolf Unalii dies over the weekend

KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” said Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

West Ridge work-based learning manufacturing signing

Sullivan's West Ridge has three work-based learning students at Eastman this semester. The work-based learning program is in the second semester of its first year at West Ridge High School, a school official said. Four students participated in the fall semester.
KINGSPORT, TN

