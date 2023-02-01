Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Boone, Crockett set for Freedom Hall matchup
Daniel Boone and David Crockett have met in football at East Tennessee State’s Memorial Stadium and Memorial Center. On Friday night, the Pioneers and Trailblazers basketball teams will meet in ETSU’s basketball venue, Johnson City’s Freedom Hall.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs crush Wofford to break home losing streak
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s basketball players walked off the court at Freedom Hall on Wednesday night with a collective sigh of relief. They finally won a home game.
Kingsport Times-News
Making a mark in the field of sport physiology and performance
The Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education (CESSCE) at East Tennessee State University has achieved quite a bit of success lately in its numerous research, educational and service endeavors. The center, part of the Clemmer College at ETSU, aims to conduct and share cutting-edge research, provide service...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU gets defensive on football signing day
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s football team went heavy on defense on national signing day. The Bucs signed eight players on Wednesday and, counting the early signing period in December, have 17 new players in their latest recruiting class. Twelve of them play defense.
Eight student athletes sign N-L-I at Dobyns-Bennett HS
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — SOCCER Grayson Hammond – Milligan University WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Riley Brandon – UVA-WiseDakota Vaiese – MaryvilleRachel Falin – Milligan University MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Xander DeVault – Mount Vernon Nazarene University BASEBALL Tanner Kilgore – Carson Newman FOOTBALL Hayden Russell – Carson NewmanJake Carson – Centre CollegeChris Harris – Wingate
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs can end home skid with second win over Terriers
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State is about to get another chance to win a home game and Bucs men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver is hoping for better results than his team has managed lately. The Bucs, who play host to Southern Conference foe Wofford on Wednesday at...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Unicoi County shuts down Elizabethton for Upper Lakes win
ERWIN — Unicoi County was able to withstand Elizabethton’s fast start and roll to a 60-36 victory in Upper Lakes Conference action Tuesday night at the Devils Den. Grant Hensley led the Blue Devils with 16 points and Eli Johnson was right behind with 15. Jackson Simmons barely missed double digits with nine points.
Kingsport Times-News
A Roaring Success: Douglass football’s shocking 1946 state title has lasting memory
“It was pure willpower. We all played when we were hurt at times because we really didn’t have a choice.”. Those are the words of 93-year-old Jack Pierce, who is one of the last surviving members of the 1946 Kingsport Douglass football team that was crowned state champions.
Gray, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gray. The Gate City High School basketball team will have a game with Daniel Boone High School on February 01, 2023, 14:00:00. The Gate City High School basketball team will have a game with Daniel Boone High School on February 01, 2023, 15:30:00.
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
Kingsport Times-News
Jonnie Peters Galloway
Jonnie Peters Galloway, 76, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on January 29, 2023. She was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School, and proud band member! Jonnie was preceded in death by her parents Norma and Orville Peters, husband Vernon Galloway, and sister-in-law Anne Dunn Peters. She is survived by son TJ Galloway, daughter-in-law Liz Mynatt Galloway, and three beloved grandsons, Tyler, Timothy, and Baker; brother Tommy Peters, niece Erin Peters Metz, and nephew Michael Peters. No services are planned at this time.
Kingsport Times-News
Brenda Lois Wilcox Burdge
KINGSPORT - Brenda Lois Wilcox Burdge, age 77, went to her heavenly home Sunday, January 29th at Brookdale Kingsport after a well fought battle with cancer. Brenda was born May 18, 1945 to the late James and Martha Wilcox in Kingsport, Tennessee. Brenda grew up in Gate City, Virginia with her sisters Sandra and LoRita and her brother Rocky. Brenda married Jay Burdge in 1967 and they moved to Kingsport to live and raise their family. After she raised her children, Shawn and Tiffany, Brenda’s greatest joy was becoming a Mimi. She was a fierce supporter of her grandchildren and spent many days cheering loudly from sidelines.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure
ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge has three work-based learning students at Eastman this semester
BLOUNTVILLE — Earning while learning is the latest thing in career technical education (CTE). Three West Ridge High School students have signed on for work-based learning (WBL) internships at Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co., meaning they will get high school credit and paychecks too.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan school board votes 6-1 for Carter contract; he and chairman sign it
BLOUNTVILLE — Incoming Sullivan County Director of Schools Chuck Carter doesn’t officially start a two-year contract to head the region’s largest school system until July 1. However, he said he has already been working on bringing more work-based learning opportunities to Sullivan County students like the one...
wcyb.com
Tri-Pride to host rollout party in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Pride organization is hosting a rollout party next month ahead of its annual festival. The rollout party will take place Thursday, February 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Down Home in Johnson City. The event includes performances by Tyler Hughes,...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards
KINGSPORT — The Model City is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport (www.servekingsport.com) and answer a short...
Kingsport Times-News
Juanita L. Townsend
DUFFIELD, VA - Juanita L. Townsend, age 76 of Duffield, Virginia passed away while in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The family will receive friends Friday, February 3, 2023, from 12 to 2 PM at...
Kingsport Times-News
Bays Mountain wolf Unalii dies over the weekend
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” said Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge work-based learning manufacturing signing
Sullivan's West Ridge has three work-based learning students at Eastman this semester. The work-based learning program is in the second semester of its first year at West Ridge High School, a school official said. Four students participated in the fall semester.
Comments / 0