KVAL
Community input sought on proposed Lane County Behavioral Health Stabilization Center
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Government will hold a series of listening sessions over the next two months to get feedback from the community on a proposed behavioral health stabilization center, Lane County Government announced in a news release. Feedback gathered at the sessions will be logged anonymously...
KVAL
Lebanon Fire District to host groundbreaking for new Station 31 Project
LEBANON, Ore. — The Lebanon Fire District is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Station 31 Project on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the project site, located at 1050 W. Oak St. in Lebanon. Members of the District and public...
KVAL
Pacific Power donates $15-thousand in grants to Umpqua Valley organizations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Pacific Power is donating more than $164-thousand dollars to help fund local community organizations across Oregon, Washington, and California, said in a news release. $15,000 of that was given to three Umpqua Valley organizations. Pacific Power says the grant money is focused on enhancing communities through...
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County commissioners finish work on vacation rental limits, drastically — but gradually — cutting back licenses
NEWPORT — With little discussion, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday approved an order limiting the number of vacation rental licenses it set last week, bookending seven years of deliberation. Chair Kaety Jacobson noted prior to the unanimous vote that although commissioners used a percentage of tax lots to derive the...
KVAL
Egan volunteer opportunities for last night of activation cycle Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will be activated Wednesday night for the final night of the current activation cycle and the organization has "urgent holes in our schedules" for volunteers. Trinity:. Overnight Crew (Shift 2) and Overnight Safeties (Shifts 1 & 2). Very Important, as always!. AM...
kezi.com
Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Millersburg ‘land swap’ brings development questions to fore
More than 50 people attended a land use hearing held Tuesday, Jan. 24, before the Linn County Board of Commissioners at the Linn County Expo Center in Albany. The issue involved a comprehensive plan map amendment sought by the city of Millersburg to remove 167.46 acres from its urban growth boundary and replace it with 162.89. Approval would affect five properties.
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
kcfmradio.com
Mapleton Dispute; Water District for Mapleton Rescinds Water Boil Notice; Gas Prices; Wine and Chowder
A dispute in Mapleton ended with one individual being transported to the hospital. On Monday Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to multiple calls of a report of a dispute and a possible discharge of a firearm. Deputies arrived at a residence in the 11,700 block of Maple Ave in Mapleton and came in contact with 23 year old Steen Joseph Hardt. Hardt stated that he had been in a dispute with his father and struck him in the head with a frying pan and a replica firearm. Deputies found a man inside with a laceration on his head and located a broken cast iron pan and a broken replica firearm. There was no evidence that a firearm had been discharged during the dispute. Hardt was taken into custody on charges of Assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail. The Victim was transported to Peace Harbor hospital.
KVAL
Eugene Family YMCA, PeaceHealth announce partnership focused on community health
EUGENE, Ore. — On Wednesday, the Eugene Family YMCA announced a 10-year contract with PeaceHealth, centered on community wellness at the new YMCA location under construction at 24th and Hilyard in Eugene. The contract comes after a $1.25 million dollar donation from PeaceHealth, naming the new facility the "PeaceHealth...
KVAL
Bushnell University awarded $800-thousand grant for construction of Goodrich Hall Tower
EUGENE, Ore. — On Thursday Bushnell University announced they received an $800-thousand grant from the M.J. Murdoc Charitable Trust. The grant will go towards the construction of the Goodrich Hall Tower. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is a philanthropic organization supporting community-focused organizations in the Pacific Northwest and beyond...
kezi.com
Local business concerned about proposed changes to busy Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- One business owner is sounding the alarm over proposed changes to Eugene’s Franklin Boulevard. The City of Eugene is looking to redesign the busy thoroughfare, with the latest project design showing several roundabouts replacing intersections with traffic lights, and the addition of a second EmX-only lane.
KVAL
Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
Emerald Media
CAHOOTS overburdened, City emergency response uncoordinated, study finds
Eugene city councilors heard a mixed review of the city’s police alternatives, which highlighted an overburdened CAHOOTS and a lack of coordination between emergency departments, during a work session on Jan. 18. The review came from a study commissioned by the council in May 2022 and was conducted by...
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff's Office warns of McKenzie River obstruction near Olallie boat launch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River about a quarter-mile downstream of the Olallie boat launch, the sheriff's office announced in a press release. A tree is down across the river, completely blocking the channel...
klcc.org
Nature Conservancy transfers land to McKenzie River Trust
The Nature Conservancy said it’s transferred 1,305 acres of land to the McKenzie River Trust. The property is called the Willamette Confluence Preserve and it’s near the base of Mount Pisgah. The conservancy said the land transfer came after a decade of restoration work on the site, which...
KVAL
PeaceHealth partners with new YMCA in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Family YMCA and PeaceHealth have signed a 10-year contract to develop a suite of combined educational, wellness and health programming for youth, adults and families in the new Y facility on 24th Avenue and Hilyard Street. The $1.25-million dollar PeaceHealth partnership includes the naming...
KVAL
12th annual Wine, Chowder & Glass Glass Float Trail in Florence President's Day weekend
FLORENCE, Ore. — The 12th annual Wine, Chowder & Glass Float Trail will be put on by the Florence Chamber of Commerce on President's Day weekend, February 17 - 19, the Chamber announced in a press release. The Chamber’s Wine Trail is Saturday, February 18, from noon to 5:00...
KVAL
EPD's independent police auditor reacts to Tyre Nichols video
EUGENE, Ore. — Following the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, conversations around police accountability have picked up again nationwide. For Leia Pitcher, the current interim auditor for the Eugene Police Department, the video was hard to watch.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
