Lady Dragons topple Redwomen to win OVC title outright
PEDRO — The Fairland Lady Dragons set the bar this season in the Ohio Valley Conference and it looks like they’re the only ones who could reach it. The Lady Dragons completed an unbeaten run through the league with little challenge as they beat the Rock Hill Redwomen 67-35 on Thursday to win the OVC outright and are now 20-0 overall.
Despite the target of opponents, Lovely continues to produce
SOUTH POINT — It seems only appropriate that Caleb Lovely wears the number “0” on his jersey. It’s the closet thing to a bull’s-eye he’s allowed to wear. The South Point Pointers’ 6-foot-3 junior guard has been a target of opposing defenses for the past two seasons but even more this year as the offensive leader of the team with a 22.7 point scoring average.
Ironton uses energy-fueled comeback to edge Panthers
CHESAPEAKE — The Ironton Fighting Tigers are beginning to realize it might be a good idea to stock up on energy bars and energy drinks when they play the Chesapeake Panthers. Ironton needed an energy-charged effort as they rallied to beat the Panthers for the second time in a...
Wisconsin holds off Ohio State, 65-60
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Connor Essegian scored 17 points, Chucky Hepburn added 15 and Wisconsin held off Ohio State 65-60 on Thursday night for the Buckeyes’ third straight loss. Wisconsin led 62-47 with 7:18 remaining before Ohio State scored the next 13 points to get within 62-60. The...
Day says Buckeyes use transfer portal to help fill holes
COLUMBUS – Ohio State football coach Ryan Day answered questions for nearly 50 minutes on Wednesday in his first press conference since the Buckeyes’ 42-41 loss to Georgia in a College Football playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. He said that loss still...
Reds HOF Museum to feature women’s baseball exhibit
CINCINNATI – In conjunction with today being National Girls & Women in Sports Day, the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum presented by Dinsmore has announced a new exhibit celebrating the contributions of women and girls to the game of baseball that is scheduled to open February 24. The...
Larry Joseph
Larry E. Joseph, 80, of Ironton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Ironton. He was born Sept. 12, 1942 to his late parents, Charles and Georgia (Kelley) Joseph, of Ironton. He was a member of Woodland Chapel in Ironton. Larry graduated from Rock Hill High School and retired...
Sarah Salisbury
Sarah Frances Salisbury, 89, of Ironton, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at her residence under the care of Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky. A funeral service will be noon Friday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.
Fire destroys Ironton home
Firefighters from the Ironton Fire Department were battling a home fire at 2807 S. Fifth St. on Thursday afternoon. The Tribune will update this story as more information is available.
Three statues stolen from Fatima shrine
Situated on Old U.S. 52, about seven miles west of Ironton, Our Lady of Fatima Shrine offers a peaceful and beautiful setting for the region’s Catholic community and others. But, on Jan. 20, visitors noticed something was wrong there. Three of the hand-carved, marble statues, depicting three Portuguese children...
Hieronimus known for dedication to community
Former sheriff served in many roles during public career; Service set for today. Well-known for his years in public service, former Lawrence County sheriff Dan Hieronimus, who passed away on Jan. 26, will have a funeral service today. Hieronimus held the sheriff’s office from 1981–1993 after leaving the Ohio State...
Views from social media: Heath remembered for integrity and personality
Tributes poured into our Facebook page for former Ironton Tribune reporter and freelance writer Benita Heath, who died Jan. 20 after a short illness. “She was a wonderful lady and wonderful reporter! I hate to hear this!”. — Juli Stephens, former field representative for U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio. •...
Public comment period open for State Route 141 culvert replacement
MASON TOWNSHIP — As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation — District 9’s planning department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a project to replace a culvert on State Route 141 in Lawrence County. It is proposed to replace a culvert at...
Former OLBH site to be divided for addiction center
RUSSELL, Ky. – The public protest about the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital becoming a recovery center ended not with a bang or a whimper. A decision by the Greenup County Planning Commission was read at the Russell City Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, stating that the request to subdivide the former hospital property met all the legal requirements.
Coal Grove to have special meeting Feb. 2
The Coal Grove Village Council will have a special meeting Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. to discuss an interconnect project. There will be an executive session to discuss the compensation of a public employee.
Man arrested after drugs intercepted
Spears arrested for first degree felony trafficking. A Chesapeake man is facing drug trafficking charges after a drug shipment was intercepted in West Virginia. According to a press release from the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s office, on Jan. 25, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was notified by the Hurricane (West Virginia) Police Criminal Interdiction Unit that a large shipment of narcotics that was intercepted during a traffic stop.
EDITORIAL: Incident does not tarnish chief’s efforts
The Coal Grove Police Department got more attention last week than they would have liked, and not in a way they would have preferred. It was revealed that an officer had resigned from the department after an unauthorized party, which took place just prior to Christmas, in which several people, who were not village employees, were seen on video with alcohol in the council chambers.
Letter to the editor: Break in and theft at church show the evils of the world
It seems as if the world is getting worse with each passing day. And when you think you’ve heard it all, something new comes up that makes the previous day’s news seem pale. Violence, hate, killing, war, drugs….. it goes on and on. In a somewhat peaceful...
