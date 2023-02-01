ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Warriors 134-117

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Jokic finished with 22 points, 16 assists and 14 rebounds. He had a triple-double...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

East Fairmont boys brush past Liberty for seventh straight win

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Coach Tyrone Asterino doesn’t believe his East Fairmont boys basketball team was at its best Thursday. But it was still enough for the Bees to defeat Liberty on the road, 66-47. “Didn’t play very well execution-wise, effort-wise,” Asterino said. “But to come on the road and get a win in the league, it’s a good positive thing there.”
FAIRMONT, WV
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) active for Bucks' Tuesday contest

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will suit up at home after the Bucks' superstar was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes versus a Charlotte team ranked 27th in defensive rating, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 60.2 FanDuel points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WVNews

Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105

L.A. CLIPPERS (105) Leonard 7-26 2-2 17, Morris Sr. 7-13 0-0 16, Zubac 4-7 4-5 12, George 6-16 2-6 16, Mann 2-3 2-2 8, Covington 1-2 0-0 2, Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 3-9 0-0 8, Powell 9-16 4-5 26. Totals 39-95 14-20 105.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Victor Oladipo (ankle) ruled out Thursday for Heat

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) is out Thursday against the New York Knicks. Oladipo will miss his first game since December 30. His next chance to play will be on Saturday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith, and Gabe Vincent (ankle) will have more minutes available from the bench on Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Bucks prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/2/2023

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers for an interconference battle on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Bucks prediction and pick. Is this the year of the Clippers? With the Western Conference up for grabs two weeks until All-Star Weekend, the Clips are sitting in 4th place with a (29-25) record and just 7.5 games out of first place. They are two games back of the rising Sacramento Kings for first in the division. LA is coming off a huge come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bulls that has pretty much left that team in disarray.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance

Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WVNews

L.A. Lakers 112, Indiana 111

L.A. LAKERS (112) Hachimura 3-9 1-3 7, James 11-19 2-2 26, Davis 13-27 5-5 31, Beverley 3-4 0-2 7, Schroder 4-8 2-4 12, Bryant 4-4 2-2 11, Brown Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Walker IV 1-2 4-5 6, Westbrook 2-16 6-8 10. Totals 42-92 22-31 112.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

LeBron’s off-court legacy complements his basketball success

Mya Smiley is a student at the University of Akron thanks to an assist from LeBron James, and she is determined upon graduation to become a social worker that helps foster kids. Her education and career path would not have been possible, the sophomore says, were it not for a...
AKRON, OH
WVNews

Chicago 114, Charlotte 98

CHARLOTTE (98) Hayward 2-9 4-4 9, Washington 3-16 0-0 6, Plumlee 7-7 2-2 16, La.Ball 8-18 2-3 19, Rozier 8-21 4-4 23, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, McDaniels 0-5 0-0 0, M.Williams 6-7 1-2 13, Smith Jr. 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 39-93 13-15 98.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Detroit 85, Cleveland St. 67

CLEVELAND ST. (14-10) D.Johnson 3-6 2-3 8, Williams 1-7 0-2 2, Lowder 6-10 0-0 14, Parker 2-4 2-4 6, Enaruna 7-12 4-9 18, Hill 3-6 0-0 7, Woodrich 1-5 3-4 5, Drake 1-3 1-2 4, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 1-1 0-0 3, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-24 67.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy