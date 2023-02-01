Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Related
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for Tuesday’s game.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player
The Dallas Mavericks have signed a former Miami Heat player.
WVNews
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Warriors 134-117
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Jokic finished with 22 points, 16 assists and 14 rebounds. He had a triple-double...
Barrett scores 30, helps Knicks hold off Heat 106-104
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett never gave his coach a chance to sit him for long Thursday night. Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
WVNews
East Fairmont boys brush past Liberty for seventh straight win
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Coach Tyrone Asterino doesn’t believe his East Fairmont boys basketball team was at its best Thursday. But it was still enough for the Bees to defeat Liberty on the road, 66-47. “Didn’t play very well execution-wise, effort-wise,” Asterino said. “But to come on the road and get a win in the league, it’s a good positive thing there.”
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) active for Bucks' Tuesday contest
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will suit up at home after the Bucks' superstar was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes versus a Charlotte team ranked 27th in defensive rating, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 60.2 FanDuel points.
WVNews
Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105
L.A. CLIPPERS (105) Leonard 7-26 2-2 17, Morris Sr. 7-13 0-0 16, Zubac 4-7 4-5 12, George 6-16 2-6 16, Mann 2-3 2-2 8, Covington 1-2 0-0 2, Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 3-9 0-0 8, Powell 9-16 4-5 26. Totals 39-95 14-20 105.
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (ankle) ruled out Thursday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) is out Thursday against the New York Knicks. Oladipo will miss his first game since December 30. His next chance to play will be on Saturday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith, and Gabe Vincent (ankle) will have more minutes available from the bench on Thursday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 54 points and Bucks lock down Kawhi Leonard to beat Clippers 106-105
The Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth straight and for the eighth time in nine games with a 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers late Thursday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks improved to 22-5 at home. The Clippers dropped to 29-26. ...
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Bucks prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/2/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers for an interconference battle on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Bucks prediction and pick. Is this the year of the Clippers? With the Western Conference up for grabs two weeks until All-Star Weekend, the Clips are sitting in 4th place with a (29-25) record and just 7.5 games out of first place. They are two games back of the rising Sacramento Kings for first in the division. LA is coming off a huge come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bulls that has pretty much left that team in disarray.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
How to Watch the Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons - NBA (2/1/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
This game has been postponed due to icy travel conditions for the Detroit Pistons. After a couple of disappointing losses, the Detroit Pistons come back to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, taking on one of the hottest teams in the NBA, the Washington Wizards. Watch the Detroit Pistons on...
WVNews
L.A. Lakers 112, Indiana 111
L.A. LAKERS (112) Hachimura 3-9 1-3 7, James 11-19 2-2 26, Davis 13-27 5-5 31, Beverley 3-4 0-2 7, Schroder 4-8 2-4 12, Bryant 4-4 2-2 11, Brown Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Walker IV 1-2 4-5 6, Westbrook 2-16 6-8 10. Totals 42-92 22-31 112.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named East All-Star reserve. But Jimmy Butler not selected
The Miami Heat will be represented by Bam Adebayo in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. But Jimmy Butler was not selected as an All-Star.
thesource.com
NBA Reveals East and West All-Star 2023 Reserves Including Morant, Embiid, DeRozan & More
On Thursday, the 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were released, joining the player pools for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Reserves Included Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard. The 14 reserves were chosen by the 30 NBA coaches, who voted for two guards, three frontcourt...
WVNews
LeBron’s off-court legacy complements his basketball success
Mya Smiley is a student at the University of Akron thanks to an assist from LeBron James, and she is determined upon graduation to become a social worker that helps foster kids. Her education and career path would not have been possible, the sophomore says, were it not for a...
WVNews
Chicago 114, Charlotte 98
CHARLOTTE (98) Hayward 2-9 4-4 9, Washington 3-16 0-0 6, Plumlee 7-7 2-2 16, La.Ball 8-18 2-3 19, Rozier 8-21 4-4 23, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, McDaniels 0-5 0-0 0, M.Williams 6-7 1-2 13, Smith Jr. 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 39-93 13-15 98.
WVNews
Detroit 85, Cleveland St. 67
CLEVELAND ST. (14-10) D.Johnson 3-6 2-3 8, Williams 1-7 0-2 2, Lowder 6-10 0-0 14, Parker 2-4 2-4 6, Enaruna 7-12 4-9 18, Hill 3-6 0-0 7, Woodrich 1-5 3-4 5, Drake 1-3 1-2 4, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 1-1 0-0 3, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-24 67.
Comments / 0