NBA Analysis Network

Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked

With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

L.A. Lakers 112, Indiana 111

L.A. LAKERS (112) Hachimura 3-9 1-3 7, James 11-19 2-2 26, Davis 13-27 5-5 31, Beverley 3-4 0-2 7, Schroder 4-8 2-4 12, Bryant 4-4 2-2 11, Brown Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Walker IV 1-2 4-5 6, Westbrook 2-16 6-8 10. Totals 42-92 22-31 112.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105

L.A. CLIPPERS (105) Leonard 7-26 2-2 17, Morris Sr. 7-13 0-0 16, Zubac 4-7 4-5 12, George 6-16 2-6 16, Mann 2-3 2-2 8, Covington 1-2 0-0 2, Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 3-9 0-0 8, Powell 9-16 4-5 26. Totals 39-95 14-20 105.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR
WVNews

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Warriors 134-117

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Jokic finished with 22 points, 16 assists and 14 rebounds. He had a triple-double...
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Dallas 111, New Orleans 106

NEW ORLEANS (106) Ingram 10-20 5-6 26, Murphy III 3-6 3-3 9, Valanciunas 5-11 6-6 16, Jones 4-9 0-1 9, McCollum 9-14 0-0 19, Marshall 4-8 1-2 11, Nance Jr. 5-6 0-0 10, Alvarado 1-4 2-3 4, Lewis Jr. 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 42-84 17-21 106.
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WVNews

Chicago 114, Charlotte 98

CHARLOTTE (98) Hayward 2-9 4-4 9, Washington 3-16 0-0 6, Plumlee 7-7 2-2 16, La.Ball 8-18 2-3 19, Rozier 8-21 4-4 23, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, McDaniels 0-5 0-0 0, M.Williams 6-7 1-2 13, Smith Jr. 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 39-93 13-15 98.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Detroit 85, Cleveland St. 67

CLEVELAND ST. (14-10) D.Johnson 3-6 2-3 8, Williams 1-7 0-2 2, Lowder 6-10 0-0 14, Parker 2-4 2-4 6, Enaruna 7-12 4-9 18, Hill 3-6 0-0 7, Woodrich 1-5 3-4 5, Drake 1-3 1-2 4, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 1-1 0-0 3, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-24 67.
CLEVELAND, OH

