Read full article on original website
Related
Proposed 'Easy' Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles Clippers: A Big 3 With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers have a real chance to land Chris Paul and create a Big 3 with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
LeBron James Speaks Following Triple-Double Performance In Win Over Knicks
LeBron James speaks to the media after collecting his first triple-double of the season in the Lakers victory over the Knicks.
Knicks Ideal Trade Suitor For Raptors' O.G. Anunoby?
The New York Knicks are among the teams linked to Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Memphis Grizzlies And New Orleans Pelicans Engaged In Intense Bidding War Over OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has sparked a bidding war between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA Analysis Network
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
Pelicans-Lakers Game Will Broadcast On National TV With LeBron James Close To Making History
All eyes will be on New Orleans Saturday evening with LeBron James on the verge of making history.
WVNews
L.A. Lakers 112, Indiana 111
L.A. LAKERS (112) Hachimura 3-9 1-3 7, James 11-19 2-2 26, Davis 13-27 5-5 31, Beverley 3-4 0-2 7, Schroder 4-8 2-4 12, Bryant 4-4 2-2 11, Brown Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Walker IV 1-2 4-5 6, Westbrook 2-16 6-8 10. Totals 42-92 22-31 112.
BREAKING: Anthony Davis And LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Knicks Game
Anthony Davis And LeBron James have both been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.
WVNews
Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105
L.A. CLIPPERS (105) Leonard 7-26 2-2 17, Morris Sr. 7-13 0-0 16, Zubac 4-7 4-5 12, George 6-16 2-6 16, Mann 2-3 2-2 8, Covington 1-2 0-0 2, Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 3-9 0-0 8, Powell 9-16 4-5 26. Totals 39-95 14-20 105.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss Thursday To New York Knicks
The Heat fall to Knicks despite strong performance by Bam Adebayo
WVNews
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Warriors 134-117
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Jokic finished with 22 points, 16 assists and 14 rebounds. He had a triple-double...
WVNews
Dallas 111, New Orleans 106
NEW ORLEANS (106) Ingram 10-20 5-6 26, Murphy III 3-6 3-3 9, Valanciunas 5-11 6-6 16, Jones 4-9 0-1 9, McCollum 9-14 0-0 19, Marshall 4-8 1-2 11, Nance Jr. 5-6 0-0 10, Alvarado 1-4 2-3 4, Lewis Jr. 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 42-84 17-21 106.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status In Pelicans-Mavs Game
Luka Doncic was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday’s game.
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
WVNews
Chicago 114, Charlotte 98
CHARLOTTE (98) Hayward 2-9 4-4 9, Washington 3-16 0-0 6, Plumlee 7-7 2-2 16, La.Ball 8-18 2-3 19, Rozier 8-21 4-4 23, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, McDaniels 0-5 0-0 0, M.Williams 6-7 1-2 13, Smith Jr. 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 39-93 13-15 98.
WVNews
Detroit 85, Cleveland St. 67
CLEVELAND ST. (14-10) D.Johnson 3-6 2-3 8, Williams 1-7 0-2 2, Lowder 6-10 0-0 14, Parker 2-4 2-4 6, Enaruna 7-12 4-9 18, Hill 3-6 0-0 7, Woodrich 1-5 3-4 5, Drake 1-3 1-2 4, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 1-1 0-0 3, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-24 67.
Comments / 0