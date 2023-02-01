Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
OnlyInYourState
The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Rhode Island For An Unforgettable Getaway
It’s not hard to find somewhere awesome to stay in the Ocean State. With a world-class resort like the Ocean House or hotels like the Castle Hill Inn and The Brenton Hotel, it’s quite easy to have a staycation here. But some of us don’t want to stay at a hotel and prefer to rent either a cabin or a house for a night or so. So, we put together a list of some of the best places to stay in Rhode Island. Which one will you pick for your next staycation?
independentri.com
Inside Scoop’s new owner says business’ tradition will continue
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A staple of Rhode Island summers has changed hands. After over 20 years of serving ice cream to their community, Inside Scoop owner John Bucci and his wife Michelle are retiring from the role. The heads of operation since 2001 have passed the shop over...
New England has 5 of the most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable
They are in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Five New England restaurants are serving up romance in a big way, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation company recently released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America and included five in New England:. Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun...
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
Emergency shelter for unhoused RI couples to open in Providence
Gov. Dan McKee announced last month they were expanding capacity at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence to provide emergency shelter for couples.
Fall River Restaurants Food Network Says Are ‘Top Places to Eat’
When it comes to good-mood food, the SouthCoast has a cornucopia of soul-warming dishes. Last month, we told you about three restaurants in particular that Food Network decided to highlight as "Top Places to Eat." Lo and behold, Fall River is home to three restaurants the foodies from Food Network...
Turnto10.com
Cranston elementary students create birthday bags for less fortunate
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at a Cranston elementary school recently went above and beyond to make sure kids and their parents a few blocks away don’t go without on their birthday. This week marks “Catholic Schools Week” at the St. Paul School in Cranston. Each...
Dartmouth Bed Bath and Beyond Closing Permanently
DARTMOUTH — Bed Bath and Beyond has announced its Dartmouth store is among 87 locations that will be permanently closing — but some may not know that the home goods chain has deep New Bedford roots. Widely expected to file for bankruptcy in the near future, Bed Bath...
WCVB
Monday, February 6: New England Mainstays
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we scale a Providence rooftop to get the story behind this I-95 icon. Meanwhile, Anthony Everett joins comic Lenny Clarke on the set of a commercial shoot forSamuel Adams Boston Lager in Southie. We play with puppies at the Lowell Humane Society, honoring its 150th anniversary in 2023. And Shayna Seymour is awful excited about the shake known as the Awful Awful on the menu of another New England mainstay, Newport Creamery.
independentri.com
NK’s fourth interim superintendent has only one goal: ‘Help the district calm down’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Frank Pallotta, a long-time educator with deep political and administrative experience, has been selected to be the town of North Kingstown’s fourth school superintendent in just under a year. Pallotta not only has been an interim superintendent four times since 2009, but he also...
This Iconic Portuguese Sandwich Doesn’t Show Up on New Bedford Menus
Allow me to introduce to you the most amazing sandwich you’ll find right here in New Bedford, yet you probably have never heard of it. It’s called a Francesinha, and it originates in the Porto region in the northern part of Portugal. Some SouthCoast restaurants might make one, but you’ll likely not find it on any menu.
ecori.org
Providence Neighborhood Sees Potential in Public Street
PROVIDENCE — About 100 years ago, the residents of South Providence could stroll to the end of Public Street, where the land meets Narragansett Bay, to enjoy the water and to fish. Now, residents in the neighborhood have to walk under Interstate 95, through a confusing series of crosswalks,...
mybackyardnews.com
BOOK DONATIONS WELCOME
The Friends of the East Providence Public Library are now accepting books for their Spring Book Sale April 27 to 30, 2023. Hardcover and softcover books in gently used and resalable condition are wanted. Books should have bindings intact and be free of writing, highlighting, tears, water stains or mold...
johnstonsunrise.net
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
OnlyInYourState
Rhode Islanders Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This Rhode Island Sandwich Shop
Do you ever have days where you’re really hungry, but you know that nothing will fill you up like a hearty sandwich? Maybe you want to whip up your favorite sandwich, but you’re out of everything you need, or perhaps you just feel like having someone else make it for you. When nothing but a sandwich will do, make your way to this Rhode Island sandwich shop. Oh, and go hungry. Really hungry.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Alana O’Hare Joins PWCVB
Alana O'Hare, the former ABC6 reporter and press secretary to Governor Dan McKee, is joining the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitor's Bureau as Senior Director of the Tourism Improvement District. “Alana’s energy, experience, and love of her home state make her a perfect choice for our organization,” said PWCVB President...
Turnto10.com
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close
Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
WPRI
Don’t miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend
It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
ABC6.com
Providence expands homeless shelter capacity ahead of bitter cold
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is expanding homeless shelter capacity ahead of the bitter cold. Mayor Brett Smiley said Crossroads Rhode Island, Providence Rescue Mission, and Emmanuel House will expand capacity Friday morning. That’s in addition to expanded capacity at the Cranston Street Armory. Smiley...
