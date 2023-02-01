ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
OnlyInYourState

The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Rhode Island For An Unforgettable Getaway

It’s not hard to find somewhere awesome to stay in the Ocean State. With a world-class resort like the Ocean House or hotels like the Castle Hill Inn and The Brenton Hotel, it’s quite easy to have a staycation here. But some of us don’t want to stay at a hotel and prefer to rent either a cabin or a house for a night or so. So, we put together a list of some of the best places to stay in Rhode Island. Which one will you pick for your next staycation?
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Bally's Lincoln Opens New Spa

This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
LINCOLN, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Bed Bath and Beyond Closing Permanently

DARTMOUTH — Bed Bath and Beyond has announced its Dartmouth store is among 87 locations that will be permanently closing — but some may not know that the home goods chain has deep New Bedford roots. Widely expected to file for bankruptcy in the near future, Bed Bath...
DARTMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Monday, February 6: New England Mainstays

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we scale a Providence rooftop to get the story behind this I-95 icon. Meanwhile, Anthony Everett joins comic Lenny Clarke on the set of a commercial shoot forSamuel Adams Boston Lager in Southie. We play with puppies at the Lowell Humane Society, honoring its 150th anniversary in 2023. And Shayna Seymour is awful excited about the shake known as the Awful Awful on the menu of another New England mainstay, Newport Creamery.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Providence Neighborhood Sees Potential in Public Street

PROVIDENCE — About 100 years ago, the residents of South Providence could stroll to the end of Public Street, where the land meets Narragansett Bay, to enjoy the water and to fish. Now, residents in the neighborhood have to walk under Interstate 95, through a confusing series of crosswalks,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

BOOK DONATIONS WELCOME

The Friends of the East Providence Public Library are now accepting books for their Spring Book Sale April 27 to 30, 2023. Hardcover and softcover books in gently used and resalable condition are wanted. Books should have bindings intact and be free of writing, highlighting, tears, water stains or mold...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: 'Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event'

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
OnlyInYourState

Rhode Islanders Just Can't Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This Rhode Island Sandwich Shop

Do you ever have days where you’re really hungry, but you know that nothing will fill you up like a hearty sandwich? Maybe you want to whip up your favorite sandwich, but you’re out of everything you need, or perhaps you just feel like having someone else make it for you. When nothing but a sandwich will do, make your way to this Rhode Island sandwich shop. Oh, and go hungry. Really hungry.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

People on the Move: Alana O'Hare Joins PWCVB

Alana O'Hare, the former ABC6 reporter and press secretary to Governor Dan McKee, is joining the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitor's Bureau as Senior Director of the Tourism Improvement District. “Alana’s energy, experience, and love of her home state make her a perfect choice for our organization,” said PWCVB President...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close

Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WPRI

Don't miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend

It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Providence expands homeless shelter capacity ahead of bitter cold

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is expanding homeless shelter capacity ahead of the bitter cold. Mayor Brett Smiley said Crossroads Rhode Island, Providence Rescue Mission, and Emmanuel House will expand capacity Friday morning. That’s in addition to expanded capacity at the Cranston Street Armory. Smiley...
PROVIDENCE, RI

