5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
New England has 5 of the most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable
They are in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Five New England restaurants are serving up romance in a big way, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation company recently released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America and included five in New England:. Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun...
Art teacher creates shark sculptures out of snow
Someone better tell Frosty the Snowman to watch out!
Modern Pastry vs. Bova's Bakery: Watch the Boston cannoli face-off
STUDIO CITY, Calif. - It's a topic that tourists and Boston residents alike love to discuss - where can you find the best cannoli in the North End?"The Talk" on CBS attempted to settle the debate Thursday on a Boston edition of their Food Face-Off, featuring WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes as a co-host.The two competitors were chef Dominic Abramo of Bova's Bakery, making their signature homemade Florentine cannoli, and chef Gianni Picariello of Modern Pastry, presenting a classic ricotta cream-filled cannoli. Both were big hits with "The Talk" crew."There's a reason that these two fabulous bakeries have been thriving for decades," Hughes said.But there could only be one victor. The co-hosts took a vote, and declared Modern Pastry as the winner. Watch the competition in the Twitter video above.
‘A rule worth breaking’: RI tattoo artist turns dream behind bars into reality
Joshua Perry opened Ink Me Tattoos on Charles Street back in 2015.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
matadornetwork.com
9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites
If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
WCVB
Monday, February 6: New England Mainstays
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we scale a Providence rooftop to get the story behind this I-95 icon. Meanwhile, Anthony Everett joins comic Lenny Clarke on the set of a commercial shoot forSamuel Adams Boston Lager in Southie. We play with puppies at the Lowell Humane Society, honoring its 150th anniversary in 2023. And Shayna Seymour is awful excited about the shake known as the Awful Awful on the menu of another New England mainstay, Newport Creamery.
A New Bedford Bar and a Maine Brewery Taps a Unique Collaboration
The 14th annual Rose Alley Ale House Beer Summit is well underway and there's a new beer in town with quite the reputation. Each year, beer connoisseurs come from all over to take on 28 beers in 28 days. The popular Downtown New Bedford bar is normally packed to the brim from the time the door opens at 11:30 AM (9:00 AM on Saturdays) until closing time to partake in some craft beers from all around the country.
Turnto10.com
Two blind horses saved from slaughterhouse thanks to Norton couple
(WJAR) — Two blind horses set to be taken to a slaughterhouse in Mexico are instead on their way to safety thanks to the owners of Smokey Chestnut Farm. Heidi Medas, co-owner of Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton, was made aware of the blind Belgian horses earlier this week by a woman looking for available horses.
country1025.com
Where To Find The Most Fabulous Espresso Martinis In Boston
Dang, I wish I could have been the one doing the research on this topic. I do enjoy a good espresso martini. But honestly, finding a really good one is tough. So many bars and restaurants subsitute the main ingredient. Yup. Did you know many establishments use espresso flavored liqueur (which is used anyone) but they also use it in place of the real deal? Make sure you ask if it’s made with real espresso when ordering. I always do.
Is the Cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ Coming to West Bridgewater?
If you are “DTF” – down to feast, that is – you’re going to want to take a trip to Barrett’s Alehouse in West Bridgewater on Sunday, March 5, as the restaurant will be hosting a “Jersey Shore Brunch.”. Barrett’s made the announcement...
mybackyardnews.com
BOOK DONATIONS WELCOME
The Friends of the East Providence Public Library are now accepting books for their Spring Book Sale April 27 to 30, 2023. Hardcover and softcover books in gently used and resalable condition are wanted. Books should have bindings intact and be free of writing, highlighting, tears, water stains or mold...
nbcboston.com
23-Year-Old Music Producer From Cape Cod Nominated for 2 Grammy Awards
Born and raised in Cape Cod, Hunter Brown has received two nominations for this weekends Grammy awards. They're both songs he produced on two separate albums, in the "Best Rap Album" category. "I didn't really know it was possible to be Grammy-nominated from Cape Cod, because I never had an...
Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on 2nd New England resort
MASHANTUCKET, Conn. - Another Great Wolf Lodge is coming to New England.The new indoor water park and resort is set to open in mid-2025 on a 13-acre space "steps away" from the Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The hotel will have 549 rooms, a 91,000 square-foot indoor water park, and a 61,000 square-foot family entertainment center.The groundbreaking took place on Wednesday, and construction is expected to last about 26 months. Great Wolf Lodge's first New England location opened in Fitchburg in 2014.
independentri.com
Inside Scoop’s new owner says business’ tradition will continue
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A staple of Rhode Island summers has changed hands. After over 20 years of serving ice cream to their community, Inside Scoop owner John Bucci and his wife Michelle are retiring from the role. The heads of operation since 2001 have passed the shop over...
Say Goodbye to a Bunch of Our Beloved Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in Massachusetts
When I think of Bed Bath & Beyond, I think of shopping with my mom for college dorm stuff, then I think of shopping for my first apartment once I was in the real world after graduating. Of course, it doesn't end there, when it was time to buy that first house.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed
(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
This Iconic Portuguese Sandwich Doesn’t Show Up on New Bedford Menus
Allow me to introduce to you the most amazing sandwich you’ll find right here in New Bedford, yet you probably have never heard of it. It’s called a Francesinha, and it originates in the Porto region in the northern part of Portugal. Some SouthCoast restaurants might make one, but you’ll likely not find it on any menu.
