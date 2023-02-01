ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

OnlyInYourState

The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Rhode Island For An Unforgettable Getaway

It’s not hard to find somewhere awesome to stay in the Ocean State. With a world-class resort like the Ocean House or hotels like the Castle Hill Inn and The Brenton Hotel, it’s quite easy to have a staycation here. But some of us don’t want to stay at a hotel and prefer to rent either a cabin or a house for a night or so. So, we put together a list of some of the best places to stay in Rhode Island. Which one will you pick for your next staycation?
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Modern Pastry vs. Bova's Bakery: Watch the Boston cannoli face-off

STUDIO CITY, Calif. - It's a topic that tourists and Boston residents alike love to discuss - where can you find the best cannoli in the North End?"The Talk" on CBS attempted to settle the debate Thursday on a Boston edition of their Food Face-Off, featuring WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes as a co-host.The two competitors were chef Dominic Abramo of Bova's Bakery, making their signature homemade Florentine cannoli, and chef Gianni Picariello of Modern Pastry, presenting a classic ricotta cream-filled cannoli. Both were big hits with "The Talk" crew."There's a reason that these two fabulous bakeries have been thriving for decades," Hughes said.But there could only be one victor. The co-hosts took a vote, and declared Modern Pastry as the winner. Watch the competition in the Twitter video above.
BOSTON, MA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa

This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
LINCOLN, RI
matadornetwork.com

9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites

If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, February 6: New England Mainstays

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we scale a Providence rooftop to get the story behind this I-95 icon. Meanwhile, Anthony Everett joins comic Lenny Clarke on the set of a commercial shoot forSamuel Adams Boston Lager in Southie. We play with puppies at the Lowell Humane Society, honoring its 150th anniversary in 2023. And Shayna Seymour is awful excited about the shake known as the Awful Awful on the menu of another New England mainstay, Newport Creamery.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

A New Bedford Bar and a Maine Brewery Taps a Unique Collaboration

The 14th annual Rose Alley Ale House Beer Summit is well underway and there's a new beer in town with quite the reputation. Each year, beer connoisseurs come from all over to take on 28 beers in 28 days. The popular Downtown New Bedford bar is normally packed to the brim from the time the door opens at 11:30 AM (9:00 AM on Saturdays) until closing time to partake in some craft beers from all around the country.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Two blind horses saved from slaughterhouse thanks to Norton couple

(WJAR) — Two blind horses set to be taken to a slaughterhouse in Mexico are instead on their way to safety thanks to the owners of Smokey Chestnut Farm. Heidi Medas, co-owner of Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton, was made aware of the blind Belgian horses earlier this week by a woman looking for available horses.
NORTON, MA
country1025.com

Where To Find The Most Fabulous Espresso Martinis In Boston

Dang, I wish I could have been the one doing the research on this topic. I do enjoy a good espresso martini. But honestly, finding a really good one is tough. So many bars and restaurants subsitute the main ingredient. Yup. Did you know many establishments use espresso flavored liqueur (which is used anyone) but they also use it in place of the real deal? Make sure you ask if it’s made with real espresso when ordering. I always do.
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

BOOK DONATIONS WELCOME

The Friends of the East Providence Public Library are now accepting books for their Spring Book Sale April 27 to 30, 2023. Hardcover and softcover books in gently used and resalable condition are wanted. Books should have bindings intact and be free of writing, highlighting, tears, water stains or mold...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

23-Year-Old Music Producer From Cape Cod Nominated for 2 Grammy Awards

Born and raised in Cape Cod, Hunter Brown has received two nominations for this weekends Grammy awards. They're both songs he produced on two separate albums, in the "Best Rap Album" category. "I didn't really know it was possible to be Grammy-nominated from Cape Cod, because I never had an...
CBS Boston

Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on 2nd New England resort

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. - Another Great Wolf Lodge is coming to New England.The new indoor water park and resort is set to open in mid-2025 on a 13-acre space "steps away" from the Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The hotel will have 549 rooms, a 91,000 square-foot indoor water park, and a 61,000 square-foot family entertainment center.The groundbreaking took place on Wednesday, and construction is expected to last about 26 months. Great Wolf Lodge's first New England location opened in Fitchburg in 2014. 
LEDYARD, CT

