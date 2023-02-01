Texas A&M Downed by Arkansas, Suffers Second Conference Loss

The Aggies scored just six points in the final four minutes of game action, falling short against the Razorbacks on the road.

Junior forward Henry Coleman III was a nightmare for Arkansas Tuesday night.

Playing in all but five minutes of game time for Texas A&M , Coleman stuffed the stat sheet, scoring 18 points, including 80 percent from the free throw line, four steals and 15 rebounds. Despite his all-around night, Arkansas had the Aggies' number, earning an 81-70 win at home.

From the get go, the Aggies were playing from behind. Arkansas junior guard duo Davonte Davis and Ricky Council IV led the way for the Razorbacks, both finishing with 19 points. But that wasn’t all. Substitutions proved key for Arkansas, who scored 17 points off the bench — something the Aggies were completely unable to match.

Taking an eight point halftime lead, Arkansas showed its ability to score and defend, amassing 13 blocked shots by the end of the game.

The lead only continued to balloon for the Razorbacks in the second half, who built off of their guards and freshman Anthony Black’s team-high eight assists. But with 7:38 to play, the Aggies began a 15-4 run to bring the lead within four points with under four minutes to play behind Coleman and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV.

From that point on however, nine of Arkansas’ last 13 points came from free throws — the Razorbacks drawing fouls to extend their lead.

Despite two desperation 3s made by Taylor to try and cut the lead down late, Texas A&M couldn’t quite get over the hump, and a final dunk at the buzzer by Davis put the game away as the Razorbacks handed the Aggies their second conference loss.

The next game for the Aggies comes on Saturday, where A&M will return to Reed Arena for a two-game home stand against Georgia and Auburn. There, the Aggies look to earn their eighth and ninth SEC victories to put them back on track in conference play. Tipoff against Georgia will be at 7:30 p.m.

