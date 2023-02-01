Read full article on original website
New England has 5 of the most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable
They are in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Five New England restaurants are serving up romance in a big way, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation company recently released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America and included five in New England:. Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun...
OnlyInYourState
The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Rhode Island For An Unforgettable Getaway
It’s not hard to find somewhere awesome to stay in the Ocean State. With a world-class resort like the Ocean House or hotels like the Castle Hill Inn and The Brenton Hotel, it’s quite easy to have a staycation here. But some of us don’t want to stay at a hotel and prefer to rent either a cabin or a house for a night or so. So, we put together a list of some of the best places to stay in Rhode Island. Which one will you pick for your next staycation?
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
independentri.com
Inside Scoop’s new owner says business’ tradition will continue
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A staple of Rhode Island summers has changed hands. After over 20 years of serving ice cream to their community, Inside Scoop owner John Bucci and his wife Michelle are retiring from the role. The heads of operation since 2001 have passed the shop over...
ABC6.com
Cold Start to the Weekend
The record low temperature for this date was -2 from 1918, until this morning. We broke the record this morning bottoming out at -9 in Providence. The wind chill warning has expired, but it will still be cold today. Temperatures will top out only in the teens. Relief from the cold comes tonight as we shift to a milder southwesterly wind.
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
Eyewitness News
Stonington couple makes cat homes ahead of Arctic blast
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Stonington couple is doing their part to make sure our furry friends have a place to stay warm during this cold snap. Philip Clark and his wife Penny have been married for 55 years. Philip has been retired for the last 15. But now, he...
WCVB
Monday, February 6: New England Mainstays
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we scale a Providence rooftop to get the story behind this I-95 icon. Meanwhile, Anthony Everett joins comic Lenny Clarke on the set of a commercial shoot forSamuel Adams Boston Lager in Southie. We play with puppies at the Lowell Humane Society, honoring its 150th anniversary in 2023. And Shayna Seymour is awful excited about the shake known as the Awful Awful on the menu of another New England mainstay, Newport Creamery.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed
(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
Fall River Restaurants Food Network Says Are ‘Top Places to Eat’
When it comes to good-mood food, the SouthCoast has a cornucopia of soul-warming dishes. Last month, we told you about three restaurants in particular that Food Network decided to highlight as "Top Places to Eat." Lo and behold, Fall River is home to three restaurants the foodies from Food Network...
Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on 2nd New England resort
MASHANTUCKET, Conn. - Another Great Wolf Lodge is coming to New England.The new indoor water park and resort is set to open in mid-2025 on a 13-acre space "steps away" from the Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The hotel will have 549 rooms, a 91,000 square-foot indoor water park, and a 61,000 square-foot family entertainment center.The groundbreaking took place on Wednesday, and construction is expected to last about 26 months. Great Wolf Lodge's first New England location opened in Fitchburg in 2014.
Turnto10.com
Two blind horses saved from slaughterhouse thanks to Norton couple
(WJAR) — Two blind horses set to be taken to a slaughterhouse in Mexico are instead on their way to safety thanks to the owners of Smokey Chestnut Farm. Heidi Medas, co-owner of Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton, was made aware of the blind Belgian horses earlier this week by a woman looking for available horses.
OnlyInYourState
Rhode Islanders Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This Rhode Island Sandwich Shop
Do you ever have days where you’re really hungry, but you know that nothing will fill you up like a hearty sandwich? Maybe you want to whip up your favorite sandwich, but you’re out of everything you need, or perhaps you just feel like having someone else make it for you. When nothing but a sandwich will do, make your way to this Rhode Island sandwich shop. Oh, and go hungry. Really hungry.
mybackyardnews.com
BOOK DONATIONS WELCOME
The Friends of the East Providence Public Library are now accepting books for their Spring Book Sale April 27 to 30, 2023. Hardcover and softcover books in gently used and resalable condition are wanted. Books should have bindings intact and be free of writing, highlighting, tears, water stains or mold...
OnlyInYourState
Providence Zen Center Is A Hidden Pagoda In Rhode Island That Almost No One Knows About
Life can go by at breakneck speed. Oftentimes, we’re so wrapped up in all that we need to do that we forget to stop, take a break, and recharge. Sometimes it’s even tough to relax at home; just when we get into the groove, the phone rings, or we remember something else that needs done. Carve out some time to find tranquility at this unique destination in Rhode Island.
Dartmouth Marylou’s Coffee Ready for Opening Day
You may already know that Marylou's is opening a new location in Dartmouth. Signs have been visible on Faunce Corner Road for many months. Now, we know when it will open. Marylou's claims to have "The Best Coffee In Town" but until now DSouthCoast residents could only get the flavor locally in Rochester, Lakeville and points beyond. Those days are done.
This Iconic Portuguese Sandwich Doesn’t Show Up on New Bedford Menus
Allow me to introduce to you the most amazing sandwich you’ll find right here in New Bedford, yet you probably have never heard of it. It’s called a Francesinha, and it originates in the Porto region in the northern part of Portugal. Some SouthCoast restaurants might make one, but you’ll likely not find it on any menu.
MGH co-workers of Duxbury mom charged in deaths of her kids share words of support as GoFundMe grows
Employees at Massachusetts General Hospital who worked alongside Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury woman charged in the deaths of her children, described her as an “amazing mother, nurse, and friend."
thisweekinworcester.com
Episode 9 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Body Found Beneath Snow at The Beacon,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 9 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
RI native to compete on next season of ‘Survivor’
Perreault, an insurance agent, said he decided to apply because of his experience living in the foster care system for five years.
