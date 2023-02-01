ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Rhode Island For An Unforgettable Getaway

It’s not hard to find somewhere awesome to stay in the Ocean State. With a world-class resort like the Ocean House or hotels like the Castle Hill Inn and The Brenton Hotel, it’s quite easy to have a staycation here. But some of us don’t want to stay at a hotel and prefer to rent either a cabin or a house for a night or so. So, we put together a list of some of the best places to stay in Rhode Island. Which one will you pick for your next staycation?
PROVIDENCE, RI
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Cold Start to the Weekend

The record low temperature for this date was -2 from 1918, until this morning. We broke the record this morning bottoming out at -9 in Providence. The wind chill warning has expired, but it will still be cold today. Temperatures will top out only in the teens. Relief from the cold comes tonight as we shift to a milder southwesterly wind.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa

This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
LINCOLN, RI
Eyewitness News

Stonington couple makes cat homes ahead of Arctic blast

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Stonington couple is doing their part to make sure our furry friends have a place to stay warm during this cold snap. Philip Clark and his wife Penny have been married for 55 years. Philip has been retired for the last 15. But now, he...
STONINGTON, CT
WCVB

Monday, February 6: New England Mainstays

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we scale a Providence rooftop to get the story behind this I-95 icon. Meanwhile, Anthony Everett joins comic Lenny Clarke on the set of a commercial shoot forSamuel Adams Boston Lager in Southie. We play with puppies at the Lowell Humane Society, honoring its 150th anniversary in 2023. And Shayna Seymour is awful excited about the shake known as the Awful Awful on the menu of another New England mainstay, Newport Creamery.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on 2nd New England resort

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. - Another Great Wolf Lodge is coming to New England.The new indoor water park and resort is set to open in mid-2025 on a 13-acre space "steps away" from the Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The hotel will have 549 rooms, a 91,000 square-foot indoor water park, and a 61,000 square-foot family entertainment center.The groundbreaking took place on Wednesday, and construction is expected to last about 26 months. Great Wolf Lodge's first New England location opened in Fitchburg in 2014. 
LEDYARD, CT
Turnto10.com

Two blind horses saved from slaughterhouse thanks to Norton couple

(WJAR) — Two blind horses set to be taken to a slaughterhouse in Mexico are instead on their way to safety thanks to the owners of Smokey Chestnut Farm. Heidi Medas, co-owner of Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton, was made aware of the blind Belgian horses earlier this week by a woman looking for available horses.
NORTON, MA
OnlyInYourState

Rhode Islanders Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This Rhode Island Sandwich Shop

Do you ever have days where you’re really hungry, but you know that nothing will fill you up like a hearty sandwich? Maybe you want to whip up your favorite sandwich, but you’re out of everything you need, or perhaps you just feel like having someone else make it for you. When nothing but a sandwich will do, make your way to this Rhode Island sandwich shop. Oh, and go hungry. Really hungry.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

BOOK DONATIONS WELCOME

The Friends of the East Providence Public Library are now accepting books for their Spring Book Sale April 27 to 30, 2023. Hardcover and softcover books in gently used and resalable condition are wanted. Books should have bindings intact and be free of writing, highlighting, tears, water stains or mold...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
OnlyInYourState

Providence Zen Center Is A Hidden Pagoda In Rhode Island That Almost No One Knows About

Life can go by at breakneck speed. Oftentimes, we’re so wrapped up in all that we need to do that we forget to stop, take a break, and recharge. Sometimes it’s even tough to relax at home; just when we get into the groove, the phone rings, or we remember something else that needs done. Carve out some time to find tranquility at this unique destination in Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Marylou’s Coffee Ready for Opening Day

You may already know that Marylou's is opening a new location in Dartmouth. Signs have been visible on Faunce Corner Road for many months. Now, we know when it will open. Marylou's claims to have "The Best Coffee In Town" but until now DSouthCoast residents could only get the flavor locally in Rochester, Lakeville and points beyond. Those days are done.
DARTMOUTH, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Episode 9 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Body Found Beneath Snow at The Beacon,' Now Available

WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 9 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
WORCESTER, MA

