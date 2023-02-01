Read full article on original website
‘My hands are freezing’: 95-year-old lives in NYC apartment building with inconsistent heat
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some residents of a Manhattan apartment building have been very cold in their homes for weeks, including a 95-year-old great-grandmother. Betty Simmons, 81, said she has to wear gloves and a winter hat when she sits in her living room on her couch. It’s that cold. Simmons is fighting for […]
tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
Brooklyn man mailed ashes of person he's never met in bizarre mishap
"I open it up and it said the cremated remains of this guy from October 17, 2017," Hamilton Leithauser said.
New York City Attorney Shot and Robbed While Taking Pictures on Vacation in Chile
A family in Staten Island is wondering what happened to a loved one who was traveling in Chile and was initially reported missing and before being discovered dead. According to ABC 7 News, the family of New York City attorney, Eric Garvin, is searching for answers. The 38-year-old was shot...
Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
Bronx resident says colony of raccoons has taken refuge outside her home
When residents tell News 12 they have a pest problem, often times it relates to roaches and rodents. For this Concourse Village resident, the pest problem is much, much bigger.
Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods
More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
bkreader.com
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop
A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
NY1
2 new beaches coming to NYC, with first slated for this summer
Two new beaches are slated to open in the city — one on the Hudson River that will be ready for sunbathers this summer, and another on the East River that will open in the coming years. The Hudson River Park Trust plans to open a beach just north...
pix11.com
Harlem waterfront to get new tourist attractions
The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Newark: sources. A child was killed...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery closes soon for 122 apartments in Forest Hills, Queens
Housing lottery applications close shortly for 122 newly constructed apartments at Apex Place, 108-60 Horace Harding Expressway, in Forest Hills, Queens. Eligible applicants must earn from $28,252 to $231,700 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $738 for a studio. The available apartments include studios, one, two,...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Laurelton, Queens, where you'll find Tudor-style houses, larger lots, and lower taxes
The southeastern Queens community of Laurelton, which gave us the infamous financial swindler Bernie Madoff, is a quiet neighborhood of mostly Tudor-style houses that was modeled after an English village. Named for the laurels that grew there a century ago, Laurelton shows off its leafy heritage with a series of...
Death of woman, 43, found badly decomposed in Brooklyn apartment deemed homicide
The death of a 43-year-old woman found weeks later in her Brooklyn apartment was deemed a homicide, authorities announced Thursday.
You can now travel from Manhattan to JFK airport for a mere $13
The much-anticipated opening of Grand Central Madison station has brought along with it a slew of transportation updates, including a new service that will allow New Yorkers to commute to John F. Kennedy Airport on the cheap. Specifically, for a mere $13, travelers will now be able to take a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train from the new East side hub to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica and then easily get to the airport from there.
Powerball tickets win $100K on Long Island, $50K in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was twice as nice for New York, with a $100,000 winning ticket sold on Long Island and a $50,000 winner in Brooklyn. The six-figure ticket was sold at a BP gas station on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream, while the other winner was sold at the Mermaid […]
Brooklyn woman likely brain dead after dragging by husband’s car, family says
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The sister of a Brooklyn woman who suffered massive brain injuries early Sunday was pleading for witnesses to come forward to answer what happened to 22-year-old Jennifer Patino. “Basically, my sister — right now — is like brain dead,” Mayra Patino told PIX11 News Wednesday night. “She’s on a ventilator.” Mayra […]
fox5ny.com
Plan to create over 70,000 new homes in Manhattan
Where you might see empty buildings and vacant lots, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine says he sees an opportunity for more housing. Levine says he wants to take the spaces and convert them into over 70,000 homes.
2-HOUR SPREE: Duo robs people in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens before crashing in the Bronx
The armed pair mugged people at random in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens over the span of just two hours—between about 1 a.m. and just after 3 a.m.—before they were caught in the Bronx.
NBC New York
NYC Instagram Model Flew Into Rage Over Laptop Before Butchering Sleeping Dad: DA
The 22-year-old Instagram model accused of using a kitchen knife and hammer to ruthlessly murder her father as he slept on a couch at their Brooklyn home in late December, a bloodbath she first blamed on two violent strangers, was driven to kill because of an argument over a laptop, prosecutors revealed at her court arraignment this week.
