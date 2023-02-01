ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tale of two halves: Ball State recovers late to win 69-60 at Bowling Green

By Gus Martin, Muncie Star Press
MUNCIE, Ind. — Wipe the sweat from your brow, Cardinals fans. A win is a win.

Ball State men's basketball (15-7, 6-3 MAC) survived a second-half stumble to win 69-60 at Bowling Green (10-12, 4-5 MAC), the team's second straight road victory as a result of a tremendous first half.

Despite travel issues forcing BSU to stay an extra night in snowy DeKalb, Illinois, following Saturday's triumph, the Cardinals cloned their superb start against the Huskies to dominate the Falcons early.

Ball State led 11-2 within the first five minutes, employing a patient and balanced offensive approach by notching seven assists on its first eight made baskets, and BSU's defense rarely allowed Bowling Green to gain any rhythm.

Several Cardinals contributed to ballooning their lead to as large as 40-20 with 1:14 left in the half. The guard tandem of redshirt junior Jarron Coleman and sophomore Jaylin Sellers, as well as redshirt sophomore forward Mickey Pearson, each scored eight or more points, and seven of the eight players who entered the contest had a bucket.

But the Falcons found life in the final minute, entering the locker room on a 6-0 run as Ball State seemingly relaxed. Whereas its second half at NIU was simply average, the Cardinals struggled significantly for most of the final 20 minutes.

After Coleman made an initial free throw, Bowling Green enjoyed an 11-0 run to ignite its crowd and stifle BSU's confidence. The Falcons found success with physical, frenetic defense, similar to what plagued Ball State against Kent State and Buffalo, and the Cardinals failed to provide defensive resistance in the paint as Bowling Green shot 7-for-11 to begin the half.

Most concerning, though, was BSU's free throw shooting. In the second half, the Cardinals began 3-for-10 at the line and finished 11-for-22, ultimately shooting a putrid 55.2% (16-for-29) in the game. As both teams were in the bonus over the final several minutes, Ball State's misses continually kept the Falcons within striking distance.

Senior guard Demarius Jacobs held his team afloat during its dry spell, breaking the Falcons' initial run with a layup and then hitting a contested triple. But as has been the case in six of BSU's nine conference contests, "DJ" got in foul trouble, exiting with four at the 13:38 mark before later fouling out for the second time this year.

ECI high school sports:Delta dominates to claim 4th IHSAA wrestling sectional title in 5 years

It appeared a full-blown BSU collapse was in store when Bowling Green tied the game at 56-56 with 7:24 remaining, yet the Cardinals leaned on their defense during their offensive lull. Both teams went scoreless for nearly two minutes thereafter until Coleman, who had a game-high 19 points, nailed a 3-pointer, cutting the tension as Ball State was able to survive on double-bonus free throws until the final buzzer.

Head coach Michael Lewis was pleased with his team's resilience in the final minutes, acknowledging that few Mid-American Conference road wins come easy. It was also a good sign that the Cardinals were able to overcome turbulence, unlike in their blown 14-pointleadat Ohio and blowout losses at Kent State and againstBuffalo.

While Ball State's 38-31 rebounding advantage and 18 bench points were key factors, two plays in particular — Sellers' clutch chasedown block at the 1:39 mark to keep BSU's two-possession lead, and Coleman's steal-and-score with 40 seconds left — cemented the victory.

Sellers, despite going 3-for-6 on free throws in crunchtime, didn't shy away from the moment and made enough to keep the Falcons at bay.

Sophomore center Payton Sparks, who finished with a game-high 10 rebounds, also did well to corral late misses and conclude strong BSU defensive possessions. He never found open looks offensively, tallying just five points on three shots, but his interior effort made the difference against a sturdy Bowling Green frontcourt that was a poor matchup for wiry sophomore center Basheer Jihad (nine points, four rebounds, two assists).

BSU won the final six minutes 13-4, on the road and with momentum in the opponent's favor. Regardless of its second-half slip ups, Lewis was "very proud" of his group's toughness down the stretch, a far cry from his extreme disappointment in that category just a week ago.

Ball State returns home to play Eastern Michigan (6-16, 3-6 MAC), which features projected 2023 NBA draft pick sophomore Emoni Bates (20.3 PPG), at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

