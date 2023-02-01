ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Icy weather throws wrench in District 4-5A boys basketball playoff race for Abilene teams

By Joey D. Richards, Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

Just as Abilene High, Cooper and Wylie prepare for the final stretch to make the boys basketball playoffs, Mother Nature has thrown an icy wrench in the schedule.

All District 4-5A basketball games were postponed Tuesday because of icy road conditions. Those games have been rescheduled for Thursday, weather permitting. All games scheduled for Friday have been moved to Saturday, starting with the girls at 2:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 4 p.m.

Throw in the fact that the three Abilene teams haven’t been able to practice since Saturday, and it makes for a tricky situation once play resumes.

Wylie coach Gregg Ruffin, though, finds the positives in the situation.

“I honestly think it’s going to be good for the guys to get away and get a break,” Ruffin said. “This part of the season is a grind … So, having a few days off where your body can relax and rest can be a good thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7BWu_0kYDTPzM00

A prolonged break late in the season didn’t hurt Abilene High after the historic freeze in 2021. After a nearly weeklong break, the Eagles beat El Paso Eastwood 55-22 in the first round of the playoffs.

“At this point in district, you know what everyone’s strength and weaknesses are,” AHS coach Justin Reese said. “Our kids know what to do to be successful.

“Now, it’s just going out there whenever you get a chance to play and embracing the opportunity and the challenge and playing really hard and really together.

“That’s what it’s going to come down to these last couple of weeks. Whichever team can do that the best will earn that last playoff spot.”

That big freeze two years ago helped Cooper win its first of two straight district titles. The Coogs were scheduled to play Lubbock Monterey in Lubbock in the regular-season finale leading both the Plainsmen and Lubbock Coronado by a game.

However, the District 4-5A executive committee decided to cancel the games in advance of the polar blast and declared Cooper the outright league champion.

Ironically, Cooper was supposed to play at Monterey on Tuesday with both teams once again battling for the district title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtcrZ_0kYDTPzM00

Cooper coach Bryan Conover admits he’s feeling antsy and would prefer to have time in the gym before facing the Plainsmen, especially since the Lubbock schools have been able to practice this week.

“It’s not great timing for us, since we’re not getting to practice,” Conover said. “It’s kind of a disadvantage a little bit since the Lubbock schools are getting to practice and doing their normal daily activities. We’re just having to sit at home. But we’ll just have to hit the ground running. I’m not sure when we’re going to play or how it’s going to work out. We’ll just have to be prepared and do the best we can.”

At least Cooper is in a better position to make the playoffs than crosstown rivals AHS and Wylie, who also haven’t practiced since Saturday.

The Cougars (15-10 overall, 5-2 district) are tied with Coronado (16-9, 5-2) for second place – two games back of Monterey (20-8, 8-0).

Barring a collapse by either team, those three should get in the playoffs.

AHS (11-14, 3-5) and Wylie (11-16, 3-5) are tied with Lubbock-Cooper (14-13 3-5) for that fourth and final playoff spot. All three still play each other, too.

AHS beat Lubbock-Cooper in the first half while losing to Wylie.

Wylie beat Lubbock-Cooper in its first meeting.

The Wylie Bulldogs might have the toughest assignment this week just in the fact they have to make two road trips − Lubbock High on Thursday and Coronado on Saturday. Ruffin was concerned he might have had to play on consecutive nights, but the Thursday/Saturday schedule alleviates some of that. It's still a quick turnaround.

“You play with the cards you’re dealt, and we’ll make that trip and do whatever we need to do, because it’s a big week for us,” Ruffin said.

Regardless of how things play out, Reese isn’t making any excuses either. He told his kids just that on Saturday.

“I told them, ‘Whenever we play this week, whenever it is, whatever the day, we have no excuses. It could be back-to-back. Whatever it is, there’s no excuses. We’ll have to overcome some obstacles if you want to meet your goals. We’re excited about embracing that challenge whenever we get to play.”

BATTLE FOR FOURTH

AHS – Coronado (postponed Tuesday), at Lubbock-Cooper (Friday), Wylie (Feb. 10), at Abilene Cooper (Feb. 14)

Wylie – at Lubbock High (postponed Tuesday), at Coronado (Friday), Lubbock-Cooper (Tuesday), at AHS (Feb. 10).

Lubbock-Cooper – AHS (Friday), at Wylie (Tuesday), Abilene Cooper (Feb. 10), Monterey (Feb. 14).

Coogs still in title chase

The Cooper Cougars still have a shot at the district title, though they’re two games back of Monterey in the loss column with four to play. If they want to stay in the title hunt, they must beat Monterey whenever the game is play. The Plainsmen beat the Coogs 40-37 in the first meeting Jan. 6 in Abilene.

Otherwise, Abilene Cooper is battling Coronado for second. Lubbock High (3-24, 0-8) is last.

TITLE RACE

Abilene Cooper – at Monterey (postponed Tuesday), Lubbock High (Friday), at Coronado (Tuesday), at Lubbock-Cooper (Feb. 10), AHS (Feb. 14)

Coronado – At AHS (postponed Tuesday), Wylie (Friday), Abilene Cooper (Feb. 10), at Lubbock High (Feb. 14)

Monterey – Abilene Cooper (postponed Tuesday), at Lubbock High (Tuesday), at Coronado (Feb. 10), at Lubbock-Cooper (Feb. 14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USGGy_0kYDTPzM00

Lady Coogs in playoff hunt

The Abilene Cooper girls are still in the playoff hunt, though the Lady Coogs likely must win two of their three final games just to force a play-in game with Lubbock High.

Lubbock High (20-12, 4-5) leads Abilene Cooper (19-12, 3-6) by a game for that fourth and final playoff berth.

The Lady Westerners won the first meeting 73-60 in Abilene.

The Lady Coogs, who must make up Tuesday’s game at No. 1-ranked Monterey (25-3, 9-1) on Thursday, play Lubbock High at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Abilene before the regular-season finale at Coronado (21-11, 5-4) on Tuesday.

Lubbock High hosts Wylie on Thursday and faces Monterey in the last regular-season game.

Abilene High (13-18, 1-8) must make up Tuesday's home game against Coronado on Thursday, while Wylie (13-17, 2-7) will play the Lady Westerners.

SOCCER

Crosstown games postponed

The icy blast also has affected soccer just as District 4-5A play got under way.

AHS and Cooper were scheduled to play Tuesday at the Shotwell track stadium, beginning with girls at 5 p.m.

Those games have been rescheduled for Thursday, while Cooper plays Wylie on Friday – the boys at Shotwell track (7 p.m.) and the girls at Sandifer Stadium (5 p.m.). The AHS boys host Monterey (5 p.m.), and the Lady Eagles play at Monterey (5 p.m.) on Friday.

UPDATED SCHEDULE

BASKETBALL

THURSDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

Abilene Cooper at Lubbock Monterey, 6:30 p.m.

Lubbock Coronado at Abilene High, 6:30 p.m.

Wylie at Lubbock High, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Abilene Cooper at Lubbock Monterey, 5 p.m.

Lubbock Coronado at Abilene High, 5 p.m.

Wylie at Lubbock High, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

BOYS

Abilene Cooper at Abilene High, 7 p.m. (Shotwell track)

GIRLS

Abilene High at Abilene Cooper, 5 p.m. (Shotwell track)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SOCCER

BOYS

Lubbock Monterey at Abilene High, 5 p.m. (Shotwell track)

Wylie at Abilene Cooper, 7 p.m. (Shotwell track)

GIRLS

Abilene Cooper at Wylie, 5 p.m. (Shotwell track)

Abilene High at Lubbock Monterey, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

BASKETBALL

BOYS

Lubbock High at Abilene Cooper, 4 p.m.

Wylie at Lubbock Coronado, 4 p.m.

Abilene High at Lubbock-Cooper, 4 p.m.

GIRLS

Lubbock High at Abilene Cooper, 2:30 p.m.

Wylie at Lubbock Coronado, 2:30 p.m.

Abilene High at Lubbock-Cooper, 2:30 p.m.

