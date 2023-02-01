ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Huber celebrates Senior Night with 26 points

By By Bruce Robins Sun Correspondent
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYhkm_0kYDTEWb00

ENGLEWOOD – Jace Huber scored 26 points as Lemon Bay got out to a big first-half lead and eased past DeSoto County, 73-54, Tuesday night.

The Manta Rays’ lone senior led the way on Senior Night, scoring 10 points in the first quarter as Lemon Bay used a 10-0 run to take a 21-7 lead at the end of the period.

“We’ve been talking about this game for the entire year,’ Huber said. “There’s been a lot of hype built around it. I just wanted to go out and have fun with my teammates and we got the job done. I just really wanted to win the game, I didn’t care about how many points I scored.”

The Mantas blew out the Bulldogs in the second quarter, scoring 30 points to take a 51-25 halftime lead. Some late 3-point shooting in the quarter kept the Bulldogs from falling any farther behind.

Lemon Bay’s shooters cooled off in the second half, but Huber scored all of the Mantas points in the fourth quarter. All of the point guard’s buckets came on drives to the basket.

“I’ve really kind of been a driver my whole entire career,” Huber said. “I got some open shots that didn’t go down, but they left a pretty wide open defense, so if I was able to get down and get to the rim then that’s what I was going to do.”

Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber wasn’t entirely happy with the finish of the game, but was impressed by the first half.

“When our guys are playing unselfish and they share the ball, we can make a bunch of shots in a row,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting my big guys back. They’re on the mend so I feel pretty good about getting them back by the time the playoffs come.”

The Mantas (14-8) have earned the No. 2 seed in the district tournament and will host Estero in the opening round next Wednesday.

Lucas Newcomb added 17 points for Lemon Bay while Joe Scott sank five 3-pointers to finish with 15.

Lil’Dreco Tompkins led the Bulldogs, now 9-12, with 19 points while Jamari Redding added 13.

Lemon Bay’s final game of the regular season will be Thursday when they host LaBelle. DeSoto’s regular season is now complete and its next game will be in next week’s district tournament.

Community Policy