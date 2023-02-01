Girls basketball: Voorhees holds off South Hunterdon in HWST

LEBANON TOWNSHIP – One thing the Voorhees High School girls basketball team was very aware of Tuesday was how dangerous South Hunterdon could be. The Eagles definitely proved it in a Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament second-round game.

How dangerous? No. 11 seed South Hunterdon scrambled back from a 16-point first-half deficit on the strength of nine 3-pointers to lead by one with 2:18 left in regulation.

But the sixth-seed Vikings quickly regained the advantage and kept it on good foul shooting and strong rebounding for a 41-38 triumph.

The Vikings had to hold their breath as the Eagles had two pretty good 3-point looks before it was official.

“My heart just dropped there, I thought one of those two was definitely going to go in,” said Voorhees coach Mitch Collins, who team will visit No. 3 Warren Hills in a quarterfinal Saturday.

Voorhees handled South 57-40 back on Dec. 22, and it looked like it might be a similar outcome in the rematch. The Vikings led 12-4 after the first quarter and 27-15 at halftime. But just before halftime, South senior guard Tylar Cloyd nailed a 3-pointer that was a portend of what would come. Four Eagles had at least one 3, the last by Kylee Conner to give South Hunterdon the lead. Cloyd finished with 14 points on four 3-pointers. Sophie Hinman and Kadie Fleming had two apiece.

“That’s a tough team, but a win is a win in a tournament and we get to play another day,” said Collins. “I have to give a ton of credit to South. They are resilient. They hit 3s when they had to, they didn’t give up, they pressed, they trapped well. A team like that is tough to beat and it’s not just one girl who’s shooting well, they have three or four.”

KEYS OF THE GAME

Voorhees answered 15 seconds after falling behind when freshman Maddie Petak hit two foul shots to give her team a 38-37 lead. Voorhees made it 40-37 when junior guard Maansi Patel fed senior center Sam Bryan under the basket for another two. Petak had 19 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and a steal.

WHAT IT MEANS

Voorhees (10-7) has won 9-of-10 games against South Hunterdon. The last Eagles’ win came Jan. 18, 2014, a 49-40 triumph in West Amwell.

SIDELINED

Voorhees standout junior guard Sarah Pettegrove missed the game with a leg injury, but should be back soon, said Collins.

THEY SAID IT

“I told the team that I thought that it was a team first effort, I thought our bench was just as excited as the girls that played and every time someone came out of the game, the first thing they did was give their high-5s, and stand up and cheer on the next person going in,” – Voorhees coach Mitch Collins.

“We pretty much lacked energy in the first half, but it was a strong second half,” -- South Hunterdon coach Gene Schaedel.

Voorhees will play at Warren Hills on Saturday in a quarterfinal. Warren Hills won at Voorhees 55-49 Jan. 17, and the Vikings won in Washington Township 36-34 on Dec. 22. Voorhees last won the tournament in 2016, also winning it in 2010, which was the first year Sussex County joined the tournament.