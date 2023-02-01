ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Good Samaritan reunites missing dog with owner after auto theft

ATLANTA - A dog that disappeared during a car theft is now safe and sound. The ordeal began late Tuesday night outside a CVS on Peachtree road in Buckhead. Trey Specht says he parked his car in the lot, his dog Ronnie still inside. Specht says someone jumped into his Mercedes E-350 and drove off with the 18-month-old English bulldog in the car.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police

ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunfight leaves teen dead, man injured at NW Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA - A northwest Atlanta gunfight left a teenager dead and sent a young man to the hospital. Police responded to a home along Sunset Avenue NW just north of Jones Avenue NW at around 9:20 Wednesday night. Atlanta police say officers found one person in critical condition from an...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 68-year-old Atlanta man with dementia missing since Wednesday found safe

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help for a missing 68-year-old man with dementia last seen on Wednesday. Officials say they are searching for 68-year-old Joseph Collins. According to police, Collins was last seen on the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in apparent domestic incident, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man is now dead after an argument with a woman authorities believe to be his girlfriend escalated to a shooting in southwest Atlanta. Officers said they reported to the scene at an apartment complex on Campbellton Road at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They said they found a 22-year-old Black male suffering from a single gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Three Men in YSL RICO Case Accused of Stabbing Man Inside Jail

Three men currently standing trial as part of the sweeping YSL RICO indictment have been accused of stabbing a man inside Fulton County Jail, WSB-TV reports. Christian “Brhis” Eppinger, Rodalius “Lil Rod” Ryan, and Damone “Bali” Blalock are currently being held at the Atlanta jail and were allegedly involved in the stabbing of a fellow inmate. Authorities have not released details regarding the identity of the victim, the nature of the attack, or the supposed motive behind it. The men are three of 14 defendants in the trial against the alleged gang YSL, of which Young Thug is also a part of. They are facing undisclosed charges in connection with the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Suspects arrested in Dunwoody multiple car break-ins identified

Police have identified the four teenagers who were arrested Jan. 26 after allegedly breaking into dozens of vehicles at a hospital and apartment complex in Dunwoody. All face multiple felony charges, including theft, obstruction of justice,  possession of marijuana, stolen firearms, and burglary tools. A fifth juvenile who was not identified also faces multiple charges. […] The post Suspects arrested in Dunwoody multiple car break-ins identified appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge

ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hundreds of dogs find their forever homes after DeKalb shelter's urgent plea

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at a DeKalb County animal shelter have good news after they asked for help from the community with an urgent need for more dog adoptions. In January, LifeLine Animal Project, the organization that manages the shelter, said they urgently needed adopters and fosters for at least 150 dogs by the end of the month. If more of the dogs didn't leave the facility, officials say they will have to euthanize some of the animals to make space for those in need.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County. Cobb County officials told FOX 5 that the standoff happened at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs, Georgia. According to investigators, a suspect in an aggravated assault case barricade themselves inside...
COBB COUNTY, GA

