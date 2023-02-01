Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Meet friends for a pint at these Cleveland breweriesJackie MyersCleveland, OH
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-MissLiviu RomanOhio State
Related
northroyaltonathletics.com
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Barberton 15 – 14
Lady Bears JV Brings Home the Win against Barberton. The Lady Bears JV basketball team snagged a 15-14 victory over the Barberton Magics in a nail-biter Monday night in Barberton. The Bears went into halftime with a 4 point lead over the Magics, but defense kept the Bears from the...
northroyaltonathletics.com
Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Team Makes Barberton Middle School Disappear 36-25
Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Team Makes Barberton Middle School Disappear 36-25 On Thursday, January 26 th the Bears headed south to battle the Magics from Barberton Middle School in Suburban League action. The girls jumped on their opponents early with a suffocating defense as they only allowed one free throw for the squad from Barber Road. The second quarter unit extended the lead to 18-7 as the teams headed to their locker rooms for intermission.
Buchtel wins Akron City Series boys basketball title with 72-60 win over East
Akron City Series Player of the Year Khoi Thurmon led the Griffins with 25 points and five assi
northroyaltonathletics.com
Girls 8th Grade Basketball Closes Out Regular Season With 29-19 Victory Over Kent Middle School
Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Closes Out Regular Season With 29-19 Victory Over. On Tuesday, January 31 st the girls played their final home game in their NRMS careers when they hosted the Rough Riders from Kent Middle School. Things started slowly for the Bears in the first quarter as they struggled on the offensive end to put the ball in the basket. However, their tough defense allowed them to only trail by 3 points heading into the second quarter. The second quarter was a different story as Madie Colella came out hot and put in 7 points in the quarter. This group really dug in on the defensive end as they only allowed one basket by the team from Kent.
St. Vincent-St. Mary girls basketball defeats Archbishop Hoban 53-36 in front of an energized crowd
“It’s what the girls deserve, really. It should be like that every night"
mymix1041.com
Coach Chandler Tygard – Cleveland High School
We were joined on the phone by Cleveland High School’s new head football coach Chandler Tygard. He talked about his first week being in Cleveland and what he would like to bring to Cleveland High School in the new position.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
cleveland19.com
Veterans memorial in Portage County knocked over during crash
DEERFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Deerfield Fire Department shared photos Friday showing a veterans memorial knocked over. The photos picture a black, 4-door truck that apparently crashed into the monument. According to the fire department, the driver wasn’t hurt in the crash.
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
spectrumnews1.com
Dedication planned to honor those involved when Akron road caved in
AKRON, Ohio — This summer, the families and friends of two young heroes and a little girl will gather at the bottom of Memorial Parkway for a dedication ceremony to recognize those who died and those who gave aid when in 1964 the roadway caved in, pulling a car into a deep, muck-filled pit.
cleveland19.com
Tuscarawas County man arrested for 6th OVI in New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Strasburg man for his sixth OVI offense, according to a new release. Troopers say, Robert Bayliss, was stopped for a moving violation on Jan. 25, around 12:20 a.m. The traffic stop took place on the US 250 westbound...
Cain Park summer stage offerings to include ‘Rent,’ ‘Fun Home’: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- February is surely the coldest month of the year, but the folks at Cain Park are encouraging us to look ahead to warmer times. To get us started, they have announced two productions scheduled for the Cleveland Heights park’s Alma Theater this summer. They are the rock musical “Rent” and the introspective “Fun Home.”
cleveland19.com
3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release. At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Chinese food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're a fan of Northern Chinese cuisine, you should check out this spot in Payne Commons. As the name of the place would suggest, the restaurant offers tasty kabobs. Customers love their lamb kabobs, which are full of flavor and spiced with cumin. If you're looking for something that packs a good amount of heat, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked pork. Other delicious and spicy dishes include the dry chili chicken, dan dan noodles, and Szechuan beef brisket soup. If you're looking for something with less spice, customers enjoy their 3-course Peking duck meal. The restaurant also offers staples such as sesame chicken, sweet and sour chicken, and wonton soup.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for missing 32-year-old woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old woman who is missing. According to police, Cecilia Kimmel was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rising Star Coffee on West 29th Street. A friend told officers she may be a danger to...
Lakewood team on the hunt
A new endeavor has been underway at Lakewood High School as the Leopards are getting prepped for a new type of competition in hunting.
Lorain County student arrested for school shooting threats: Deputies
A Midview High School student was arrested after investigators say she threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot another student.
cleveland19.com
Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Video: Powerful Lake Erie waves crash onto shore, roadway
Powerful waves crashed onto the shores of Lake Erie Friday morning, some even reaching I-90 near the East 55th Street Marina.
iheart.com
Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams
(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
Comments / 0