North Royalton, OH

northroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Barberton 15 – 14

Lady Bears JV Brings Home the Win against Barberton. The Lady Bears JV basketball team snagged a 15-14 victory over the Barberton Magics in a nail-biter Monday night in Barberton. The Bears went into halftime with a 4 point lead over the Magics, but defense kept the Bears from the...
BARBERTON, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com

Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Team Makes Barberton Middle School Disappear 36-25

Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Team Makes Barberton Middle School Disappear 36-25 On Thursday, January 26 th the Bears headed south to battle the Magics from Barberton Middle School in Suburban League action. The girls jumped on their opponents early with a suffocating defense as they only allowed one free throw for the squad from Barber Road. The second quarter unit extended the lead to 18-7 as the teams headed to their locker rooms for intermission.
BARBERTON, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com

Girls 8th Grade Basketball Closes Out Regular Season With 29-19 Victory Over Kent Middle School

Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Closes Out Regular Season With 29-19 Victory Over. On Tuesday, January 31 st the girls played their final home game in their NRMS careers when they hosted the Rough Riders from Kent Middle School. Things started slowly for the Bears in the first quarter as they struggled on the offensive end to put the ball in the basket. However, their tough defense allowed them to only trail by 3 points heading into the second quarter. The second quarter was a different story as Madie Colella came out hot and put in 7 points in the quarter. This group really dug in on the defensive end as they only allowed one basket by the team from Kent.
KENT, OH
mymix1041.com

Coach Chandler Tygard – Cleveland High School

We were joined on the phone by Cleveland High School’s new head football coach Chandler Tygard. He talked about his first week being in Cleveland and what he would like to bring to Cleveland High School in the new position.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Dedication planned to honor those involved when Akron road caved in

AKRON, Ohio — This summer, the families and friends of two young heroes and a little girl will gather at the bottom of Memorial Parkway for a dedication ceremony to recognize those who died and those who gave aid when in 1964 the roadway caved in, pulling a car into a deep, muck-filled pit.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release. At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for delicious Chinese food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're a fan of Northern Chinese cuisine, you should check out this spot in Payne Commons. As the name of the place would suggest, the restaurant offers tasty kabobs. Customers love their lamb kabobs, which are full of flavor and spiced with cumin. If you're looking for something that packs a good amount of heat, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked pork. Other delicious and spicy dishes include the dry chili chicken, dan dan noodles, and Szechuan beef brisket soup. If you're looking for something with less spice, customers enjoy their 3-course Peking duck meal. The restaurant also offers staples such as sesame chicken, sweet and sour chicken, and wonton soup.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for missing 32-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old woman who is missing. According to police, Cecilia Kimmel was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rising Star Coffee on West 29th Street. A friend told officers she may be a danger to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
AKRON, OH
iheart.com

Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams

(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
CLEVELAND, OH

