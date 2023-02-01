ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Keeping car batteries maintained throughout cold temperatures

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The brutal cold can cause problems for your car.

Preventing pipes from freezing in cold temperatures

According to AAA, you want to make sure your car’s battery is fully charged ahead of the cold temperatures. If your battery is more than 5 years old, it may need a replacement. When you first get in the car, make sure all the lights and other accessories are off.

Turn the key to the “on” position and wait a couple of seconds, then crank the engine. If the engine doesn’t start in 10 to 15 seconds, stop, rest, and try again.

