Keeping car batteries maintained throughout cold temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The brutal cold can cause problems for your car.

According to AAA, you want to make sure your car’s battery is fully charged ahead of the cold temperatures. If your battery is more than 5 years old, it may need a replacement. When you first get in the car, make sure all the lights and other accessories are off.

Turn the key to the “on” position and wait a couple of seconds, then crank the engine. If the engine doesn’t start in 10 to 15 seconds, stop, rest, and try again.

