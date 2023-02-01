ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane leaders say end is in sight for Camp Hope

Spokane leaders say the end is now in sight for Camp Hope. Two legal battles between local governments, the state, and residents have been resolved. The camp’s physical footprint is also shrinking as abandoned tents and belongings are cleared and people move into alternate housing options. According to a...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Turns out, a lot of people want to be cops in Spokane

Over the past three years, police departments across the country have reported challenges with staffing and attracting new recruits. Along with the broader economic factors, many police chiefs blamed the political climate and rhetoric stemming from the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, including Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl. "I...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane community leaders frustrated following police accountability roundtable

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane community leaders are issuing demands, saying they're done working with city officials to bring more police accountability and reform. Following the protests and riots over the death of George Floyd in 2020, the city asked the community to join roundtable discussions to create new policies for Spokane Police, focused on equity and officer accountability.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Spokane-based chef nominated for James Beard Award

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Chef Tony Brown, owner of Ruins and Hunt in downtown Spokane, is nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award. He was one of twenty selected as a semi-finalist for Best Chef in the Northwest Pacific region. Brown has owned restaurants in Spokane for around 11 years. Brown spoke to Dave Somers with KREM 2 News about what it means to him to be nominated and how the local restaurant scene has been recovering post-COVID shutdowns.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane City Council President Breean Beegs set to release draft police reform plan

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs, has issued a statement in response to the ongoing conversation of police reform. “Shortly after the death of George Floyd, I released a resolution with a suite of 24 proposed police reforms that I believed would support the reconciliation of our community and the police officers who work for us,” said President Beggs.
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Spokane City Council approves $2.8 million homelessness grant

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a nearly $2.8 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC). The grant will help people out of homelessness through the state's Right of Way initiative. DOC made funds available last July to assist in moving people experiencing homelessness out...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane residents asked for input on long-term housing solutions

The City of Spokane is launching a community housing survey about how the implementation of the Building Opportunity and Choices for All Interim Ordinance last year can help add housing inventory and meet the current need. It is also developing amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code that will...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Attention tendies: GU senior reviews best chicken tenders in the INW

Everyone has their own unique love language, whether it be physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service or quality time, but for Catherine Vaughn, nothing says “I love you” quite like a plate of chicken tenders. Vaughn, a Gonzaga University senior and public relations major, is the...
SPOKANE, WA

