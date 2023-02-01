SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Chef Tony Brown, owner of Ruins and Hunt in downtown Spokane, is nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award. He was one of twenty selected as a semi-finalist for Best Chef in the Northwest Pacific region. Brown has owned restaurants in Spokane for around 11 years. Brown spoke to Dave Somers with KREM 2 News about what it means to him to be nominated and how the local restaurant scene has been recovering post-COVID shutdowns.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO