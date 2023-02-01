Read full article on original website
Related
inlander.com
SPD Chief Meidl got chided by city HR for Facebook comments defending officers against false claim
To say it was a volatile moment was an understatement. It was June 2020, one week after Spokane's George Floyd protest turned destructive. Windows of some downtown businesses had been broken. Police had declared a riot and lobbed tear gas. Both the police and the protesters were on edge. It...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane leaders say end is in sight for Camp Hope
Spokane leaders say the end is now in sight for Camp Hope. Two legal battles between local governments, the state, and residents have been resolved. The camp’s physical footprint is also shrinking as abandoned tents and belongings are cleared and people move into alternate housing options. According to a...
inlander.com
Turns out, a lot of people want to be cops in Spokane
Over the past three years, police departments across the country have reported challenges with staffing and attracting new recruits. Along with the broader economic factors, many police chiefs blamed the political climate and rhetoric stemming from the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, including Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl. "I...
KXLY
Spokane community leaders frustrated following police accountability roundtable
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane community leaders are issuing demands, saying they're done working with city officials to bring more police accountability and reform. Following the protests and riots over the death of George Floyd in 2020, the city asked the community to join roundtable discussions to create new policies for Spokane Police, focused on equity and officer accountability.
Spokane city leaders hold press conference on progress of clearing out I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane city leaders held a press conference Wednesday about the shrinking homeless encampment on WSDOT property and how the Right-Of-Way initiative plan helped in these efforts. Last summer, the city submitted a plan to the state on how it would get people out of the encampment...
KREM
Spokane-based chef nominated for James Beard Award
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Chef Tony Brown, owner of Ruins and Hunt in downtown Spokane, is nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award. He was one of twenty selected as a semi-finalist for Best Chef in the Northwest Pacific region. Brown has owned restaurants in Spokane for around 11 years. Brown spoke to Dave Somers with KREM 2 News about what it means to him to be nominated and how the local restaurant scene has been recovering post-COVID shutdowns.
Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House
SPOKANE, Wash. - A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by Spokane...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane City Council President Breean Beegs set to release draft police reform plan
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs, has issued a statement in response to the ongoing conversation of police reform. “Shortly after the death of George Floyd, I released a resolution with a suite of 24 proposed police reforms that I believed would support the reconciliation of our community and the police officers who work for us,” said President Beggs.
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Practicing Law in Lewis County Without License Faces Felonies
A woman who was retained as counsel for a defendant in Lewis County Superior Court last year is now facing felony charges for unlawful practice of law. The woman, Malika M. Duke, 44, of Spokane, is accused of representing a Centralia man in a Lewis County Superior Court case despite not having an attorney license in Washington state.
Spokane City Council approves $2.8 million homelessness grant
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a nearly $2.8 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC). The grant will help people out of homelessness through the state's Right of Way initiative. DOC made funds available last July to assist in moving people experiencing homelessness out...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane residents asked for input on long-term housing solutions
The City of Spokane is launching a community housing survey about how the implementation of the Building Opportunity and Choices for All Interim Ordinance last year can help add housing inventory and meet the current need. It is also developing amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code that will...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
KREM
Flight data shows 3 military aircraft from Spokane went to Montana following discovery of possible Chinese spy balloon
MONTANA, USA — According to online flight trackers, three KC-135 Stratotankers took off from Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County, circled Montana for a while, and, as of 4:30 p.m., were on their way back to Spokane. The U.S. is currently tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon seen...
Court documents state Michael Anderson Elementary School staff didn't report abuse
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — WARNING: The following story contains details surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor. Reader discretion is advised. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) claims staff members at Michael Anderson Elementary School failed to report the suspected sexual abuse of a student to the police or Child Protective Services (CPS).
KXLY
Spokane Regional Transportation Council receives $400,000 to decrease traffic fatalities
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Over $9 million in grant funds is being made available from the Department of Transportation to be distributed among 16 Washington communities, including Spokane. The money, secured by Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), will go to helping reverse the rise in traffic fatalities in the state. According to...
KXLY
WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Attention tendies: GU senior reviews best chicken tenders in the INW
Everyone has their own unique love language, whether it be physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service or quality time, but for Catherine Vaughn, nothing says “I love you” quite like a plate of chicken tenders. Vaughn, a Gonzaga University senior and public relations major, is the...
