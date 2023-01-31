Naples (FL) 2024 S Kensley Faustin‍ checks in at 6 feet, 175 pounds, and he received his Texas A&M offer in December. Last weekend, he took his first trip to Texas for Texas A&M’s Junior day. It was his first college trip where he was joined by his entire family — his mom, dad and two sisters. They all spent time around the coaches, soaked in the atmosphere and took in the sights of College Station.

