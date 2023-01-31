ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

texags.com

5 Thoughts: Arkansas 81, Texas A&M 70

1. Poor Shooting: No matter how good your defense plays, if you miss 50 shots from the field and 10 shots from the free throw line, your team will most likely lose. And, that's exactly what the Ags did in Fayetteville. As a team, Texas A&M shot 26-76 (34.2%) from...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
texags.com

Aggie DL commit Dealyn Evans helping build bonds in College Station

Longview (TX) Pine Tree defensive lineman Dealyn Evans‍ returned to College Station for the final two weekends of January. Evans committed to the Aggies in July following the Texas A&M Pool Party, and he was back in Aggieland to recruit and build bonds as Texas A&M hosted several top recruits for Junior Days.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

'It's like family': 2025 LB Kelvion Riggins building relationships at A&M

2025 Dallas (TX) South Oak Cliff linebacker Kelvion Riggins‍ has been on college recruiting radars since his eighth-grade year, and he is firmly established as one of the top rising prospects in Texas. The Aggies extended an offer in June following a standout camp performance, and he returned to College Station this fall. Last weekend, he was one of a few select 2025 prospects in Aggieland for Texas A&M’s Junior Day.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Thursday (2/2) full show

Thursday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan breaks down the Running Back room for the Aggies going into the 2023 season. At the bottom of the hour, former Texas A&M QB Stephen McGee joined the GO Hour for “That’s Bullcrap” and Buy-Sell-Lease.
texags.com

Naples (FL) S Kensley Faustin details his Junior Day experience at A&M

Naples (FL) 2024 S Kensley Faustin‍ checks in at 6 feet, 175 pounds, and he received his Texas A&M offer in December. Last weekend, he took his first trip to Texas for Texas A&M’s Junior day. It was his first college trip where he was joined by his entire family — his mom, dad and two sisters. They all spent time around the coaches, soaked in the atmosphere and took in the sights of College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

