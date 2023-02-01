Read full article on original website
Pope makes final bid for peace, forgiveness in South Sudan
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Pope Francis made a final appeal for peace in South Sudan on Sunday as he celebrated Mass before tens of thousands of people to close out an unusual mission by Christian religious leaders to nudge forward the country’s recovery from civil war. On...
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, an official said Sunday. He was 79. Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last...
