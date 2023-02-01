After some inconsistent play throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season, the Edmonton Oilers seem to be figuring things out. They are heading into the all-star break red hot, having won seven of their past eight games, and are suddenly just three points shy of the Seattle Kraken for the top spot in the Pacific Division. It appears that they are finally playing at an elite level like so many had envisioned heading into the 2022-23 campaign.

