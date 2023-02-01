Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ex-Maple Leafs Colin Blackwell & His Season with the Blackhawks
At last season’s trade deadline, Colin Blackwell came to the Toronto Maple Leafs with Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken. The Maple Leafs gave up three draft picks for the pair. At the time, Blackwell was considered a “throw-in” as part of the deal to bring in the veteran...
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
Sporting News
Why stars Auston Matthews, Tage Thompson are not at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend is set for this weekend, however, not everyone selected as an All-Star will be in attendance. As is the case every year, not every selection has elected to partake in the All-Star festivities. Injuries and extra rest have been key factors for some players deciding to skip the event.
FOX Sports
Tkachuk's late goal lifts Senators over Canadiens 5-4
MONTREAL (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored at 18:41 of the third period to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The surging Senators will head into the NHL All-Star break with a sense of accomplishment, having extended their winning streak to four games.
Rasmus Dahlin to replace Tage Thompson at All-Star game
One of the most obvious snubs of All-Star season has gotten an invite, even if it was a little late. Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been added to the festivities, replacing teammate Tage Thompson, who will miss the event due to injury. In reality, Dahlin should have already been...
FOX Sports
Defensemen are in very short supply at NHL All-Star Game
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There have been 296 players listed as defensemen who have appeared in the NHL so far this season. Such is the reality for those who play hockey’s most thankless position, one where a player is rarely called upon to score and usually gets noticed only for screwing up. The format of the NHL All-Star Game — where teams will play 3-on-3 in a tournament between teams representing divisions — doesn’t really spark an overwhelming need for defensemen.
Yardbarker
NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres and Blue Jackets
Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk practiced in a no-contact jersey. Steve Conroy: Unlikely that DeBrusk will be in the lineup tonight. Jimmy Murphy: Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that he would be “shocked” if DeBrusk doesn’t play against the Capitals on February 11th. Fluto Shinzawa:...
Yardbarker
Oilers & Capitals Can Produce Beneficial Trade Deadline Swap
There’s only so much I can say about the Edmonton Oilers’ interest in the Columbus Blue Jackets, but two scouts were at the Washington Capitals vs Blue Jackets game on Jan. 31. While Columbus might be sellers, the Capitals are looking to make some moves that might intrigue the Oilers.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Gio, Woll & Holmberg
To be blunt, the Boston Bruins came to town and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs quite easily by a score of 5-2. The Maple Leafs’ performance in last night’s game had to be disappointing for most fans. The Maple Leafs simply made too many mistakes, and it seemed...
Yardbarker
Devils’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Sam Reinhart
The New Jersey Devils are on the hunt for a top-six winger. In an interview with Pierre Lebrun that ran in The Athletic on Friday, Jan. 27, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald confirmed as much. But one thing Fitzgerald did note is that he’s looking to acquire a top-six winger who can be with the Devils beyond the 2022-23 season and not for rentals (from ‘LeBrun: Devils ‘willing to give’ to get at the trade deadline — for the right player’ – The Athletic, 1/27/2023).
NHL
NHL, Panthers, Penguins spread message of diversity, inclusion in hockey
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Emmanuel Umoffia said he was surprised to see the number of Black people who work at the NHL and its clubs in key positions. "I didn't know," said Umoffia, a 7-foot, 3-inch center for Florida Memorial University's men's basketball team. "Just being here today kind of opened my eyes towards hockey, and I want to be associated with it."
Yardbarker
Oilers Expressing Interest in 2 Coyotes’ Players
After some inconsistent play throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season, the Edmonton Oilers seem to be figuring things out. They are heading into the all-star break red hot, having won seven of their past eight games, and are suddenly just three points shy of the Seattle Kraken for the top spot in the Pacific Division. It appears that they are finally playing at an elite level like so many had envisioned heading into the 2022-23 campaign.
Yardbarker
By The Numbers: Best and Worst Canadiens Skaters in January
Jake Evans’ injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Canadiens. Not only was he in the midst of his most productive stretch of the season, but he also produced some of the best underlying numbers on the team since the new year. Evans led all...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 28 points despite injury
Curry racked up 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 134-117 loss to Denver. Curry was at one point questionable for the contest due to a sore shoulder, but he ended up leading the Warriors with 33 minutes and 28 points. The sharpshooting point guard didn't seem to be affected at all by the shoulder issue, as he knocked down 10 of 17 shot attempts and went 5-for-10 from three-point range. Curry has scored 20-plus points in nine straight games and is averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 5.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over that stretch.
markerzone.com
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dialed in against Pels
Murray ended Tuesday's 122-113 win over New Orleans with 32 points (10-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes. Murray looked better than ever against New Orleans, and he drilled seven three-pointers on the way to one of his best totals of the season. Although Murray has recently struggled with a knee injury, he showed no ill effects against the struggling Pelicans. His 32 points marked his second-best scoring total of the season, and he's currently on pace to crush his previous seasonal per-game averages in both assists (5.7) and rebounds (4.1).
