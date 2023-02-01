Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Ex-Maple Leafs Colin Blackwell & His Season with the Blackhawks
At last season’s trade deadline, Colin Blackwell came to the Toronto Maple Leafs with Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken. The Maple Leafs gave up three draft picks for the pair. At the time, Blackwell was considered a “throw-in” as part of the deal to bring in the veteran...
FOX Sports
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone undergoes back surgery
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery in Denver, the club announced Wednesday. The Knights termed the procedure Tuesday as successful and that Stone “is expected to make a full recovery.”. This is the second time in less...
markerzone.com
THINGS GET HEATED AFTER ARBER XHEKAJ FLIPS A PUCK AT BRADY TKACHUK (VIDEO)
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj has made it clear to the rest of the NHL that he is afraid of nobody. During Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, a whistle blew as Brady Tkachuk approached Xhekaj, presumably looking for trouble. After all, these two clubs don't necessarily like one another.
Yardbarker
Makar to Compete in Fastest Skater, All Three Avalanche in Splash Shot Challenge
Sidney Crosby recruited Nathan MacKinnon to participate in the NHL Splash Shot Challenge. Now it appears MacKinnon will have to go up against his Colorado Avalanche teammates. A little friendly competition between teammates never hurt. On Thursday, the NHL announced the player assignments for the 2023 NHL All-Stars Skills competition...
Yardbarker
Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Talk Heating Up: 4 Early Contenders
With news that a few NHL clubs are looking for scorers and in light of news that some recent injuries have opened up cap space for teams, Vladimir Tarasenko‘s name is, all of a sudden, making the rounds in trade rumors and there are a few teams looking in his direction. Among them, the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes could be interesting targets.
NHL
They Said It: Juuse Saros, In His Teammates' Words
Get to Know the Preds All-Star Goaltender With the Help of Those Who Know Him Best. Juuse Saros is almost as good at deflecting praise and attention as he is at deflecting pucks - and that's saying something. The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators at the NHL All-Star...
Yardbarker
The UFA no one’s talking about: Red Wings must sign Walman
The uncertain future status of captain Dylan Larkin and frequent linemate Tyler Bertuzzi is drawing most of the attention among the plethora of impending unrestricted free agents currently populating the roster of the Detroit Red Wings. While that’s certainly understandable, there’s another UFA in Red Wings colors who is an...
markerzone.com
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
Yardbarker
Flames News & Rumors: Trade Targets, Huberdeau, Markstrom
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, several players have been linked as potential trade targets in recent days as the trade deadline approaches. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau’s first season in Calgary started off poorly and hasn’t gotten much better since. Meanwhile, Jacob Markstrom, who was also expected to be one of this team’s best players in 2022-23, has struggled in a big way.
NHL
Luukkonen named NHL Rookie of the Month for January
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been named NHL Rookie of the Month for January, the league announced Wednesday. Luukkonen led rookie goaltenders with nine starts in January, during which he went 6-2-1 with a .907 save percentage. He made 30-plus saves in five of those games, including a 39-save victory over Minnesota on January 7.
NBC Sports
Jim Montgomery reveals his message to team at All-Star break
The Boston Bruins went through their toughest stretch of the season last week and lost three consecutive games for the first time, highlighted by a disappointing 4-1 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Sunday night. The B's responded in impressive fashion Wednesday night against the rival Maple Leafs...
Yardbarker
Columbus Blue Jackets’ Gustav Nyquist done for season with shoulder injury
One of the most significant trade chips is off the board – and not for the reason anyone wanted. The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that pending UFA forward Gustav Nyquist will miss the rest of the regular season with a shoulder injury. Nyquist injured his shoulder against Edmonton on Jan. 25 and was placed on injured reserve three days later. His injury won’t require surgery.
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone out indefinitely following surgery
Vegas Golden Knights forward and captain Mark Stone is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery. Stone, 30, had the surgery
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Grinders Goodrow & Vesey Stepping Up
Over the past few seasons, the New York Rangers have relied heavily on their star forwards to carry them because they did not get much production from their bottom-six forwards. While Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider are not playing as well as they did last season, the Blueshirts are getting key contributions throughout their lineup with gritty wingers Barclay Goodrow and Jimmy Vesey stepping up.
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames trade target analysis: Tarasenko, Barbashev, JVR, and Domi
The NHL’s trade deadline is just over a month away. You can bet the Calgary Flames will be active leading up to March 3. Back on January 26, Cam Lewis from OilersNation wrote a piece about DFO insider Frank Seravalli mentioning potential trade targets for the Flames. It was...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line
Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
bvmsports.com
Alex Belzile named to AHL All Star Classic roster
Filed under: Laval Rocket Prospects Alex Belzile named to AHL All Star Classic roster The forward will replace Justin Barron. By Jared Book@jaredbook Feb 1, 2023, 4:09pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Alex Belzile named to AHL All Star Classic roster Reddit…
Comments / 0