It’s going to be an interesting month for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Can they catch the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place (and home ice in the first round)? Can they hold off the hard-charging Buffalo Sabres? Will they make any deals before the end of the month to address some of their areas of need? By the 28th we should have answers to some of those questions, if not all of them.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO