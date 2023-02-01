Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tage Thompson injured in Sabres’ loss before All-Star break
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres stumbled on the verge of entering the All-Star break in playoff position. And shooting star Tage Thompson’s status for the NHL’s showcase event is uncertain after he was unable to finish Wednesday night’s game due to an upper-body injury. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will be replacing Thompson at the All-Star […]
FOX Sports
Tkachuk's late goal lifts Senators over Canadiens 5-4
MONTREAL (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored at 18:41 of the third period to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The surging Senators will head into the NHL All-Star break with a sense of accomplishment, having extended their winning streak to four games.
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin replacing injured Tage Thompson in NHL All-Star Game
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rasmus Dahlin is an All-Star after all. The Sabres’ top defenseman will replace leading scorer Tage Thompson at the NHL All-Star Weekend in Florida after Thompson sustained an upper-body injury Wednesday night in Buffalo’s last game before the break, a 5-1 loss at home against Carolina. The 22-year-old Dahlin was an […]
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: Midseason grades part 1 - Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Michael Rasmussen and more
We begin out midseason grades today. We begin by looking at 7 forwards. Has Dylan Larkin been earning his keep?
markerzone.com
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
chatsports.com
Lightning Round: Looking ahead to Tampa Bay’s February
It’s going to be an interesting month for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Can they catch the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place (and home ice in the first round)? Can they hold off the hard-charging Buffalo Sabres? Will they make any deals before the end of the month to address some of their areas of need? By the 28th we should have answers to some of those questions, if not all of them.
chatsports.com
Alex Belzile named to AHL All Star Classic roster
The Laval Rocket announced that Alex Belzile will make his second AHL All Star Classic appearance at Place Bell this weekend. La ligue américaine a annoncé la nomination d’Alex Belzile sur l’équipe des étoiles de la division Nord. The American Hockey League has announced...
NHL
Luukkonen named NHL Rookie of the Month for January
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been named NHL Rookie of the Month for January, the league announced Wednesday. Luukkonen led rookie goaltenders with nine starts in January, during which he went 6-2-1 with a .907 save percentage. He made 30-plus saves in five of those games, including a 39-save victory over Minnesota on January 7.
