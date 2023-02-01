ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Tage Thompson injured in Sabres’ loss before All-Star break

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres stumbled on the verge of entering the All-Star break in playoff position. And shooting star Tage Thompson’s status for the NHL’s showcase event is uncertain after he was unable to finish Wednesday night’s game due to an upper-body injury. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will be replacing Thompson at the All-Star […]
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Tkachuk's late goal lifts Senators over Canadiens 5-4

MONTREAL (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored at 18:41 of the third period to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The surging Senators will head into the NHL All-Star break with a sense of accomplishment, having extended their winning streak to four games.
markerzone.com

FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL

2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
NEWARK, NJ
chatsports.com

Lightning Round: Looking ahead to Tampa Bay’s February

It’s going to be an interesting month for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Can they catch the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place (and home ice in the first round)? Can they hold off the hard-charging Buffalo Sabres? Will they make any deals before the end of the month to address some of their areas of need? By the 28th we should have answers to some of those questions, if not all of them.
TAMPA, FL
chatsports.com

Alex Belzile named to AHL All Star Classic roster

The Laval Rocket announced that Alex Belzile will make his second AHL All Star Classic appearance at Place Bell this weekend. La ligue américaine a annoncé la nomination d’Alex Belzile sur l’équipe des étoiles de la division Nord. The American Hockey League has announced...
NHL

Luukkonen named NHL Rookie of the Month for January

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been named NHL Rookie of the Month for January, the league announced Wednesday. Luukkonen led rookie goaltenders with nine starts in January, during which he went 6-2-1 with a .907 save percentage. He made 30-plus saves in five of those games, including a 39-save victory over Minnesota on January 7.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy