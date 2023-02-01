ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.J. Watt is amped up for Texans’ DeMeco Ryans hire

By Noah Concordia
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04RB0x_0kYDRe4700

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQiY9_0kYDRe4700 DeMeco Ryans joining Texans as their new head coach

The Texans got their guy and their former star defensive end, J.J. Watt, is thrilled.

In response to the news of DeMeco Ryans agreeing to a six-year deal to become the Houston Texans new head coach , J.J. Watt was ecstatic

“LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!!,” Watt tweeted Tuesday night . “You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!!

“Cannot wait to see what Meco does. One of the best teammates & leaders I’ve ever been around.”

Ryans spent six years with the organization and his last year on the team — in 2011 — was Watt’s rookie season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Un3CJ_0kYDRe4700
DeMeco Ryans has the backing of one Houston Texans legend in his former teammate J.J. Watt.
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qpku_0kYDRe4700
Watt’s rookie season was Ryans’ final with the Texans.
Getty Images

The Texans have not had a winning season since 2019 when Watt suffered a season-ending torn pectoral. In that span, the team went 11-38 under four different head coaches: Bill O’Brien was fired after an 0-4 start in 2020, Romeo Crennel was not retained after he took over for O’Brien, and both David Culley and Lovie Smith were one-and-one with the franchise.

Houston brass is hoping Ryans can turn things around after his success in San Francisco. The 38-year-old’s 49ers defense was ranked first in 2022 — a drastic difference from Houston’s defense, which was among the NFL’s worst.

Although Ryans has a tough job in trying to bring success back to his former team, having someone like Watt voice his support and rile up the fanbase certainly helps in getting off to a strong start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8EMF_0kYDRe4700
J.J. Watt and Demeco Ryan with the Texans in 2011.
Getty Images

Watt spent 10 years with the Texans before signing with the Cardinals in 2021. He has played in Arizona for two seasons but decided to retire following this past season.

